Two Olathe Employees Receive National Awards

Two City employees previously received awards at the KC metro recognition level and have since received national attention, as both were recently announced as national American Public Works Association (APWA) awards.

City of Olathe Project Manager Leslie Donnelly is the winner of the prestigious Myron Calkins Young Leader of the Year Award. Donnelly’s supervisor, Jeff Beal, commented, “in Leslie, we see the traits that lend to success when working on behalf of the residents in a city like Olathe. The traits of passion, collaboration, stewardship, and leadership are the foundations of our success, and we see these traits demonstrated daily in Leslie’s work with us.”

Right of Way Coordinator for the City, Brent Berry, is the chair of the KC-APWA Utilities and Public Right of Way Committee and was an integral part of a Right of Way Stakeholders video series titled, “Day in the Life” which received a national award.

City staff members were in attendance to accept these awards at a national APWA Conference in Charlotte, NC.

Our story from March shared that two City of Olathe road improvement projects were recipients of KC metro awards as well.