New 12 Points Ordinance hopes to expand development and growth even more in the area
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One Wabash Valley neighborhood has seen a lot of positive growth in recent years. Now, a new city ordinance is looking to further that growth and development. In the 12 Points Neighborhood in Terre Haute, several new businesses have opened in the last two years....
Wabash Valley school corporation addresses photo of students displaying racial slur
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local school corporation says it's taking action after concerns about a picture on social media. The picture showed students holding papers with letters spelling out a racial slur. Concerned community members reached out to us, saying the students were from North Daviess Community Schools.
The City of Terre Haute is finalizing 2023 budget plans
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Communities across the Wabash Valley are finalizing their 2023 budget plans. That includes the City of Terre Haute. The proposed 2023 operating budget is just shy of $105 million dollars. Even in a time of rising inflation, city leaders say the 2023 budget is moving...
First City Music Festival underway in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The First City Music Festival is currently underway in Vincennes. This is the third year for the event. The idea for the event started as simple fall get together with friends. "We we're at another Bluegrass event up in Bean Blossom, Indiana" said Dunn. "We got...
Duke Energy works to support three Indiana communities through program
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy is supporting three Indiana communities to spark economic development. Those counties are Hamilton, Hendricks, and Putnam Counties. Duke Energy plans to prepare potential business sites for development and will market them to companies nationwide. It's all a part of its 2022 site readiness...
Construction continues on the "Morris Place Bridge" in Southern Vigo County
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A lane has opened on the east side of the road, but they secured the west side. The damage to the bridge has caused many concerns to local residents. Many residents in the area wonder how long the Morris Place bridge will be under construction.
Rockville Intersection is back open!
Road construction projects are wrapping up for the year across the Wabash Valley. Now, residents in Rockville, Indiana are celebrating the reopening of a busy intersection.
This Wabash Valley county will see an income tax increase
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You could be paying more in income taxes next year. The Indiana Department of Revenue announced that five Indiana counties would be raising their income tax rates. They include Boone, Johnson, Laporte, Monroe, and Knox counties. Knox County's income tax rate will increase from .012...
Communities across the Wabash Valley are finalizing their 2023 budget plans. That includes the City of Terre Haute.
New technology helping Knox County Central Dispatch
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Knox County Central Dispatch has been hard at work over the last few months, adding new technology that will help first responders before showing up to the scene. The goal with the new software is to better serve the residents of Knox County during emergency situations.
Dog park project canned at historic Terre Haute park
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You may remember earlier this summer, we told you about some plans to build a dog park in Collett Park in Terre Haute. News 10 has learned the project has been canned. Originally, the Terre Haute Parks Department planned to replace some horse-shoe toss areas...
Newport Antique Auto Hill Climb set for this weekend
NEWPORT, Ind. (WTHI) - The Newport Antique Auto Hill Climb festival kicks off Friday evening in Newport, Indiana. A 5K run and walk, flea market and a parade are among the events happening on Saturday. Then on Sunday antique vehicles from various eras will race up the famous hill. The...
Residency issue comes to light in race to represent District 1 on the Vigo County School Board
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a residency issue in the race to represent District 1 on the Vigo County School Board. Vigo County School Board District 1 candidate Carey LaBella says her opponent, Eric Graves does not live in District 1. She says that the address he filed is in Lost Creek Township. That's in District 4.
New coffee shop opens in Marshall
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - What better way to celebrate National Coffee Day than to have a coffee shop grand opening?. Gypsy Queen Coffee Bar celebrated its grand opening Thursday with a ribbon cutting. Sara Tarble is the owner of the newly renovated coffee shop in Marshall, Illinois. She says that...
Rural Communities Roundtable - Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch sat down with Parke County leaders to discuss their economic growth
MARSHALL, Ind. (WTHI) - Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch sat down with Parke County community leaders to hear issues and discuss room for growth. "While they have challenges like the more urban areas, somewhat distinct and unique. It was good to hear about those, to be able to figure out and learn how we can partner with them better to overcome those challenges," said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch.
"They're going to be an early advocate for these new processes..." Local hydrogen plant reflects on new energy coalition
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Many are working toward a cleaner and greener Earth. Some of that work is being done right here in the Wabash Valley. Wabash Valley Resources in West Terre Haute has been working to create a hydrogen-energy future since 2016. "It's one of the best opportunities...
Vigo County candidate forum
Vigo County candidates speak to the community at heated public forum. Vigo County candidates for both council/commissioner spots took the stage at what was a heated public forum. Find out what the candidates had to say:
Runners from Florida excited to compete at prestigious LaVern Gibson
The boys and girls cross country teams from J.R. Arnold High School in Panama City Beach made the 11 hour journey from Florida to Terre Haute to compete in this weekends Nike Valley Twilight Cross Country races in Terre Haute. The group of high school runners wanted to compete at...
CLAY CO. 2023 BUDGET
"We probably have a larger budget than what we've had in a long time." $25 million 2023 budget proposed for Clay County. Increased prices of utilities, fuel and food are pushing Clay County to create a larger budget for the next year. Still, the county says the increase isn't too concerning.
CLAY CO., Ind. (WTHI)- Clay County is planning for a record-breaking budget for 2023. The budget is expected to be around $25 million. County Council President Larry Moss recognized this is a large budget, but he said the county is well-equipped to handle it. "We probably have a larger budget...
