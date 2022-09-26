Read full article on original website
Chevy Corvettes have never been a budget-oriented car. Compared to other high-end performance cars of the same caliber, they are a relative bargain, but the Corvette is not an everyman car in the same way that a Ford Mustang is. Still, when it comes to American performance, the Corvette is the way to go.
Lamborghini’s Hybrid Hypercar Racer Is Coming—Here’s a First Look
For supercar brands, a new race car wearing the company badge is more than just a chance to represent on a global stage: It’s an opportunity to leverage a test bed that will improve the breed. If Lamborghini’s upcoming LMDh racer is any indication, the Italian carmaker’s Squadra Corsa racing division is about to do some seriously heavy lifting for the road car division. Debuting in 2024 in the Hypercar class of the FIA World Endurance Championship series and the GTP class of the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, Lamborghini boss Stephan Winkelmann says the new racer’s place in the top...
Cascio Motors Selling Top-Spec Porsche 911 GT2 RS Weissach on Bring A Trailer
Only 2,200 miles from new... The Porsche 911 gets a lot of love in the car community because of its secure handling and great performance design. A rear engine platform combined with great power specs and a low stance has made the car the perfect monster for the track. In modern times one of the biggest things you can do to increase the value of your Porsche is to purchase a GT variant. Cars like this only come from a dedicated team of engineers willing to put everything on the line to make the next big innovation. This particular vehicle is a great example of that but it might not be what you’re expecting.
21-Year-Old Porsche 911 Turbo With 72,000 Miles Costs Nearly As Much As Brand New Carrera
Here's a wonderful dilemma to be faced with: you have around $100,000 to spend on a Porsche 911 but can't decide whether to buy a box-fresh base 911 Carrera or a lovingly restored 911 Turbo with far more power but older tech. The 911 Turbo in question is a 2002...
Richard Rawlings Sells Entire Car Collection For Over $1 Million
Gas Monkey Garage played host to one of the most successful car shows on Discovery for years. Now that the show has essentially migrated to YouTube, owner Richard Rawlings has had to adapt to the typical YouTuber style of presenting cars. He's created quite a collection of cool classics over the years (although he has had some modern toys too), but now the excitable entrepreneur has decided to get rid of these classics so that he can replace them with newer, more exotic cars. We covered the two-part explanation behind his decision to auction off most of his cars at the beginning of this month, and now the auction has closed, netting Mr. Rawlings a tidy sum of $1,080,903.
MotorAuthority
Lamborghini ends Aventador production, closes chapter on pure V-12 era
Production of the Lamborghini Aventador reached its end last week, marking a new milestone for Lamborghini in more ways than one. The final example was an Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster, finished in a custom light blue color chosen by its Swiss buyer. The Ultimae version of the Aventador was...
Best Truck Engines Ever Made
We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
This Rolls-Royce Hot Rod is Pure Insanity
Remember that 1932 Ford that made rounds all over the internet several years ago because it was the evil love child of Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes and a classic hot rod? It still lives in the back of our minds as a true work of art and a one-of-a-kind machine that will hopefully never be forgotten. Well, if this recent render is anything to go by, they may be a similar machine that could, in theory, be built by a loony, wealthy, and incredibly determined person. This is a Rolls-Royce Wraith modified to look like a Hot Wheels hot rod, with loads of changes to the body and evidently much of the underpinnings as well.
Top Speed
This 1966 Chevy Chevelle Has Some Secret Corvette DNA
The Chevrolet Chevelle is, quite simply, one of the most iconic Muscle cars of its day. With that said, it’s usually the second-generation Chevelle that gets most of the hype. It’s only in recent years that the earlier, A-body cars are becoming a more popular platform for epic builds, and this 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle, featured on AutotopiaLA, is a perfect example. What’s even more impressive is that build was completed by its owner, all in-house, with a high finish, normally associated with a fully-fledged custom shop. As you will see, the build is an epic mix of NASCAR heritage, amazing fabrication, and some interesting decisions.
Road & Track
The Bentley Continental GTC Speed Warps Time
Getting your head around relativity isn’t easy. Einstein tells us that time slows down around large masses or when the observer is traveling at high speeds, making the whole concept squishy, messy, and, well, relative. It’s not the kind of thing we’re built to understand. In the Bentley Continental GTC Speed, though, I’m starting to get the idea.
Top Speed
The Lamborghini Urus S Is Just a Heavier, Slower Performante
After serving almost four years with distinction, Lamborghini axed the original Urus. But that is not the end. The company has launched an updated version of this halo SUV; the Urus S. It succeeds the original Urus with 16 ponies more, which is the exact horsepower figures as the Pikes Peak record holder, the Urus Performante. The Urus S acts as an update to the original Super SUV, much like what the Huracán Evo did to the original supercar. So there is no design overhaul, inside or out.
LT1 Trans Am Rediscovered By An Old Friend
LegitStreetCars revisits a childhood favorite that sparked his interest for cars. As young enthusiasts, we all had our favorite automobiles that got us into this life in the first place. For some it might’ve been a 1998 Pontiac Firebird Formula, while others might look at newer model Challengers, Chargers, or even Camaros for their automotive inspiration. Of course the reason for bringing up the Firebird in the first place is to point out a close cousin of the car the LT1 Firebird, sort of a bridge between the third generation and the LS1 fourth gen in terms of performance and style. This particular Firebird was once a gleaming beacon of hope to a young boy who had dreams of someday making a living in the world of racing and automotive enthusiast content. So where is it now and just what makes this particular vehicle so special that it caught the eye of one of YouTube‘s most popular racers?
1968 Charger Survivor Gets Clean
The before and after of this car from a simple wash is astonishing. Recently, there has been a trend of passionate enthusiasts and builders trying their hardest to show their craft to the world by uncovering some truly stunning classic cars after years of dust and aging. Typically drowning in a sea of dirt, these incredible automobiles mostly come from the American industry performance brand names like Dodge, Chrysler, Chevy, or Ford. This is a particularly good example as it shows off styling perfectly reminiscent of the time in which it was created. Good looks, moderate performance, and a name distinct and unique compared to virtually every other automobile made in its era turned this car into an icon. So how did this particular car guy restore the likeness of this 1968 Dodge Charger?
Jalopnik
Lamborghini Finally Made the Last Aventador
The Lamborghini Aventador has sat at the top of the Italian automakers range for more than 10 years. It roared onto the scene in 2011 with an all-new V12 engine, striking looks and a heap of firsts for Lamborghini. But now, its end is near as the company has finally built the last Aventador.
Rusty Relics - Pick Two!
See the original post here. Apparently, we are not the only ones interested in Finding Old Cars. Over the past few weeks there have been some interesting submissions to FindingOldCars.com, from an iconic Dodge Power Wagon to a 1967 Mercury Cougar symbolic of American Muscle. Treasures from all over the U.S. are being submitted including vehicles from North Carolina, Georgia, Indiana and New York.
Road & Track
Do You See the Numbers, Too?
I am sitting on the couch with my wife and her dad, watching The Bourne Identity. Amidst this familial idyll, I glance at the clock to see it read 9:28. A Porsche flashes before my eyes and now here I am, remembering every detail of the V-8 grand tourer, every one I have ever seen parked on the street, the name of my friend who owned one and let me drive it, the feel of the shifter, the sound of the engine. I repeat to myself tropes about its reliability and attempt to recall its exact production years. In a flash, it is gone.
Road & Track
Reach Any Nut or Bolt With These Stubby Wrenches
Spend any time working on a car, and you’ll quickly discover that not every DIY is as straightforward as your favorite YouTuber depicts it to be. Some nuts and bolts are harder to get to than others, requiring special tools and clever workarounds. If you work in a tight engine bay without much room, stubby wrenches are a must.
bikepacking.com
Introducing the Ass Savers Win Wing
Made in Sweden from primarily recycled plastic, the new Ass Savers Win Wing is an ultralight clip-on mudguard that’s a little different from others we’ve seen. Find details here…. The Ass Savers Win Wing is a two-piece system with a plastic strut that attaches to the seat stays...
Nissan Patrol Nismo Supercharged To 650 Horsepower By Manhart
The sixth-generation Nissan Patrol has been out for nearly 13 years, but one tuner is still focusing on the venerable SUV. Although Manhart made a name for itself by upgrading BMWs, the German aftermarket specialist has been thinking outside of the Bavarian box lately with other projects. We've seen amped-up versions of the Defender, Audi RS3, and AMG SL. After a bunch of Euro cars, it has now decided to work its magic on a Japanese vehicle.
All The Cars Featured In The Next Grand Tour European Special Episode: Driven By Clarkson, Hammond, and May
The Grand Tour wowed fans as Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May swept across Norway, but now we’re looking forward to the next episode which Grand Tour Nation can confirm is set in Europe. Landing in Poland in June, the three presenters joined their cars for a 2,000km...
