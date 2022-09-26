Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Ukraine's Zelenskiy Says He Asked Canada's Trudeau for Help in Removing Landmines
(Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had called on Canada on Wednesday to lead an unprecedented drive to rid his country of landmines linked to Russia's seven-month-old invasion. Canada has spearheaded worldwide campaigns to ban landmines since the 1990s. It was instrumental in the 1999 Ottawa Convention, signed...
Solomon Islands Tells Pacific Islands It Won't Sign White House Summit Declaration -Note
SYDNEY/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Solomon Islands has told Pacific nations invited to a White House meeting with President Joe Biden it won't sign the summit declaration, according to a note seen by Reuters, prompting concern over the islands' ties to China. Leaders from the Pacific Island Forum bloc have been...
Florida Farmers Scramble to Reach Cattle After Hurricane Ian
CHICAGO (Reuters) - Farmers in Florida rushed to reach their cattle on Thursday after trees downed by Hurricane Ian broke fences used to contain the animals and rain from the fierce storm flooded fields used for grazing. One of the mightiest storms to hit the U.S. mainland in recent years,...
Virus Kills 100,000 Cattle in India, Threatens Livelihoods
NEW DELHI (AP) — A viral disease has killed nearly 100,000 cows and buffaloes in India and sickened over 2 million more. The outbreak has triggered devastating income losses for cattle farmers since the disease not only results in deaths but can also lead to decreased milk production, emaciated animals, and birth issues.
Swedish Police Will Cooperate With Danish, German Forces on Gas Leak Probe - PM
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish police will cooperate with Danish and German counterparts to investigate what caused the explosions on the two gas pipelines in the Baltic sea, Sweden's prime minister said on Friday. "It is, of course, important to establish what has happened, the cause of the leaks. We have...
Sweden Resumes Arms Exports to Turkey After NATO Membership Bid
OSLO/STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Sweden's Inspectorate of Strategic Products (ISP) said on Friday reversed a ban against exporting military equipment to Turkey, following the Nordic country's decision to join the NATO military alliance and agreement to overcome Turkish objections. The Sweden and Finland sought membership to NATO earlier this year following Russia's...
