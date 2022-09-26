A new report details more behind-the-scenes information that resulted in Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver’s decision to sell the team. While allegations of racism and misconduct toward women against Sarver were the primary factors that led to NBA commissioner Adam Silver’s decision to suspend Sarver for a year, a report from ESPN’s Baxter Holmes and Ramona Shelburne details the different sources of pressure that led Sarver to decide to sell his stake in the team.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO