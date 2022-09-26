ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Optimism NFTs are now live on OpenSea

OpenSea extends its support for the Optimism blockchain on its platform. Users can now buy and sell Optimism NFTs on OpenSea. Collections including Apetimism, Bored Town, and OptiChads have been listed on the OpenSea marketplace. The largest NFT marketplace, OpenSea announced its support for the Optimism blockchain network on September...
Tyler Hobbs’ QQL NFT project raises nearly $17 million in successful mint

Upon its release on September 28, 2022, QQL Mint Pass, a new project co-created by Tyler Hobbs, developer of Fidenza, made over $17 million. Visual artist Tyler Hobbs and co-creator Dandelion Wist will publicly disclose their generative art algorithm QQL. A QQL Mint Pass token permits the holder to mint authorized artwork using that algorithm. According to the QQL site, the project includes 999 total NFTs, 99 of which were set aside by the developers for “special purposes.”
Christie’s expands its on-chain offerings with a new Ethereum NFT marketplace

Christie’s 3.0 is a brand-new on-chain Ethereum NFT marketplace that has just been released by Christie’s. The design of Christie’s 3.0 ensures that every transaction is completely documented on the Ethereum blockchain. A notable NFT auction that brought in $69.3 million was previously held at the auction...
