Wardrobe Breakdown: Mila Kunis At ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ NYC Premiere
Did you know after viewing these photos after they were sent to me that I had NO clue who this beauty was lol. I didn’t know that Mila Kunis was married to Ashton Kutcher lol! I do know that she is drop dead gorgeous though and stars in the upcoming movie, Luckiest Girl Alive that will be streaming on Netflix on October 7th!
Wardrobe Breakdown: Mila Kunis On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’
Actress Mila Kunis made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live the other day! She talked about her major wardrobe malfunction before the show, growing up in Ukraine, moving to America, her new Netflix movie Luckiest Girl Alive coming out on October 7th, we throw her the senior prom she never had a chance to go to, and she revealed that she hates pizza to a large crowd of New Yorkers.I loved her rhinestoned outfit she wore and have the details on that as well! It was a fun show, see more inside and a video clip, happy Friday everyone, have an amazing weekend!
Wardrobe Breakdown: Sarah Jessica Parker At ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere In NYC
Actress Sarah Jessica Parker attended the premiere of Disney’s Hocus Pocus 2 in NYC held at AMC Lincoln Square last night and she looked lovely as she hit up the purple carpet! She along with her thirteen-year-old twin daughters Marion and Tabitha plus hubby Matthew Broderick made it a fun family night out! They also have a 19-year-old son James that was not in attendance.
It’s October 1st and its Breast Cancer awareness month! Im co-hosting the Pink Party here in Atlanta next saturday and I want you guys to come out to support the cause! www.thepinkpartyatl.com. This whole month of October I will post cute pink things to show I really care about this cause! I have a dear […]
Idina Menzel & Cara Mentzel Stop By Today’s ‘Sherri’
Today on SHERRI, Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show host, comedian, actor and best-selling author SHERRI SHEPHERD spoke to sisters, Idina Menzel and Cara Mentzel. The three chatted about the challenges of motherhood, the sisters’ new book, “Loud Mouse,” and the challenges of dating. Idina also gushed over Colin Farrell, confirming that he was her “hall pass” when she was married to Taye Diggs.
First Look: WE Tv’s ‘Hip Hop Homicides’
From Executive Producers Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson & Mona Scott-Young, WE tv is set to premiere the highly anticipated new series, Hip Hop Homicides, Thursday, November 3 at 9 PM ET/PT. New episodes will become available on popular AMC streaming service ALLBLK, every Monday, following their premiere on WE tv. More inside and super tease trailer…..
In Case You Missed It: Supermodel Iman On ‘Tamron Hall Show’
On today’s “Tamron Hall,” singer and member of “The Spice Girls,” Melanie Chisholm aka “Sporty Spice” joined the show to discuss her personal struggles at the height of the girl group’s fame and revealed if she and “The Spice Girls” will ever tour together again. Also, supermodel Iman gives advice to members of the Tam Fam and opens up about overcoming her own shyness to speak up and how her late husband, David Bowie, also dealt with being shy. Iman also reveals that she has a vault that contains all of her designer couture. More inside…
Red Carpet Rundown: ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ NYC Premiere
On Thursday, September 29, Netflix hosted the premiere event of LUCKIEST GIRL ALIVE, starring Mila Kunis, at the Paris Theater in New York City. Mila Kunis was in attendance in addition to Finn Wittrock, Chiara Aurelia, Thomas Barbusca, Justine Lupe, Dalmar Abuzeid, Alex Barone and Carson MacCormac. Director and executive...
Disney On Ice Presents ‘Frozen & Encanto’ In ATL!
For the first time, Disney On Ice invites families to step inside the magical adventures of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Frozen, the #1 Animated feature of all time, and Disney Animation’s Encanto, the 2022 Academy Award®, BAFTA®, and Golden Globe® Award winner for Best Animated Feature, as they come to life like never before. This adventure on ice transports fans into two of the most popular Disney films as audiences can sing-along to their favorite songs while embracing world-class ice skating, aerial acrobatics and more.
