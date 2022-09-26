Blur’s Dave Rowntree On His New Solo Album “Radio Songs,” Writing For Non-Blur Projects, Future Career Plans & Much More

Read full article on original website
EXCLUSIVE: Fujiya & Miyagi Premiere New Video For “New Body Language” Via The Hype
Fujiya & Miyagi — as comprised of David Best (vocals/guitar), Stephen Lewis (synths/vocals), Ed Chivers (drums) and Benjamin Adamo (bass) — is a British group which formed in Brighton, East Sussex in 2000. To date, the group has released nine studio albums, most recently 2019’s Flashback. Its music has been used in a wide variety of Television shows, including Breaking Bad and Succession, beyond high-profile placements in advertisements for Jaguar and Lenovo. Its festival credits include Glastonbury, Bestival, Lovebox, Liverpool Psychfest, Tryptych, Secret Garden Party, Big Chill, Latitude, Meltdown, Great Escape, Bumbershoot, Pitchfork, Dour, Melt, Transmusicale, Electric Picnic, Mosaic and SXSW, while touring support credits for the quartet include New Order, The Fall and Rodriguez.
Heaven 17’s Glenn Gregory On The Band’s Current U.S. Headlining Tour, Long-Term Success In Music, Future Heaven 17 Plans & More
1980s new wave/synth-pop masters Heaven 17 — as co-founded by Martyn Ware and Glenn Gregory — first grew out of the experimental production outfit known as the British Electric Foundation, which itself an offshoot of the electro-pop group The Human League. Heaven 17 debuted in 1981 with its critically-acclaimed album Penthouse & Pavement, as featuring their debut single “(We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang,” which remains a modern classic. The group’s second album, 1983’s platinum-selling The Luxury Gap yielded the #2-charting single “Temptation,” plus other hit singles by way of “Come Live With Me” and “Crushed By the Wheels of Industry.” Heaven 17 spent the rest of the 1980s releasing three more studio albums before going on a proper hiatus that would ensue until 1996.
Fashion Nova Stage was a Highlight of Rolling Loud New York – Full Recap
The Fashion Nova Stage Featured Headliners A$AP Rocky and Nicki Minaj and Performances by Lil Baby, Bia, Fivio Foreign, Lil Tjay, Lil Uzi Vert. Leading online fashion e-commerce brand, Fashion Nova kicked off their partnership as the official fashion partner at the highly coveted Hip Hop music festival and experience, Rolling Loud New York 2022 at Citi Field in Queens, New York. The main stage was rebranded as the Fashion Nova Stage and had festivalgoers flocking to catch performances from the hottest names in music. One of the highly-coveted merch items was Fashion Nova’s exclusive hoodie to commemorate this year’s activation and could be seen throughout the festival. The brand’s presence could be felt throughout the entire weekend with video highlights running between sets and artists giving the brand a special shoutout before closing out their set. Meanwhile in the Loud Club, Fashion Nova hosted several artist, celebrities and VIP in Rolling Loud’s most exclusive and premium festival experience.
Hip Hop/Pop Crossover Artist Alicia G on the Visual for Her Single ‘GUM’
Hip-hop/pop crossover artist Alicia G was destined to be in the limelight, whether it is her bombshell looks in beauty pageants, amassing followers on social media with her live streams, or creating infectious hit tracks. Her versatility in all these areas has allowed her to create a thriving fanbase across the globe. Alicia G has made major waves in the past few years with hits like “Daisy Duke Two Step” and “Shake Down.” Her success is attributed to her skillful mastery of lyricism, incredible range of melodies, and bodacious personality. Alicia G’s latest single and music video, “GUM,” takes her talents to the next level and is a sure-fire hit.
IAmBabyChapo and Drakeo The Ruler Ball Out In New Single ‘BallinRealLife’
IAmBabyChapo is a fast-rising recording artist coming out of South Central with a trendy street rap flow, catchy money-motivated hooks, and a red-hot collaboration with one of the biggest new West Coast artists in the late-Drakeo The Ruler, titled “BallinRealLife,” out now via own imprint. For the artist’s sixth single release of the year, Chapo, with his charismatic tone and aggressive presence, raps about living the young, fly, flashy, and fast lifestyle of a hustler.
LCD Soundsystem Releases Original Song ‘New Body Rhumba’ from ‘White Noise’
While a new Noah Baumbach movie (especially one that stars Greta Gerwig and Adam Driver) is always going to be a big event for the indie film community, the release of “White Noise” is an equally monumental moment for music fans. Indie rockers LCD Soundsystem, who haven’t released new music since the 2018 album “American Dream” hit shelves, have contributed a new original song for the film. Titled “New Body Rhumba,” the track serves as the backdrop for a massive dance number during the film’s closing credits. And if you can’t wait for “White Noise” to premiere in theaters November 25...
Jeweliet Prescribes Love as the Medicine in New Single “Prescription”
Jeweliet is a New York City-based R&B and Pop artist. I was born in Brooklyn on September 30, 2003, and currently live in Staten Island; coming from Italian-Chinese descent, my love and appreciation for music started at three years old. “My eccentric and positive outlook on music has influenced my...
Hd4president- Big Booty Feat. DJ Chose
Live Session with Hd4president talking about the new video, his journey, and the defining moment he chose music as his career. Jerry Doby Editor-in-Chief of The Hype Magazine and internationally published arts & entertainment journalist. Connect with Jerry on Twitter and Instagram at @jerrydoby_ Member of the U.S. Department of Arts and Culture and the United States Press Corps. Partner at THM Media Group, Inc.
Joonie Releases 4th Album ‘Into the Grey’
Joonie is taking us on a journey with his 4th album release “Into the Grey” dropping September 23rd with his anticipated single “Share My Love” featuring PJ Morton. As a singer and multi-instrumentalist, Joonie has blossomed into a robust talent that we’re excited to see and learn more about. We can always appreciate a well-rounded artist.
Interscope’s Ocean x Kungfu Release New Single and Music Video “M.A.B.”
Chameleon Entertainment Associates Group/Red Agency Records/Interscope Records introduce emerging female Hip-Hop/Rap sister duo Ocean x KungFu who have released their highly anticipated single and official video “M.A.B.”. Ocean & KungFu are set on solidifying their staying power and their latest single is a female-empowering anthem of how the sister duo won’t hold back when it comes to haters who criticize them under their breath. Sampling the iconic “Knuck If You Buck” by Crime Mob, Princess from the group, cosigns the sample with a cameo in the music video. The music video also comes fully packaged with fast cars, street takeovers, and plundering dance moves that further strengthen the perspective that Ocean x KungFu are a force to be reckoned with.
Emerging EDM Artist Dosk Announces New Music & Upcoming Shows
The music industry is currently being dominated by a brand-new era. The majority of emerging artists from throughout the world have made their names on social media. It might be difficult for many seasoned artists to adjust to this unique approach. The younger generation of musicians seems to be shaping culture at the moment.
Mushvenom Releases Futuristic Music Video for Single ‘Space Muship’
Today, talented South Korean rapper and lyricist, Mushvenom, dropped the highly anticipated music video for his title track “SPACE MUSHIP”, which is also the album’s title, is now available on all digital streaming platforms. The full-length project is full of high-energy anthems and showcases a unique futuristic style unlike any other, that exudes energy and passion with high-octane drops and verses for a never ending party.
Live Session with Motown’s Hd4president on New Single ‘Big Booty’ and More
Live Session with breakout Baton Rouge rapper Hd4president who now lives in Houston, to discuss his new single “Big Booty” featuring DJ Chose via Motown Records, his journey, and how he sees himself from the inside looking out, plus we get him to describe the defining moment that made him choose music as a career.
Ciara Enlists Summer Walker for New Single ‘Better Thangs’
Setting the pace for culture once again, GRAMMY® Award-winning artist, singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Ciara reveals a brand new single entitled “Better Thangs” with Summer Walker via Beauty Marks Entertainment/Uptown Records/Republic Records. The ladies put it down in no uncertain terms! Stay tuned for the official...
