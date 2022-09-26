Read full article on original website
Related
todaynftnews.com
Optimism NFTs are now live on OpenSea
OpenSea extends its support for the Optimism blockchain on its platform. Users can now buy and sell Optimism NFTs on OpenSea. Collections including Apetimism, Bored Town, and OptiChads have been listed on the OpenSea marketplace. The largest NFT marketplace, OpenSea announced its support for the Optimism blockchain network on September...
todaynftnews.com
Tyler Hobbs’ QQL NFT project raises nearly $17 million in successful mint
Upon its release on September 28, 2022, QQL Mint Pass, a new project co-created by Tyler Hobbs, developer of Fidenza, made over $17 million. Visual artist Tyler Hobbs and co-creator Dandelion Wist will publicly disclose their generative art algorithm QQL. A QQL Mint Pass token permits the holder to mint authorized artwork using that algorithm. According to the QQL site, the project includes 999 total NFTs, 99 of which were set aside by the developers for “special purposes.”
todaynftnews.com
Christie’s expands its on-chain offerings with a new Ethereum NFT marketplace
Christie’s 3.0 is a brand-new on-chain Ethereum NFT marketplace that has just been released by Christie’s. The design of Christie’s 3.0 ensures that every transaction is completely documented on the Ethereum blockchain. A notable NFT auction that brought in $69.3 million was previously held at the auction...
todaynftnews.com
Matrixport Executive says everything could be tokenized as NFTs in the coming 5-10 years
Cynthia Wu, Founding Partner and COO of digital asset service platform Matrixport, believe that in five to ten years, practically all “real world” asset classes could be tokenized in the form of a nonfungible token (NFT). Wu stated that the ideal scenario for NFTs would involve the widespread...
Comments / 0