A Local Bank In New Jersey Was Just Found Guilty Of Racist PracticesOssiana TepfenhartNewark, NJ
Stop Work Order Issued at Bella Luce Restaurant and Bar in Nutley, NJMorristown MinuteNutley, NJ
NY Governor Kathy Hochul Suggests Republicans Leave the State – Surprisingly, Many Actually GoThe Veracity ReportNew York City, NY
2022 NBA Draft Review: New York KnicksAdrian HolmanNew York City, NY
amny.com
Admissions change: NYC public high schools returning to academic screening process
Call it going back to basics: the city’s Department of Education is again changing its high school admissions process, returning to a policy of screening students based on academic merit, the agency announced Thursday. It’s an aboutface from the DOE’s previous controversial lottery system in which all students had...
amny.com
Big Apple Circus new show ‘DREAM BIG!’ comes to Lincoln Center
For 45 years, the Big Apple Circus has astonished and awed crowds under the Big Top to New Yorkers and tourists alike. Beginning in 1977, fresh new shows have been presented yearly. This year’s new 120-minute-long spectacle is “DREAM BIG!” and will be on display for 8 weeks at the Lincoln Center.
amny.com
‘Pumpkin Fest’ brings array of fall fun to South Street Seaport
The Seaport Pumpkin Fest is set to host the first annual Pumpkin Fest to usher in the change of the season, beginning Oct. 1 and ending Nov. 7. The month-long celebration will feature pumpkin installations, pumpkin decorating, rewards for buying specialty menu items, barktoberfest, a Halloween block party and a Halloween movie marathon put on by Seaport Cinema.
amny.com
A Strong Week for Luxury New Dev Condo Sales
The new development condo market kept pace last week. Projects across the city reported 63 deals, on par with 60 previously, and 17 of them (30%) were luxury units. Volume was skewed by a batch of 22 sales reported from The Cortland in West Chelsea, 10 of them asking above $4,000,000. Yet, the Related Companies condo project is nearing 30% sold in six months – impressive velocity that signals longer-term strength in the high-end market.
amny.com
NYPD removes abandoned and idling trucks following community complaints in the Bronx
The NYPD conducted a heavy tow operation in the Bronx Wednesday to remove large, stagnating trucks from the community. According to NYPD sources, the operation is but one in a number of initiatives the department has greenlit following community complaints. Locals argue that trucks parked overnight and sometimes for weeks make it difficult to get around and lead to other quality of life issues, with some trucks being left so long they begin to rust.
amny.com
BREAKING: EMS lieutenant stabbed and killed in Queens, police sources say
A 61-year-old EMS lieutenant was fatally stabbed in Astoria on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 29, according to authorities. Reports indicate the lieutenant, whose identity has not been released, died as a result of the incident, police sources told QNS. The source added that a male suspect is in police custody. Authorities...
