Video Games

BGR.com

These 2 new Netflix releases are so good they both have 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes

Within the past week or so, Netflix has achieved an unusual feat — unusual, at least, to those of us who track the performance of the streamer’s neverending firehose of new shows and movies constantly debuting on the service. Two Netflix series, one completely new and the other a fan-favorite mainstay, have both released new episodes to such near-universal acclaim that they’ve each managed to achieve the following distinction:
BGR.com

New Netflix releases: 6 movies and shows everyone will be talking about next week

One of the most anticipated Netflix releases of the year — Blonde, in which Ana de Armas gives a career-best performance as Marilyn Monroe — hits the streamer next week, following an initial and limited theatrical run. This one is noteworthy for so many reasons, not the least of which are that it has Oscar bait all over it; it will also be Netflix’s first movie rated NC-17; and Ana has once again shape-shifted, chameleon-like, into a role that will no doubt leave many viewers’ mouth agape and in awe.
BGR.com

17 more Netflix releases are coming this week – here’s the full list (Sep 21-24)

Back in 2013, a movie from one of my favorite directors (Sofia Coppola) hit theaters — The Bling Ring, starring Emma Watson, dramatizing the exploits of a group of celebrity-obsessed teenagers who broke into the luxe Hollywood pads of stars like Paris Hilton and Orlando Bloom. Netflix, meanwhile, has just debuted its own 3-episode limited series that brings a documentary perspective to the same events, with The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist joining more than a dozen other new Netflix releases this week.
BGR.com

Put this Netflix crime series on your watch list right now if you loved Breaking Bad

The Sweden in Netflix’s compulsively bingeable crime drama Snabba Cash is a land of the endless hustle, a place where entrepreneurs fetishize bling and quick cash, and where swaggering business titans with outsized egos make pronouncements like I am the system. From hungry startup founders to ruthless dope dealers, everyone in this tense drama is after the same thing: The big score. More territory, edging out rivals, launching the next Spotify — it’s all part of the same frantic endgame.
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
Cinemablend

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Has Bad News For Fans Hoping John And Jamie Mend Their Relationship In Season 5

Details about Yellowstone’s upcoming supersized Season 5 premiere are still relatively scarce, but we do know Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton will be in good spirits early on, thanks to her iron thumbs once again pressing against the carotid arteries of brother Jamie. Beyond all of their personal baggage, Beth and John now have Garrett’s murder to hold against the politically motivated lawyer going forward, which obviously fits squarely into Beth’s vengeful playbook. Their sibling relationship can likely never be repaired, despite what Wes Bentley himself may hope, but is it at least possible-by-miracle that Jamie could win his way back on John’s good side for at least a couple of minutes? Kevin Costner makes it seem…not so likely.
Deadline

Julia Roberts Says George Clooney & His Family Saved Her From ‘Loneliness And Despair’ While Filming ‘Ticket To Paradise’

Julia Roberts and George Clooney are reuniting in the upcoming film Ticket to Paradise which was filmed in Australia. The longtime friends were stuck in a pandemic bubble and Roberts is now opening up about how the Clooney family “saved” her during filming. In a New York Times interview, Roberts and Clooney opened up about working together again after starring in films like Ocean’s Eleven and Money Monster. During the filming of Ticket to Paradise Roberts was housed in a home by herself while Clooney, his wife Amal and their kids stayed in a rental close by. “We started in Hamilton Island, with all these...
epicstream.com

DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years

There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
Cinemablend

Will Smith Might Have Landed His First Major Movie Role Since The Slap

Will Smith's career has been in a holding pattern since The Slap, but the recent Oscar winner may be starting to move forward. The entire career of Will Smith has seemingly been on hold since the events of Oscar night when the man who would win the award for Best Actor slapped Chris Rock live on the stage. Movies Smith has already shot have seen their release on hold, and other films the actor had been involved in saw their production delayed or were canceled altogether. However, it now looks like Smith has started to move forward as he’s involved in a new high profile project.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Yellowstone’s prequel ‘1923’ adds another star power cast member

Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe continues to grow with new cast announcements for the upcoming prequel, 1923. The series is packed full of star power already, with leading actors Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren taking on Dutton family roles. Who else is making a splash in 1923? It was announced...
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie

Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
