ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Lamar Jackson's bet on himself is MVP-caliber so far

By Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uNTHm_0iB2nHCN00

A player betting on themselves with generational wealth on the line is always a bit scary, but Lamar Jackson has to be feeling good about the bet he's made with his contract set to expire after this NFL season.

Jackson isn't just the face of this franchise, he is the reason why the Baltimore Ravens have been able to be one of the most explosive offenses through the first three weeks. Offensive line injuries, an inexperienced receiver room, a rotating door at running back as J.K. Dobbins gets healthy — none of it has stopped Jackson from playing like an MVP quarterback and putting the Ravens on his back.

Not only is Jackson overcoming issues on offense, he's not getting much help from his defense, either. The Ravens are currently allowing 6.5 yards per play on defense, good for 31st in the league. Still, the Ravens are 2-1 and would be undefeated if they didn't blow a three-touchdown lead against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2. This team lives and dies by their quarterback — and he's proving that he's a damn good one.

Jackson is so far removed from proving his pre-draft doubters wrong about his ability to play quarterback. Not only has he proven he can be an effective NFL starter, to say the least — Jackson already has an NFL MVP under his belt from 2019 — he's certified himself as one of the most dangerous offensive players in football. His accuracy has been outstanding this season, creating opportunities for a growing group of Ravens wide receivers. He's been one of the best quarterbacks in the league against the blitz, and is second overall in expected points added per dropback (0.382) according to Ben Baldwin of The Athletic. Jackson also ranks seventh in dropback success rate (52.5%), which is the rate at which Jackson produces positive expected points on his plays.

Jackson hasn’t just proven his detractors wrong, he’s starting to master aspects of his game that were previously harped on as negatives. He’s become a quarterback that’s scary to face from the pocket with his accuracy and how well he’s seeing the field.

And of course, Jackson's trademark ability to pick up yards with his legs has been on full display. Jackson is currently third in the NFL in rushing yards and has back-to-back 100-yard games. His presence is making Dobbins' return to football easier while being arguably the most electric ball carrier in the entire league. This is unquestionably MVP-level play, and his team needs it in order to have a legitimate shot at winning.

Where does that leave the Ravens as an organization? It's obvious that they need to pay Jackson, because he is the reason they'll be able to flirt with playoff status as the rest of the team attempts to play up to their talent level and get back from injury. The Ravens can technically play the franchise tag game with Jackson after the season, but as things stand right now, he has all the leverage in the world to get a long-term deal done that's closer to the guaranteed money he's looking for.

The Ravens need No. 8 under center, that becomes painfully obvious as each play, drive and game goes by. He’s the engine of the entire offense, it’s built around him and it’s working because he is simply an elite quarterback. An elite quarterback that forces the defense to play a complicated game based on his one-of-one skill set. Jackson’s contract is coming and it’s been absolutely incredible to watch the bet he made on himself and his own abilities pay off to this point.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Pianow's biggest fantasy football regrets through three weeks

Most of my fantasy football seasons have the same shape, and it looks like 2022 is going to follow the same path, hopefully:. I have a bunch of teams in the middle of the standings right now. I’ve been right on some things, but I try not to be a Victory Lap guy. Today’s article is going to focus on things I got wrong and opportunities I missed, and see if there’s a learning point to it all.
NFL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh 'couldn't believe' the Tua Tagovailoa injury he watched

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh could barely describe how he felt when he watched Tua Tagovailoa's scary injury on Thursday night. Tagovailoa, who was taken off the field on a stretcher after a big hit by Cincinnati Bengals defensive lineman Josh Tupou, was eventually released from a local hospital and flew home with the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night. But Harbaugh still left feeling some type of way after the scary tackle that occurred just five days after Tagovailoa was forced to leave a Week 3 game with another head-related injury.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Commanders, who have given up most sacks per game in NFL, now face a Micah Parsons motivated by teammates' taunts

FRISCO, Texas — For the better part of their interviews, which took place four days and 1,300 miles apart, each man was tempered. On Sunday, Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera adopted a broad lens through which to diagnose his 1-2 team's performance. The nine sacks allowed in a 24-8 loss to the Eagles resulted from "probably a combination" of factors, Rivera explained. Protection and coverage adjustments could help, as might a quicker ball release and separation-inducing routes. "There are 10 other guys on the field," Rivera reminded.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tagovailoa in concussion protocol, no timeline for return

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa underwent additional testing Friday and remained in the concussion protocol a day after hitting his head against the turf. Tagovailoa had a headache Thursday night and Friday morning, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. The team was waiting...
NFL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

NFL's handling of concussions questioned after Tua's injury

The NFL’s handling of concussions has evolved dramatically from the days when players were given smelling salts on the bench and sent back into the game. The league and the NFL Players Association have implemented extensive protocols and hired unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants (UNC) to work with team physicians at each game to diagnose concussions.
NFL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
75K+
Followers
135K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy