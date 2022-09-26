Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Aldi set to open new store location in Missouri this weekKristen WaltersTwin Oaks, MO
Missouri's first state capitol was located in St. Charles and it's a state historic siteCJ CoombsSaint Charles, MO
Washington, Missouri has over 500 buildings listed on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsWashington, MO
Related
KSDK
Celts & Conjurers: This weekend at the St. Louis Renaissance Festival
ST. LOUIS — The 24th Annual St. Louis Renaissance Festival has made its way back to Wentzville!. The festival is taking place at Rotary Park until October 23. This weekend, guests can expect an extra exciting experience full of shamrocks and sorcery. It is the Celts and Conjurers theme weekend.
KSDK
Fall Treasure Day in Rosebud, MO. is tomorrow!
ST. LOUIS — Treasure Day is a twice a year event, in the Fall and Spring hosted by Rosebud Area Enrichment Association where we give local people an outlet to sell their items who don’t have the means to have a storefront. Full of unique, local producers and...
KSDK
'Sweet Momma Blair' stops by television plaza with game day gear
Ashley Blair, with Sweet Momma Blair, stopped by KSDK's television plaza to share her game day gear designs. 98% of all designs are designed by Ashley herself. With no graphic design background, she's self taught and prides herself in how soft the tees and sweatshirts are. She uses mostly Bella + Canvas tees and Gildan heavy blend crewnecks.
KSDK
Dana pays a visit to the Rosebud Vault Boutique
ST. LOUIS — About an hour outside of St. Louis City you’ll find a much smaller one that’ll make you stop and smell the roses. Rosebud is the tiny town with a big personality and a population under a thousand, but the people who live here say that’s what makes it so special.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSDK
Tailgate Fridays: Freeburg Community High School Cheer and Dance stop by Show Me St. Louis to perform
Freeburg Community High School is a high school located in Freeburg, Illinois. The cheer and dance team stopped by the KSDK's television plaza to perform to get everyone pepped and ready for Friday Night Lights!. If you know of a high school, dance team or more who would like to...
KSDK
Clancy's Marketplace is a must visit in Rosebud, MO.
ST. LOUIS — While you're in Rosebud, there's another spot we want to make sure you add to your agenda. Clancy's Marketplace all started with a passion for local produce and seasonal plants and has evolved into one cute little market where everything is fresh. If there is was...
KSDK
Still swinging: 102-year-old veteran is a force on and off the golf course
LAKE SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — Tony Gibbons lives in Lake Saint Louis and he believes in taking life as it comes. “Don’t get excited and just take your time,” he said. He often takes his time moving around the Lake Saint Louis Community Association golf course. He still plays the rounds of golf at the age of 102.
KSDK
The Rosebud Guest House and The Farmhouse on 2nd transport guests to a new, blissful reality
ST. LOUIS — Located just over an hour from downtown Saint Louis, lies Rosebud, Missouri. All week, our Show Me team has been highlighting the must do's to add to your list. From the boutiques to the antiques to the markets and more. It is the perfect road trip destination. But what makes Rosebud a true escape? The Guesthouse and the Farmhouse on 2nd.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSDK
Fall and Winter is a great time to enroll children in swim lessons at FOSS Swim School
ST. LOUIS — FOSS Swim School has been breaking down the importance and techniques of swimming for thrity years across the metro and recently they opened a new location in St. Charles. This brand-new facility is open, fresh and ready to welcome new FOSS families! The changing room has...
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: A warm start to October
Clear skies expected for the first week of October. Temperatures will be in the 70s all week.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Sunny and 70s this weekend
Temperatures warm up for the weekend, but dry weather remains. It'll be mostly sunny with some clouds all weekend.
KSDK
America's Got Talent star, Drake Milligan, stopped by 93.7 The Bull yesterday
ST. LOUIS — Every Thursday, Dusty from 93.7 The Bull joins the show, but this week Mary Caltrider traded television for radio by joining Dusty in his studio - with a special guest. America's Got Talent alum, Drake Mulligan. The Fort Worth native has burst onto the national music...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Updates on Hurricane Ian as mild fall weather stays in STL
Cool, comfortable weather stays in St. Louis. But all attention is on Hurricane Ian as it heads for Fort Myers.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Sunshine continues this week
Lows will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s in the morning hours through Friday morning. Afternoon highs on Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly in the 60s.
KSDK
Ritenour Huskies prepares to take on the Lindbergh Flyers tonight
Ritenour High School is awake and ready to take on the Lindbergh Flyers under the Friday night lights. Go team!
KSDK
St. Louis area residents keeping families in thoughts as Ian arrives in Florida
One St. Louis area resident knows how difficult flooding can be. Her restaurant was hit by river flooding in 2019.
KSDK
Free flu shots for Blues fans at Thursday's pre-season game
You must be a ticket holder in order to receive a flu shot during the clinic. It runs from 5:30-8 p.m.
KSDK
Man shot on Temple Place in north St. Louis
The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting. St. Louis police are investigating the man's death as a homicide.
KSDK
Hurricane Ian leaves behind massive damage
Video of the damage is starting to come in as Hurricane Ian moves back over the Atlantic Ocean. In St. Louis, the weather remains beautiful.
KSDK
The Rosebud General Store offers a nostalgic, full service experience
ST. LOUIS — Typically, when you stop at a gas station, you hop out and you pump your own gas. But that's not how things roll at Rosebud General Store. Jon Bruyere and his wife bought the shop just over a month ago and changed the culture in Rosebud.
Comments / 0