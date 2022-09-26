Blur’s Dave Rowntree On His New Solo Album “Radio Songs,” Writing For Non-Blur Projects, Future Career Plans & Much More

The Fashion Nova Stage Featured Headliners A$AP Rocky and Nicki Minaj and Performances by Lil Baby, Bia, Fivio Foreign, Lil Tjay, Lil Uzi Vert. Leading online fashion e-commerce brand, Fashion Nova kicked off their partnership as the official fashion partner at the highly coveted Hip Hop music festival and experience, Rolling Loud New York 2022 at Citi Field in Queens, New York. The main stage was rebranded as the Fashion Nova Stage and had festivalgoers flocking to catch performances from the hottest names in music. One of the highly-coveted merch items was Fashion Nova’s exclusive hoodie to commemorate this year’s activation and could be seen throughout the festival. The brand’s presence could be felt throughout the entire weekend with video highlights running between sets and artists giving the brand a special shoutout before closing out their set. Meanwhile in the Loud Club, Fashion Nova hosted several artist, celebrities and VIP in Rolling Loud’s most exclusive and premium festival experience.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO