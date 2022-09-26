Read full article on original website
Kansas Hospitals Spending More Per Patient
WICHITA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) – Kansas hospital spending rose faster than the U.S. overall in the first year of the pandemic. And that could lead to higher health insurance premiums. The Kansas News Service reports that hospitals in Kansas spent an average of $2,200 per-patient per-day in 2020, a 13%...
Enrollment Numbers Decline at Most Kansas Colleges and Universities but Not at Wichita State
WICHITA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) – Enrollment at most Kansas universities fell again this fall. The Kansas News Service reports that the latest enrollment numbers released Thursday show increases at some schools but significant declines at others. Over the past five years, enrollment at the largest universities in Kansas is down...
EPA Orders Kansas Company to Stop Polluting Wetlands, Remediate 3.7 Acres
TOPEKA, Kan. — A Kansas excavating company in Coffey County was ordered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clean at least 3.7 acres tainted by debris dumped in wetlands adjacent to a tributary of the Neosho River. The federal agency directed Michael Skillman, owner of Victory Excavating in...
Harvest begins today for southeast Wisconsin farmer
A southeast Wisconsin farmer is starting corn harvest today. Andy Wyse grows 100% non-GMO corn, soybeans, winter wheat and alfalfa outside of Neosho, an area that he says had good weather this growing season. “We didn’t start until about the 8th of May this year because it was wet, but...
2022 Illinois State Fair “shatters” attendance record, more grounds improvements coming
The 2022 Illinois State Fair saw record attendance and improvement projects are underway for further success next year. “Not only did we break the attendance record, I think we somewhat shattered it.”. Illinois Director of Agriculture Jerry Costello tells Brownfield more than 636,000 people attended this year’s event, surpassing the...
Kansas Corn says drought will have major impact on feed, water supplies
The head of Kansas Corn says historic drought will impact two of the state’s most critical resources for farmers and ranchers: water and feed. Greg Krissek tells Brownfield a 20 percent drop in corn production is expected, which will limit feed stocks in Southwest Kansas and the Southern Plains. “Is Western Kansas supplying some of the panhandle of Texas and Oklahoma? I don’t know how much we can do that. I would imagine we will see some livestock producers and ethanol plants bring in grain from other states.”
Walther Farms says harvest is about halfway
Cooler weather is helping to extend potato harvest for growers in Michigan. Mike Phillips, who works with Walther Farms, tells Brownfield harvest crews have been able to work around scattered rains the past few weeks. “We have a nice crop coming, it’s a good market, harvest progress is on track...
Conservation practices are helping a farmer’s bottom line
A Wisconsin farmer found using conservation practices not only improved soil health and water quality, it improved his bottom line. Joe Bragger grows crops and operates a dairy in Buffalo County, Wisconsin, which is in the driftless region missed by the glacier, and he often says the kitchen table is the only flat surface on his farm. Bragger worked with Discovery Farms Wisconsin to monitor water runoff for eight years, and after using cover crops and a variety of forages along with corn and soybeans, the soil is staying in place and holding water.
