Big Apple Circus new show ‘DREAM BIG!’ comes to Lincoln Center

For 45 years, the Big Apple Circus has astonished and awed crowds under the Big Top to New Yorkers and tourists alike. Beginning in 1977, fresh new shows have been presented yearly. This year’s new 120-minute-long spectacle is “DREAM BIG!” and will be on display for 8 weeks at the Lincoln Center.
‘Pumpkin Fest’ brings array of fall fun to South Street Seaport

The Seaport Pumpkin Fest is set to host the first annual Pumpkin Fest to usher in the change of the season, beginning Oct. 1 and ending Nov. 7. The month-long celebration will feature pumpkin installations, pumpkin decorating, rewards for buying specialty menu items, barktoberfest, a Halloween block party and a Halloween movie marathon put on by Seaport Cinema.
A Strong Week for Luxury New Dev Condo Sales

The new development condo market kept pace last week. Projects across the city reported 63 deals, on par with 60 previously, and 17 of them (30%) were luxury units. Volume was skewed by a batch of 22 sales reported from The Cortland in West Chelsea, 10 of them asking above $4,000,000. Yet, the Related Companies condo project is nearing 30% sold in six months – impressive velocity that signals longer-term strength in the high-end market.
NYPD removes abandoned and idling trucks following community complaints in the Bronx

The NYPD conducted a heavy tow operation in the Bronx Wednesday to remove large, stagnating trucks from the community. According to NYPD sources, the operation is but one in a number of initiatives the department has greenlit following community complaints. Locals argue that trucks parked overnight and sometimes for weeks make it difficult to get around and lead to other quality of life issues, with some trucks being left so long they begin to rust.
amny.com

BREAKING: EMS lieutenant stabbed and killed in Queens, police sources say

A 61-year-old EMS lieutenant was fatally stabbed in Astoria on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 29, according to authorities. Reports indicate the lieutenant, whose identity has not been released, died as a result of the incident, police sources told QNS. The source added that a male suspect is in police custody. Authorities...
