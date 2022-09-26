ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

The City of Terre Haute is finalizing 2023 budget plans

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Communities across the Wabash Valley are finalizing their 2023 budget plans. That includes the City of Terre Haute. The proposed 2023 operating budget is just shy of $105 million dollars. Even in a time of rising inflation, city leaders say the 2023 budget is moving...
First City Music Festival underway in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The First City Music Festival is currently underway in Vincennes. This is the third year for the event. The idea for the event started as simple fall get together with friends. "We we're at another Bluegrass event up in Bean Blossom, Indiana" said Dunn. "We got...
Duke Energy works to support three Indiana communities through program

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy is supporting three Indiana communities to spark economic development. Those counties are Hamilton, Hendricks, and Putnam Counties. Duke Energy plans to prepare potential business sites for development and will market them to companies nationwide. It's all a part of its 2022 site readiness...
Rockville Intersection is back open!

Road construction projects are wrapping up for the year across the Wabash Valley. Now, residents in Rockville, Indiana are celebrating the reopening of a busy intersection.
This Wabash Valley county will see an income tax increase

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You could be paying more in income taxes next year. The Indiana Department of Revenue announced that five Indiana counties would be raising their income tax rates. They include Boone, Johnson, Laporte, Monroe, and Knox counties. Knox County's income tax rate will increase from .012...
Terre Haute Budget 6pm

Communities across the Wabash Valley are finalizing their 2023 budget plans. That includes the City of Terre Haute.
New technology helping Knox County Central Dispatch

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Knox County Central Dispatch has been hard at work over the last few months, adding new technology that will help first responders before showing up to the scene. The goal with the new software is to better serve the residents of Knox County during emergency situations.
Dog park project canned at historic Terre Haute park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You may remember earlier this summer, we told you about some plans to build a dog park in Collett Park in Terre Haute. News 10 has learned the project has been canned. Originally, the Terre Haute Parks Department planned to replace some horse-shoe toss areas...
Newport Antique Auto Hill Climb set for this weekend

NEWPORT, Ind. (WTHI) - The Newport Antique Auto Hill Climb festival kicks off Friday evening in Newport, Indiana. A 5K run and walk, flea market and a parade are among the events happening on Saturday. Then on Sunday antique vehicles from various eras will race up the famous hill. The...
New coffee shop opens in Marshall

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - What better way to celebrate National Coffee Day than to have a coffee shop grand opening?. Gypsy Queen Coffee Bar celebrated its grand opening Thursday with a ribbon cutting. Sara Tarble is the owner of the newly renovated coffee shop in Marshall, Illinois. She says that...
Rural Communities Roundtable - Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch sat down with Parke County leaders to discuss their economic growth

MARSHALL, Ind. (WTHI) - Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch sat down with Parke County community leaders to hear issues and discuss room for growth. "While they have challenges like the more urban areas, somewhat distinct and unique. It was good to hear about those, to be able to figure out and learn how we can partner with them better to overcome those challenges," said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch.
Vigo County candidate forum

Vigo County candidates speak to the community at heated public forum. Vigo County candidates for both council/commissioner spots took the stage at what was a heated public forum. Find out what the candidates had to say:
CLAY CO. 2023 BUDGET

"We probably have a larger budget than what we've had in a long time." $25 million 2023 budget proposed for Clay County. Increased prices of utilities, fuel and food are pushing Clay County to create a larger budget for the next year. Still, the county says the increase isn't too concerning.
