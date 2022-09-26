Read full article on original website
Related
momcollective.com
Am I Being Stretched Too Thin?
Motherhood is one of my greatest blessings and challenges. It can be even more challenging if you are doing too much without a balance for yourself. My four boys, from an 8th grader all the way down to my 3-year-old, have all the energy in the world but without the full village, it can feel overwhelming. Some days it feels like there is twice as much work to do and less time for family or self.
YOGA・
momcollective.com
The 20-Minute Tidy
What is the 20-minute tidy? Well, when my big boys, now 26 and 22, loved a show called “The Big Comfy Couch” when they were little. It was a cute show about a clown named Loonette and Molly her dolly, that aired from 1992 to 2006. The show...
momcollective.com
Let Me Tell You About My “Instagram Friends”
I was talking to my husband about Carlos. I was telling him about what he was doing for this amazing man he met in the Atlanta airport – raising money for this man who played piano in the airport. My son piped up and said who are you talking about.
People Are Sharing Warning Signs That Your Job Is About To Lay People Off, And It's Scary But Good To Know
"During the training for this system, one co-worker said, 'I think this is taking our jobs.' A month later, it did."
IN THIS ARTICLE
momcollective.com
Meal Planning Tips and Tricks
Back in my single days, I had no problem eating rice cakes, and whatever fruit or vegetable was left in the fridge. I could push my grocery shopping off another few days and pick up takeout on the way home. I also had no problem ordering pizza and eating it for a few days.
momcollective.com
In Sickness and In Health Part III: Learning To Live Again
This is a multi part series that will be posted monthly. I wasn’t a good patient the first few days at the rehab center. I didn’t want to be there. I don’t do well with change, especially ones I don’t like, and I was still drugged, groggy, and not keeping track of things from all the hospital medications working their way out of my system. Things I usually would have bit my tongue and not said to people came right on out, the filter on my mouth was just gone, and I didn’t care if I hurt anyone’s feelings. If it ran through my mind, it popped out of my mouth, even more so than usual. I was not my normal self to say the least.
momcollective.com
Giving Space and Grace for Their “Why”
The short grocery checkout line felt painfully long. I was two customers deep in the queue, impatiently waiting to unload my groceries onto the stalled conveyor belt. What is taking so long?. Then I spotted the cashier. The one who often gave my kids stickers when we slogged through the...
momcollective.com
Functioning With Migraines
For as long as I can remember, I have suffered from migraines or really bad headaches. I can vividly recall times when they made me so incredibly sick to my stomach. Light sensitivity is another issue; there are times when it doesn’t bother me and others when I can’t even stand a little bit of light. I call those my vampire days. My migraines have definitely gotten worse since my wreck in 2011 though.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
momcollective.com
The Never-Empty Nest: A Parent’s Survival Guide
Hoping your kids will move out someday? Yeah, me too. A month ago my youngest moved to another state and I thought, for the third time, that I’d have an empty nest. But no. Honestly, I was ambivalent about them moving away. As a single person, my kids have provided me with company, entertainment, and occasional flashes of drama. In short, I like having them around! But as they moved into their 20’s I was ready for something new.
momcollective.com
Road Trip Survival Guide with a Toddler
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 7) This past month my husband and I decided to visit family. After two canceled flights and trips, we decided to road trip! It had been two years since we’ve seen family, so we decided it’d been long enough.
momcollective.com
We See You, Stepmom
Being a mom is hard. Being a stepmom is also hard. Each of these jobs comes with its own unique challenges. While it may be impossible to compare the two, one thing is certain: it is not easy to take care of someone else’s child like they are your own.
momcollective.com
Drunk Mom {A Desperate Journey to Get Sober and Stay That Way}
I gave up alcohol on Feb. 12, 2022. I know the exact date because I have been counting the days since my last drink. As an alcoholic, we do weird things like count days since we abused a substance because we are proud, but also because sometimes we still crave it. It is such an accomplishment but also such a daily grind, where each day, we have to choose sobriety. Because alcoholism is a disease, it is important to get our daily medicine, which includes prayer, daily reflections, recovery meetings, and service work.
Comments / 0