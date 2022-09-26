Florida’s growers are working to ensure state and federal policymakers hear their concerns about the numerous challenges and proposed rules to grow fresh produce. At the Florida Fruit & Vegetable Association (FFVA) convention Sept. 12-14 at Amelia Island, Florida, growers learned how their industry is dealing with many obstacles, including continued availability of a reliable workforce and pesticide and water restrictions as the Sunshine State’s produce industry transitions to new leadership.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO