ST. LOUIS — Located just over an hour from downtown Saint Louis, lies Rosebud, Missouri. All week, our Show Me team has been highlighting the must do's to add to your list. From the boutiques to the antiques to the markets and more. It is the perfect road trip destination. But what makes Rosebud a true escape? The Guesthouse and the Farmhouse on 2nd.

ROSEBUD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO