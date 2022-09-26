ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kitco.com

Ethereum Co-Founder: A 'good chance' Ethereum overtakes Bitcoin as biggest cryptocurrency, but centralization concerns remain - Anthony Di Iorio

(Kitco News) - The hypothesized Flippening, whereby Ether surpasses Bitcoin's market capitalization, is likely to happen, said Anthony Di Iorio, one of the co-founders of Ethereum (ETH). "There's a good chance, if Ethereum keeps going in the direction it is going, that the Flippening happens," he told Michelle Makori, Editor-in-Chief...
MARKETS
kitco.com

UK Pensions Regulator monitoring markets, welcomes BoE bond buying

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Britain's Pensions Regulator is monitoring financial markets closely for their impact on the funding of defined benefit, or final salary, pension schemes, a spokesperson said on Wednesday. Pensions schemes have been heavily selling gilts in recent days after market falls caused by UK tax cut...
PERSONAL FINANCE
kitco.com

Bank of Canada to start releasing rate decision summaries next year

OTTAWA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada on Wednesday said it would begin publishing a summary of its monetary policy deliberations starting next year, accepting a key recommendation from a transparency review by the International Monetary Fund. The "Summary of Deliberations," similar to meeting minutes released by other...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Economy
kitco.com

ECB's Lane: Exchange rate changes not enough to influence monetary policy

CLEVELAND, Sept 29 (Reuters) - European Central Bank monetary policy will not be influenced by the euro's recent fall against the dollar, ECB chief economist Philip Lane said on Thursday. A euro driven lower in value against the dollar could raise local inflation that the ECB is trying to control,...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Robinhood launches its self-custody ‘Robinhood Wallet' for crypto traders

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to Robinhood its wallet is a self-custody, Web3 wallet that will initially support the Polygon network as...
TECHNOLOGY
kitco.com

Bank of Mexico hikes rates to record 9.25%, signals more hikes possible

MEXICO CITY, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico hiked its key interest rate on Thursday by 75 basis points to a record 9.25%, in line with forecasts and following in the footsteps of the U.S. Federal Reserve's own recent three-quarter of a percentage point increase. The bank's five...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

PIMCO CIO says UK market chaos not systemic but will have global impact

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The collapse of the British pound and subsequent sell off in the country's bond market in recent days do not pose systemic risks but will affect global markets, PIMCO chief investment officer Dan Ivascyn told the CNBC Delivering Alpha conference in New York. Ivascyn added...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Easing bank capital rules won't help EU energy crunch, says watchdog

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Loosening capital rules for banks would do little to help ease a cash crunch among energy companies due to high gas prices, the European Union's banking watchdog said on Thursday. The European Banking Authority was asked by the bloc's executive European Commission for its views...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kitco.com

UK gilt prices rocket after Bank of England steps into market

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - British government bond prices soared on Wednesday after the Bank of England not only shelved plans to sell its stock of gilts for the time being, but said it would begin buying long-dated bonds in an effort to calm the market. Twenty- and 30-year gilt...
ECONOMY
kitco.com

European shares pare losses as BoE seeks to stabilise markets

Sept 28 (Reuters) - European shares rallied from session lows on Wednesday led by UK's blue-chip index after the Bank of England said it would purchase bonds to stabilise the market shaken by British government's mini-budget. The continent-wide STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) was down 0.7% by 1100 GMT, after falling...
STOCKS
kitco.com

UK's Kwarteng tells bankers: we are committed to fiscal discipline

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng told investment bank executives on Wednesday that the government was committed to fiscal discipline and that he was working closely with the Bank of England and budget forecasters. "The Chancellor underlined the government's clear commitment to fiscal discipline and reiterated...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

London's FTSE 100 rises as Bank of England steps in to stabilise markets

Sept 28 (Reuters) - London's blue-chip FTSE index erased steep session losses to close higher on Wednesday, while the mid-cap index cut all of its bruising 3% plunge after the Bank of England's promise of bond purchases lifted sentiment. The BoE said it would buy as many long-dated government bonds...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Moody's flags Oct 21 as crucial date for UK rating

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Moody's top European analyst has flagged Oct. 21 as the next crucial date for Britain's credit rating following the firm's negative assessment this week of the government's new debt-fuelled spending plans. Rating firms set out when they intend to review European governments' creditworthiness before the...
ECONOMY

