LegitStreetCars revisits a childhood favorite that sparked his interest for cars. As young enthusiasts, we all had our favorite automobiles that got us into this life in the first place. For some it might’ve been a 1998 Pontiac Firebird Formula, while others might look at newer model Challengers, Chargers, or even Camaros for their automotive inspiration. Of course the reason for bringing up the Firebird in the first place is to point out a close cousin of the car the LT1 Firebird, sort of a bridge between the third generation and the LS1 fourth gen in terms of performance and style. This particular Firebird was once a gleaming beacon of hope to a young boy who had dreams of someday making a living in the world of racing and automotive enthusiast content. So where is it now and just what makes this particular vehicle so special that it caught the eye of one of YouTube‘s most popular racers?

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO