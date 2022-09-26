Read full article on original website
FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: Looking ahead to this weekend’s matchups
Pikeville (3-2) vs. Madison Central (5-0) Coaches: Chris McNamee (Pikeville); Mike Holcomb (Madison Central) Players to Watch: RB Blake Birchfield, QB Isaac Duty (Pikeville); RB Brock Eads, QB Hagan Harrison (Madison Central) Last week’s results: Pikeville 60, Lexington Christian 21; Madison Central 46, Lafayette 0. Belfry (3-3) vs. Floyd...
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UK’s Blue/White game coming to Pikeville
Wildcats will hold their annual intrasquad scrimmage at Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville. As part of the University of Kentucky’s commitment to the people of the Commonwealth, the UK men’s basketball team will travel to the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Oct. 22 for its annual Blue-White Game presented by Big O Tires.
One killed in crash involving school bus
ELKHORN CITY, Ky. — One person was killed in a collision between a school bus and a commercial vehicle Monday near Elkhorn City. Police say Wesley Childers, 32, of Draffin, was driving an empty school bus on Elkhorn Creek, when he crossed the center line and struck a Little Debbie delivery truck.
Pike man gets 8 years for burglary, theft
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Pike County man has been sentenced to eight years in prison, after pleading guilty to burglary and theft. Joseph Dewayne Slone, 49, of Shelbiana, previously pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary and three counts of theft. Back in May of 2019, he forced open the back...
Pike pair charged with aggravated fentanyl trafficking
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Two Pike County residents face enhanced drug trafficking charges after police found nearly two ounces of fentanyl in the car during a traffic stop. Jesse Thacker, 42, and Alycea Kendrick, 24, both of Pikeville, were arrested early Monday morning. Police say they pulled over a vehicle...
Prestonsburg K-9 reunited with slain handler’s family
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — A police dog whose handler was one of the police officers killed in Allen back on June 30 has been reunited with his late master’s family. Prestonsburg Police K-9 handler Jacob Chaffins was shot and killed along with Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure, Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy William Petry and Floyd County K-9 Drago during a standoff with an armed suspect.
Two sentenced in federal meth trafficking case
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Two Johnson County residents are heading to prison, after pleading guilty to charges related to meth trafficking. Edgar Castle, 55, and Tabitha Staton, 44, both of Sitka, were in court Thursday for sentencing. Castle previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of...
Police make drug trafficking arrest following raid
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Pikeville man faces drug trafficking charges, after a raid at his home turned up meth and heroin. Kentucky State Police and Pikeville City Police executed a search warrant Wednesday at the Redale Road home of 41-year-old Joshua Habern. Inside, they found meth, heroin, drug paraphernalia, a gun and cash.
Former county attorney sentenced to prison for fraud, theft charges
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A former Lawrence County official is heading to prison for federal fraud and theft charges. Former County Attorney Michael T. Hogan was sentenced to 42 months in prison on Tuesday. His wife, Joy Hogan, who worked as his legal secretary, was also sentenced to 12 months and one day.
Two charged in meth conspiracy
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Two Johnson County residents have been indicted in federal court on charges related to a meth distribution conspiracy. Aaron Welch, 30, of Van Lear, and Samantha Webb-Daniels, 36, of Thealka, are each charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute more than 500 grams of meth and two counts of possession of meth with the intent to distribute.
Speeding driver who was arrested after drugs found indicted on federal charges
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Harrodsburg man who was pulled over for speeding and then arrested when police found meth, heroin, fentanyl and pills in his car, now faces federal charges. Aristotle White, 50, was pulled over in Johnson County back in May for going 67 in a 55 mph...
