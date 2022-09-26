Upon its release on September 28, 2022, QQL Mint Pass, a new project co-created by Tyler Hobbs, developer of Fidenza, made over $17 million. Visual artist Tyler Hobbs and co-creator Dandelion Wist will publicly disclose their generative art algorithm QQL. A QQL Mint Pass token permits the holder to mint authorized artwork using that algorithm. According to the QQL site, the project includes 999 total NFTs, 99 of which were set aside by the developers for “special purposes.”

