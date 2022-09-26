Read full article on original website
The Lakeview / Paisley Girls Soccer team (5-2, 4-2) bounced back in a massive way on Monday, Sept. 26 routing the Cascade Christian Challengers (2-5, 2-4) by a score of 9-1. The margin of defeat that the Honkers handed the Challengers was their biggest loss of the season.
As a public service the Lake County Examiner will film public meetings and post the footage unedited for those unable to attend in person. This is footage of the Lake County Commissioners' work session on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Due to an error while uploading the footage, the latter part of the meeting was lost and therefore this recording is partial. We apologize for the inconvenience.
