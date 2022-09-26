Read full article on original website
Florida growers discuss labor, inputs challenges
Florida’s growers are working to ensure state and federal policymakers hear their concerns about the numerous challenges and proposed rules to grow fresh produce. At the Florida Fruit & Vegetable Association (FFVA) convention Sept. 12-14 at Amelia Island, Florida, growers learned how their industry is dealing with many obstacles, including continued availability of a reliable workforce and pesticide and water restrictions as the Sunshine State’s produce industry transitions to new leadership.
G&R Farms, retailers and vegetable companies partner to support FAA students
G&R Farms, retailers and vegetable companies partner to support FAA students. G&R Farms, retailers and vegetable companies partner to support FAA students. Vidalia onion grower G&R Farms, Glennville, Georgia, in partnership with Virginia Produce and Bushman’s Inc., raised nearly $113,000 for scholarships and grants to Future Farmers of America students.
Western Growers refutes characterization of California labor law
Western Growers refutes characterization of California labor law. When California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation designed to expand union rights for farm workers, AB 2183, he referred to the “heroic activism of farmworkers, championed by Americans” including Cesar Chavez. Western Growers President and CEO Dave Puglia called the...
