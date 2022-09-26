Read full article on original website
'The worst is yet to come': Euro area and UK are in recession, U.S. is 'flirting' with one - Credit Suisse
(Kitco News) After an already chaotic September, "the worst is yet to come," according to Credit Suisse, which sees central banks counting on raising rates as economies face recession. Economies around the world are at risk as central banks are forced to mercilessly tighten economic policy to slow down inflation,...
A digital euro should be borderless and not used for commercial purposes, ECB's Lagarde says
The ECB provides "the guarantee that those payments will not be exploited for commercial purposes," Lagarde said in...
Ethereum Co-Founder: A 'good chance' Ethereum overtakes Bitcoin as biggest cryptocurrency, but centralization concerns remain - Anthony Di Iorio
(Kitco News) - The hypothesized Flippening, whereby Ether surpasses Bitcoin's market capitalization, is likely to happen, said Anthony Di Iorio, one of the co-founders of Ethereum (ETH). "There's a good chance, if Ethereum keeps going in the direction it is going, that the Flippening happens," he told Michelle Makori, Editor-in-Chief...
UK Pensions Regulator monitoring markets, welcomes BoE bond buying
LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Britain's Pensions Regulator is monitoring financial markets closely for their impact on the funding of defined benefit, or final salary, pension schemes, a spokesperson said on Wednesday. Pensions schemes have been heavily selling gilts in recent days after market falls caused by UK tax cut...
Bank of Canada to start releasing rate decision summaries next year
OTTAWA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada on Wednesday said it would begin publishing a summary of its monetary policy deliberations starting next year, accepting a key recommendation from a transparency review by the International Monetary Fund. The "Summary of Deliberations," similar to meeting minutes released by other...
Currency markets volatility is a sign the Fed has already broken the global economy - MKS' Shiels
According to one market analyst, the volatility in global currency markets could signify something has "broken." Nicky Shiels,...
Gold prices holding support above $1,650 as U.S. GDP contracts 0.6% in Q2 in line with expectations
(Kitco News) - The gold market is seeing some renewed selling pressure but is largely ignoring an in-line contraction in the U.S. economy during the second quarter. Thursday, Commerce Department said in its third and final reading that U.S. Gross Domestic Product fell 0.6% in the second quarter, unchanged from the previous estimate.
Norway, Israel and Sweeden central banks join the BIS in exploring CBDC payments
Through Project Icebreaker, the three central banks and the BIS Innovation Hub Nordic Centre will collaborate to "develop...
ECB's Lane: Exchange rate changes not enough to influence monetary policy
CLEVELAND, Sept 29 (Reuters) - European Central Bank monetary policy will not be influenced by the euro's recent fall against the dollar, ECB chief economist Philip Lane said on Thursday. A euro driven lower in value against the dollar could raise local inflation that the ECB is trying to control,...
Robinhood launches its self-custody ‘Robinhood Wallet' for crypto traders
According to Robinhood its wallet is a self-custody, Web3 wallet that will initially support the Polygon network as...
Bank of Mexico hikes rates to record 9.25%, signals more hikes possible
MEXICO CITY, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico hiked its key interest rate on Thursday by 75 basis points to a record 9.25%, in line with forecasts and following in the footsteps of the U.S. Federal Reserve's own recent three-quarter of a percentage point increase. The bank's five...
Market volatility is boosting gold's safe-haven appeal and near term sentiment improves
The latest Kitco News Gold Survey shows that both Wall Street analysts and Main Street retail investors are...
PIMCO CIO says UK market chaos not systemic but will have global impact
WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The collapse of the British pound and subsequent sell off in the country's bond market in recent days do not pose systemic risks but will affect global markets, PIMCO chief investment officer Dan Ivascyn told the CNBC Delivering Alpha conference in New York. Ivascyn added...
Easing bank capital rules won't help EU energy crunch, says watchdog
LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Loosening capital rules for banks would do little to help ease a cash crunch among energy companies due to high gas prices, the European Union's banking watchdog said on Thursday. The European Banking Authority was asked by the bloc's executive European Commission for its views...
UK gilt prices rocket after Bank of England steps into market
LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - British government bond prices soared on Wednesday after the Bank of England not only shelved plans to sell its stock of gilts for the time being, but said it would begin buying long-dated bonds in an effort to calm the market. Twenty- and 30-year gilt...
European shares pare losses as BoE seeks to stabilise markets
Sept 28 (Reuters) - European shares rallied from session lows on Wednesday led by UK's blue-chip index after the Bank of England said it would purchase bonds to stabilise the market shaken by British government's mini-budget. The continent-wide STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) was down 0.7% by 1100 GMT, after falling...
UK's Kwarteng tells bankers: we are committed to fiscal discipline
LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng told investment bank executives on Wednesday that the government was committed to fiscal discipline and that he was working closely with the Bank of England and budget forecasters. "The Chancellor underlined the government's clear commitment to fiscal discipline and reiterated...
London's FTSE 100 rises as Bank of England steps in to stabilise markets
Sept 28 (Reuters) - London's blue-chip FTSE index erased steep session losses to close higher on Wednesday, while the mid-cap index cut all of its bruising 3% plunge after the Bank of England's promise of bond purchases lifted sentiment. The BoE said it would buy as many long-dated government bonds...
Crypto in your 401(k)? A grace period for crypto exchanges? There are bills for that.
In the U.S. Senate, a new bill has been introduced by Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) that proposes the...
Moody's flags Oct 21 as crucial date for UK rating
LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Moody's top European analyst has flagged Oct. 21 as the next crucial date for Britain's credit rating following the firm's negative assessment this week of the government's new debt-fuelled spending plans. Rating firms set out when they intend to review European governments' creditworthiness before the...
