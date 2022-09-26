Read full article on original website
These 2 new Netflix releases are so good they both have 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes
Within the past week or so, Netflix has achieved an unusual feat — unusual, at least, to those of us who track the performance of the streamer’s neverending firehose of new shows and movies constantly debuting on the service. Two Netflix series, one completely new and the other a fan-favorite mainstay, have both released new episodes to such near-universal acclaim that they’ve each managed to achieve the following distinction:
New Netflix releases: 6 movies and shows everyone will be talking about next week
One of the most anticipated Netflix releases of the year — Blonde, in which Ana de Armas gives a career-best performance as Marilyn Monroe — hits the streamer next week, following an initial and limited theatrical run. This one is noteworthy for so many reasons, not the least of which are that it has Oscar bait all over it; it will also be Netflix’s first movie rated NC-17; and Ana has once again shape-shifted, chameleon-like, into a role that will no doubt leave many viewers’ mouth agape and in awe.
17 more Netflix releases are coming this week – here’s the full list (Sep 21-24)
Back in 2013, a movie from one of my favorite directors (Sofia Coppola) hit theaters — The Bling Ring, starring Emma Watson, dramatizing the exploits of a group of celebrity-obsessed teenagers who broke into the luxe Hollywood pads of stars like Paris Hilton and Orlando Bloom. Netflix, meanwhile, has just debuted its own 3-episode limited series that brings a documentary perspective to the same events, with The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist joining more than a dozen other new Netflix releases this week.
Put this Netflix crime series on your watch list right now if you loved Breaking Bad
The Sweden in Netflix’s compulsively bingeable crime drama Snabba Cash is a land of the endless hustle, a place where entrepreneurs fetishize bling and quick cash, and where swaggering business titans with outsized egos make pronouncements like I am the system. From hungry startup founders to ruthless dope dealers, everyone in this tense drama is after the same thing: The big score. More territory, edging out rivals, launching the next Spotify — it’s all part of the same frantic endgame.
Dave Chappelle says Will Smith slapping Chris Rock showed 'he's just as ugly as the rest of us'
Dave Chappelle has weighed in on Will Smith's infamous slapping of Chris Rock at this year's Oscars ceremony, which shattered the beloved Hollywood persona that the King Richard star had built up over a decades-long career. During a stop on Chappelle and Rock's joint comedy tour in Liverpool, England, on...
Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO
Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
Viewers are calling 'seriously underrated' thriller 'the best movie on Netflix'
It's easy for content to get lost amid the hundreds of titles available on Netflix, but users can't stop raving about one 'underrated' thriller that arrived on the streaming platform a few years ago. What Happened To Monday first dropped on Netflix in 2017, and while we've had all sorts...
Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Has Bad News For Fans Hoping John And Jamie Mend Their Relationship In Season 5
Details about Yellowstone’s upcoming supersized Season 5 premiere are still relatively scarce, but we do know Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton will be in good spirits early on, thanks to her iron thumbs once again pressing against the carotid arteries of brother Jamie. Beyond all of their personal baggage, Beth and John now have Garrett’s murder to hold against the politically motivated lawyer going forward, which obviously fits squarely into Beth’s vengeful playbook. Their sibling relationship can likely never be repaired, despite what Wes Bentley himself may hope, but is it at least possible-by-miracle that Jamie could win his way back on John’s good side for at least a couple of minutes? Kevin Costner makes it seem…not so likely.
'Hot Mess' Drew Barrymore Had Screaming Off-Air Meltdown Before Taping Talk Show Episode
Talk about waking up on the wrong side of the bed. Taping for Drew Barrymore's recent episode of her talk show was anything but a typical day at the office, with the actress seemingly losing her cool before the cameras rolled. According to an insider, Barrymore arrived to set late...
This Badass Clint Eastwood Movie is Absolutely Dominating HBO Max
Clint Eastwood is one of the most dynamic actors and directors in the world of… The post This Badass Clint Eastwood Movie is Absolutely Dominating HBO Max appeared first on Outsider.
‘Virgin River’ Season 5 Could Premiere Earlier Than Expected
'Virgin River' Season 5 is going to be a lot different from previous seasons. The 12 episode season is filming in Canada, and it could premiere earlier than expected.
Julia Roberts Says George Clooney & His Family Saved Her From ‘Loneliness And Despair’ While Filming ‘Ticket To Paradise’
Julia Roberts and George Clooney are reuniting in the upcoming film Ticket to Paradise which was filmed in Australia. The longtime friends were stuck in a pandemic bubble and Roberts is now opening up about how the Clooney family “saved” her during filming. In a New York Times interview, Roberts and Clooney opened up about working together again after starring in films like Ocean’s Eleven and Money Monster. During the filming of Ticket to Paradise Roberts was housed in a home by herself while Clooney, his wife Amal and their kids stayed in a rental close by. “We started in Hamilton Island, with all these...
DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years
There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
Will Smith Might Have Landed His First Major Movie Role Since The Slap
Will Smith's career has been in a holding pattern since The Slap, but the recent Oscar winner may be starting to move forward. The entire career of Will Smith has seemingly been on hold since the events of Oscar night when the man who would win the award for Best Actor slapped Chris Rock live on the stage. Movies Smith has already shot have seen their release on hold, and other films the actor had been involved in saw their production delayed or were canceled altogether. However, it now looks like Smith has started to move forward as he’s involved in a new high profile project.
‘Yellowstone’s prequel ‘1923’ adds another star power cast member
Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe continues to grow with new cast announcements for the upcoming prequel, 1923. The series is packed full of star power already, with leading actors Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren taking on Dutton family roles. Who else is making a splash in 1923? It was announced...
Here are the top 3 Netflix movie releases in September
Wondering what to watch? We may have the answer. What’s new on Netflix in September 2022? What are new movie releases in September?
Luke Macfarlane Hints He Might Be Done at Hallmark: ‘I Don’t Think They’ll Have Me Back’
Hallmark Channel regular Luke Macfarlane plays Billy Eichner's love interest in the upcoming rom-com 'Bros,' in theaters on September 30.
'House of the Dragon': Why Laena's Death By Vhagar is Not to Be Overlooked
"House of the Dragon" episode 6 saw several characters meet their demise, but it is Laena Velaryon's passing that is the most noteworthy for how it happens.
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
