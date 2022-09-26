Read full article on original website
Miranda Lambert Reflects on the Song She Wishes She’d Written (and Her Riskiest Release)
Miranda Lambert has had plenty of hits throughout her more than 20-year career. Some of these were written by the singer herself, and others weren't, but there's one particular song that she wishes she had written. "A hundred percent 'House That Built Me,'" she tells Vulture in a new interview....
Morgan Evans Performs Searing, Unreleased ‘How Long’ in the Wake of Kelsea Ballerini Divorce [Watch]
Kelsea Ballerini isn't the only one whose music reflects her ongoing divorce from Morgan Evans. During his headlining set at the CMC Rocks QLD Festival in his home country of Australia, Evans sat down at his piano to try out an unreleased heartbreak ballad called "How Long" — and it seemed pretty clear to the fans in the crowd that the lyrics were written about his split from Ballerini.
Carly Pearce Loved Working With One of Her ‘Real Friends’ on Her Kelsea Ballerini Collaboration
Kelsea Ballerini's new Subject to Change album includes a collaboration with not one, but two powerhouse female vocalists: Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson. The song is called "You're Drunk, Go Home," and during a recent conversation with Taste of Country, Pearce admitted that the drinks were, indeed, flowing during their recording session — but Ballerini wasn't the one who was imbibing.
Carrie Underwood’s Boys Are More Rambunctious Than Ever These Days
Carrie Underwood has her hands full at home, and she's outnumbered! Between her husband, Mike, and her two sons, Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, it's a house filled with masculinity — and bodily functions. "They’re seven and three. Everything with them is farts and wrestling," she tells Country Countdown...
Blake Shelton Should Really Update Gwen Stefani’s Name in His Phone
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been married for more than a year now, but Shelton still refers to her as his girlfriend — at least in his phone. The country singer confessed to Today that he still hasn't updated her name in his contacts. ""She's still in my...
Alan Jackson Named CMT Artist of a Lifetime: ‘I’m Very Proud’
Alan Jackson will receive a major honor at the upcoming CMT Artists of the Year ceremony: The legendary singer-songwriter has been selected as CMT's Artist of a Lifetime. The award acknowledges Jackson's illustrious career, which has spanned three decades. His accomplishments include 18 studio albums, 35 No. 1 singles, two Grammy Awards, 16 CMA Awards, 17 ACM Awards and more. He has received two CMA Awards and one ACM Award for Video of the Year, and he was named a CMT Giant in 2008. Additionally, Jackson received the first-ever Impact Award at the CMT Music Awards in 2014.
Jason Aldean’s Kids Share the Sweetest Goodbye Before Spending Their First Night Apart [Watch]
Jason Aldean's youngest children, Memphis and Navy, have an incredibly strong sibling bond, and their sweet relationship was caught on camera in a recent video shared by their mom, Brittany Aldean. In the caption, Brittany explains that 4-year-old Memphis was leaving to spend the night with one grandparent, while 3-year-old...
Luke Bryan Is Planning to Slow Down His Career for His Boys
Like many country artists, Luke Bryan is constantly working on balancing his career and his personal life. The "Up" singer is juggling tours, festivals, a Las Vegas residency and judging American Idol. Not to mention, in November he will be adding CMA Awards host to that pile!. It can be...
Coolio Dead at 59 – Report
Coolio has reportedly died. Tonight (Sept. 28), TMZ has reported that West Coast rapper Coolio has died at the age of 59. The "Gangsta's Paradise" artist’s manager Jarez reportedly told the Hollywood gossip site that Coolio was visiting a friend at a home in Los Angeles when he passed. The rapper allegedly went into his friend's bathroom, but never came out. Paramedics were called around 4 p.m., but Coolio was pronounced dead at the scene. Jarez reportedly said the veteran rhymer died of cardiac arrest, although an official cause of death has yet to be determined.
15 Stories Of People Breaching Wedding Etiquette That Make Me Think "Manners 101" Should Be A Mandatory Class
"Her boyfriend called for a cab and went to a jewelry store and bought her a wedding ring DURING the reception. Here’s where the train completely derails. He presents her the ring at the reception, and she cries. She doesn’t like the ring."
