PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Two Johnson County residents have been indicted in federal court on charges related to a meth distribution conspiracy. Aaron Welch, 30, of Van Lear, and Samantha Webb-Daniels, 36, of Thealka, are each charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute more than 500 grams of meth and two counts of possession of meth with the intent to distribute.

JOHNSON COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO