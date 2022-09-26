Read full article on original website
Related
Butter Boards Are Everywhere — All About the Trend Threatening to Replace Charcuterie Boards
The latest food trend to gain popularity on social media is all about spreadable butter, lots of toppings, and crusty bread If you're a charcuterie board purist, brace yourself for the latest food trend making waves on social media. Justine Doiron, a recipe developer behind the @justine_snacks TikTok account, is popularizing boards covered in spreadable butter and assorted toppings, which she says cookbook author Joshua McFadden originally created. In a viral TikTok video with over a million likes, Doiron takes viewers through the process of making one. "Have you...
Why butter boards are the latest viral food trend
Butter boards started with Justine Doiron who spread some butter on a wooden board and topped it with salt, herbs and more.
Are Butter Boards The Next Charcuterie Board?
Over the past few years, becoming the "hostess with the mostess" has much to do with your culinary prowess around a charcuterie board. Are your offerings esthetically pleasing? Do they present the right cheese to meat ratio? Are there cheeses of both the hard and soft variety? Yes, throwing a successful soirée means mastering the art of arranging an assortment of deli items on a slab of wood in a pleasing manner. It all sounds very strange, especially when you factor in that there are rules to follow when devising one of these blocks covered in food.
Cardiologists Agree: This Is The Fast Food Meat You Should Stop Eating Immediately
This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 04/03/2022. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC. Women are at especially high risk—cardiovascular disease causes 1 in 3 deaths in women each year. While things like genetics can play a role, a healthy diet and lifestyle are the best ways to prevent putting yourself at risk of heart-related illness.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Freaking Out Over Its New Dessert
Summer may be coming to an end, but that doesn't mean the end of celebrations. In fact, millions of people are currently celebrating the return of all things pumpkin spice, and many others are anticipating the return of the holiday season. We are already one week into September and although it seems hard to believe, Thanksgiving is not that far off.
3 Things You Should Stop Ordering At Restaurants In 2022, According To Experts
This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 01/27/2022 When anyone who is trying to lose weight goes out to eat, they often aim to choose something commonly known as ‘healthy,’ or what appears to be the most nutritious o...
Thrillist
Wendy's Has Free Cheeseburgers for an Entire Week to Celebrate Cheeseburger Day
National Cheeseburger Day doesn't arrive until September 18, but the big fast food chains have already been jockeying for your attention. While tons of local restaurants and fast casual chains serve up beefy, holiday-specific deals, the fast food giants like McDonald's and Burger King are offering burgers for next to nothing to bring you through their doors.
Aldi’s Latest Must-Have Bakery Treat Is a Fall-Favorite That’s Full of Flavor
When it comes to fall flavors, pumpkin spice tends to reign supreme. But we think an unsung hero of the season is apple cider. Its sweet apple taste combined with fall spices and a healthy dose of cinnamon gives it a fresh and fruity taste that pairs perfectly with cooler weather, pumpkin patches, and curling up under a blanket beside the fireplace. Now, you can get all that delicious flavor in pastry form with Aldi’s latest fall favorite treat: new Apple Cider Donuts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Is The Best Fruit To Naturally Cleanse Your Body And Lose Weight Fast, According To Nutritionists
Losing weight healthily is all about having a well-balanced diet and exercise plan, experts say, and a fruit and vegetable-filled daily menu can provide energy needed for working out. With that said, we checked in with registered nutritionists and health experts to learn more about the benefits of one surprising fruit— dragon fruit— when it comes to weight loss. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
Dairy Queen Releases Fall Blizzard Menu Featuring 3 New Flavors
One of the seasonal flavors is inspired by a popular breakfast treat Dairy Queen is ready for the fall! The ice cream chain launched its official fall blizzard menu on Monday, and it includes three exciting new treats that capture the flavors of the season. The first new flavor is the Cinnamon Roll Centers blizzard, which is a frozen twist on the sweet breakfast item. It's made up of creamy soft serve blended with chewy cinnamon roll pieces and topped with a brown butter cinnamon topping. For a candy-packed treat,...
Want A Flatter Stomach? Dietitians Say You Should Add This Fat-Blasting Ingredient To Your Eggs Every Morning
When it comes to filling, metabolism-boosting breakfasts to promote weight loss, eggs are one of the best ingredients you can add to the mix. Whether you’re frying them, scrambling them, or whipping up an omelette, eggs can offer tons of nutrients and keep you full and energized throughout the day. Another great thing about this breakfast food is the fact that you can add just about any veggies your heart desires to the mix—and many of those options will help you reach your weight loss goals even faster, including one tasty green.
Is Subway Getting Rid Of A Fan-Favorite Bread?
Whether it's a Big Mac with fries from McDonald's, a classic crunchy taco with hot sauce from Taco Bell, or an iconic chicken sandwich with waffle fries from Chick-fil-A, every fast food place has those menu items that they are most known for, and a majority of us love to order. However, due to inflation and supply chain issues, it's only a matter of time before restaurants begin to discontinue some customers' favorite items.
Costco's Fanciest Fall Dessert Is Here & It Comes In Reusable Glass Pots
It might still be 100 degrees or more in some parts of the country (after all, it is still technically summer), but you’d never guess it when you walk into Costco. Not only is the industrial strength air-conditioning enough to make you want to pick up an affordable Kirkland sweatshirt to wear on the spot, but they’re also already loading up their shelves with some fun and delicious picks for fall. While the Disney Halloween decor at Costco is hard to pass up, nothing compares to the temptation of the bakery section. This year, Costco has already brought back its...
Wendy’s Is Debuting A Brand New Frosty Flavor For Fall—And It’s Not Pumpkin Spice!
Wendy’s fans and autumn lovers assemble! The fast food chain just announced a brand new flavor for their beloved Frosty menu item (and no, it’s not pumpkin spice). Customers in Canada are sharing their anticipation for the latest iteration of the shake, as a Caramel Apple Frosty is making its debut there.
2 Beverages No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because They Lead To Visceral Fat
Your diet isn’t just about the food you eat; it’s also important to pay attention to how the beverages you’re drinking impact your body, especially if you’re trying to stay in shape or lose weight. As it turns out, some drinks can be just as detrimental to your health as fattening snacks can be. In fact, a few beverages that may appear to be healthy options on the surface can actually lead to weight gain over time.
marthastewart.com
Stock Up on Breakfast Staples: New Report Says the Price of Eggs, Cereal, and Milk Are on the Rise
If you've been to the grocery story lately and noticed that the price of basic kitchen staples, like eggs, fruit, and cereal, were higher than usual, you're not imaging things. According to the latest monthly Consumer Price Index report, which was released on Tuesday, consumers are paying 11% more for food items than they were last year.
Why You Should Never Buy Kraft Mac & Cheese From Dollar Tree
Yes please to some mac and cheese! We can picture it now: Taking out that classic Kraft Macaroni & Cheese box from the pantry and seeing it transform into its cheesy delicious goodness on the stove in just 10 minutes. And if you're like us, then you've probably been doing this for quite some time now, dating back to your childhood. Kraft Original Mac and Cheese even ranked #11 on our list of worst to best mac and cheese brands due to its classic, easy, and cheap cheesy noodles. We'll always have a soft spot for that little blue box.
I'm a nutritionist who shops at Trader Joe's for 2. Here are 13 things I always buy there
From frozen fruits and vegetables to pre-crushed cubes of garlic and applesauce, here's what I buy for my two-person household at Trader Joe's.
TODAY.com
I tried 11 potato chips and there’s one bag I’ll keep grabbing
A potato chip company has to really go out of its way to make its product taste awful. I mean, how hard is it to mess up a fried potato with salt and oil? Pretty darn difficult, if you ask me, which is why this ranking was a struggle bus for my palate and its ability to decipher the best of the best.
How to Make Instant Mashed Potatoes Taste Better
Instant mashed potatoes are so easy and convenient. You don't need any special tools, and there's no peeling potatoes! Even better, they don't have to taste like they came from a box if you follow these methods for how to make instant mashed potatoes better. 1 / 10. Use Good...
Comments / 5