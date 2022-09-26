A Wisconsin farmer found using conservation practices not only improved soil health and water quality, it improved his bottom line. Joe Bragger grows crops and operates a dairy in Buffalo County, Wisconsin, which is in the driftless region missed by the glacier, and he often says the kitchen table is the only flat surface on his farm. Bragger worked with Discovery Farms Wisconsin to monitor water runoff for eight years, and after using cover crops and a variety of forages along with corn and soybeans, the soil is staying in place and holding water.

