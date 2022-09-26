Actress Mila Kunis made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live the other day! She talked about her major wardrobe malfunction before the show, growing up in Ukraine, moving to America, her new Netflix movie Luckiest Girl Alive coming out on October 7th, we throw her the senior prom she never had a chance to go to, and she revealed that she hates pizza to a large crowd of New Yorkers.I loved her rhinestoned outfit she wore and have the details on that as well! It was a fun show, see more inside and a video clip, happy Friday everyone, have an amazing weekend!

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO