Kansas Hospitals Spending More Per Patient

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) – Kansas hospital spending rose faster than the U.S. overall in the first year of the pandemic. And that could lead to higher health insurance premiums. The Kansas News Service reports that hospitals in Kansas spent an average of $2,200 per-patient per-day in 2020, a 13%...
Harvest begins today for southeast Wisconsin farmer

A southeast Wisconsin farmer is starting corn harvest today. Andy Wyse grows 100% non-GMO corn, soybeans, winter wheat and alfalfa outside of Neosho, an area that he says had good weather this growing season. “We didn’t start until about the 8th of May this year because it was wet, but...
NEOSHO, WI
Kansas State
Topeka, KS
Kansas Corn says drought will have major impact on feed, water supplies

The head of Kansas Corn says historic drought will impact two of the state’s most critical resources for farmers and ranchers: water and feed. Greg Krissek tells Brownfield a 20 percent drop in corn production is expected, which will limit feed stocks in Southwest Kansas and the Southern Plains. “Is Western Kansas supplying some of the panhandle of Texas and Oklahoma? I don’t know how much we can do that. I would imagine we will see some livestock producers and ethanol plants bring in grain from other states.”
Walther Farms says harvest is about halfway

Cooler weather is helping to extend potato harvest for growers in Michigan. Mike Phillips, who works with Walther Farms, tells Brownfield harvest crews have been able to work around scattered rains the past few weeks. “We have a nice crop coming, it’s a good market, harvest progress is on track...
Conservation practices are helping a farmer’s bottom line

A Wisconsin farmer found using conservation practices not only improved soil health and water quality, it improved his bottom line. Joe Bragger grows crops and operates a dairy in Buffalo County, Wisconsin, which is in the driftless region missed by the glacier, and he often says the kitchen table is the only flat surface on his farm. Bragger worked with Discovery Farms Wisconsin to monitor water runoff for eight years, and after using cover crops and a variety of forages along with corn and soybeans, the soil is staying in place and holding water.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI

