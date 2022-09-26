For raping baby, Ohio man sentenced to life in prison
MCCONNELSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 21-year-old Ohio man pleaded guilty to multiple crimes related to the rape of an infant.
Zachariah Wicker, of Perry County, will serve 15 years to life for rape, which will run concurrent to 20 years for pandering obscenities involving a minor – two years for each of 10 charges. The stated prison term will be 20 years to life. Wicker pleaded guilty to all 11 counts at the Morgan County Common Pleas Court on Sept. 19.
Wicker was arrested in the Rose Farm area of York Township after an April 2020 investigation into a case of child sexual abuse and child pornography involving an 8-month-old infant.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
