The Lakeview / Paisley Girls Soccer team (5-2, 4-2) bounced back in a massive way on Monday, Sept. 26 routing the Cascade Christian Challengers (2-5, 2-4) by a score of 9-1. The margin of defeat that the Honkers handed the Challengers was their biggest loss of the season.

LAKEVIEW, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO