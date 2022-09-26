Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cam Johnson ready for elevated role with Suns in Jae Crowder’s absence
PHOENIX — Any team is going to be in a tough spot on a game-to-game basis when one of its top six or seven players isn’t going to suit up, whether it’s injury or something else. For the Phoenix Suns, it’s something else. After some cryptic...
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Goal is to 'bring a championship to New Orleans'
People didn’t think very highly of the Pelicans when Brandon Ingram signed a five-year extension with the team back in 2020, but that perception is changing, writes Christian Clark of NOLA.com. Clark notes that Jonas Valanciunas, Zion Williamson and most recently CJ McCollum have all signed extensions with the franchise after Ingram inked his deal a couple of years ago.
Suns sprinting out of gates at camp thanks to continuity for players, coaches
PHOENIX — Much has been made about the lack of change to the Phoenix Suns’ roster from this year to last. While it’s a reason to be critical about the offseason the Suns had, it doesn’t mean we should ignore the benefits of “running it back.”
Suns G Josh Okogie to be reevaluated in 2 weeks due to hamstring strain
Phoenix Suns guard Josh Okogie has been limited in training camp due to a left hamstring strain and will be reevaluated in two weeks, per the team. A two-week timeframe would mean Okogie is set to miss all of the Suns’ preseason schedule. The season opener is on Oct. 19.
Tumultuous week led to Suns owner Robert Sarver’s decision to sell
A new report details more behind-the-scenes information that resulted in Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver’s decision to sell the team. While allegations of racism and misconduct toward women against Sarver were the primary factors that led to NBA commissioner Adam Silver’s decision to suspend Sarver for a year, a report from ESPN’s Baxter Holmes and Ramona Shelburne details the different sources of pressure that led Sarver to decide to sell his stake in the team.
Arizona Coyotes face daunting early schedule with 2 long road trips
The Arizona Coyotes opened up preseason play on Saturday with a 5-4 loss the St. Louis Blues at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. It embarked a stretch of 13-straight games for the Coyotes away from their new home rink at Mullet Arena on the campus of Arizona State University.
Brent Strom receives AL Championship ring prior to D-backs’ loss to Astros
HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve hit two of Houston’s five home runs to lead the Astros to a 10-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night in a game where Yordan Alvarez left with an ankle injury. The Astros, who have already won the American League West...
Rookies benefiting from familiarity built into young D-backs clubhouse
Stone Garrett was relieved at the sight of familiar faces when he arrived in San Francisco on Aug. 17. The Arizona Diamondbacks had just called the outfielder up from Triple-A Reno, and he was about to make his MLB debut against the Giants. The D-backs are one of MLB’s youngest...
D-backs recall RHP Sean Poppen, option RHP Luis Frias
The Arizona Diamondbacks recalled pitcher Sean Poppen and optioned pitcher Luis Frias ahead of the final game of a two-game series against the Houston Astros. The 28-year-old Poppen has appeared in 26 games this season for the D-backs and posted a 1-2 record with a 3.91 ERA. He last appeared...
Arizona Coyotes claim goaltender Jonas Johansson off waivers
The Arizona Coyotes on Friday claimed goaltender Jonas Johansson off waivers from the Colorado Avalanche. Last season, the 27-year-old Swedish netminder appeared in 11 games (eight starts) between the Avalanche and Florida Panthers. He compiled a 3-4-1 record, an .852 save percentage and had a 4.81 goals against average. However,...
NHL・
Hurricane Ian could impact how Cardinals navigate Week 4 vs. Panthers
TEMPE — When the Arizona Cardinals kicked off practice this week, it seemed likely they’d be playing in the rain against the Carolina Panthers with Hurricane Ian making landfall in Florida on Wednesday. And even though the hurricane made its way to South Carolina on Friday morning, it’s...
Zach Allen integral to Arizona Cardinals’ pass-rushing positives
TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals defense has had its moments three weeks into the season. It’s looked out of sorts at times, allowing early leads in each of Arizona’s 2022 matchups. Other instances, oftentimes later in games, the unit has flashed its potential. But in those highs...
D-backs get road win in Astros’ chance to clinch AL’s top seed
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros lost out on an opportunity to clinch the top seed in the AL when Christian Walker capped Arizona’s three-run 10th inning with a two-run single, sending the Diamondbacks to a 5-2 victory Wednesday night. With the loss and the New York Yankees’...
