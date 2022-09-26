The NYPD conducted a heavy tow operation in the Bronx Wednesday to remove large, stagnating trucks from the community. According to NYPD sources, the operation is but one in a number of initiatives the department has greenlit following community complaints. Locals argue that trucks parked overnight and sometimes for weeks make it difficult to get around and lead to other quality of life issues, with some trucks being left so long they begin to rust.

BRONX, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO