Tagovailoa, Waddle Set For Rematch With Joe Burrow And Ja’Marr Chase
Thursday, the undefeated Miami Dolphins will square off against the Cincinnati Bengals on the banks of the Ohio River. The game is being deemed a rematch of the legendary 2019 showdown between Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrrow here in Tuscaloosa just three years ago, with highlights of that years game getting posted all across social media.
Former Alabama Quarterback Out For Week 4
Former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones is out for Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers due to an ankle injury. The injury occurred at the end of the Patriot's 37-26 loss against the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday when Baltimore's Calais Campbell fell on Jones' ankle late in the game. "Jones...
NFL Mock Draft Has Former Bama Player Firmly in the First Round
Former Alabama linebacker Drew Sanders has been getting a ton of attention and accolades recently. His great first month has gotten the attention of ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. who is known for his NFL mock drafts. Kiper has brought Sanders into his latest 2023 draft rankings (subscription required) and rocketed...
Tua Was “Never Cleared By Real Doctors”
According to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was never cleared by real doctors when he returned in week three. Tagovailoa was sacked in a game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday and did not look right when he got back up. Many NFL fans expected...
Tua Tagovailoa Exits Thursday Night Football with Scary Injury
Former Alabama Crimson Tide and current Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been stretchered off the field after suffering head and neck injuries in Thursday’s matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Due to the severity of the injury, the play will not be shown. The injury resulted from a sack...
REACTION: Video Of Alabama Cheerleaders Goes Viral
Is that the issue here, because, this is getting stupid. Now, people are coming after our cheerleaders, and trying to "embarrass" them. According to "The Spun", the football world is reacting to Alabama cheerleader videos, and it's not the first time. Remember the Pete Golding twin?. Yeah, whatever, now the...
History of Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa Before Thursday Matchup
The first two quarterbacks drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft square off during Thursday Night Football for the first time since college. The game dubbed the "Game of the Century" showcased No. 2 ranked LSU face No. 3 ranked Alabama in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Nov. 9, 2019. However, this was not the first time Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow would clash.
Paul W. Bryant High School Versus Hueytown Football Preview
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." Paul W. Bryant High School welcomes in Hueytown for their third straight home game Friday night. Hueytown has won 10 out of the 11 matchups between these two teams, including the...
