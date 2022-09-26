ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natick, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Town of Natick Holding Flu Clinics in October

NATICK – The Town of Natick is holding two flu clinics in October for residents only. The flu shot is for ages 6 months and older. There is a high-dose available for those age 65 and older. One clinic will be drive-thru on October 15 at Natick DPW headquarters...
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Newton-Wellesley Hospital Nurses Vote New Contract

NEWTON – The registered nurses of Newton-Wellesley Hospital, represented by the Massachusetts Nurses Association, voted overwhelmingly on September 30 to ratify a new contract with the hospital that makes critical investments in nurses and their ability to provide safe, high-quality patient care. “I am so proud of our nurses...
NEWTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Natick Lifts Water Ban

NATICK – The Department of Public Works recommended the Town Administrator on behalf of the Select Board acting as Water Commissioners lift the mandatory water use restriction on nonessential outdoor use, effective September 29. Natick DPW Director Jeremy Marsette made the recommendation on Monday, September 26. The water ban...
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Vehicle Strikes Deer; Tips To Avoid Collisions

FRAMINGHAM – A vehicle struck a deer early Monday morning, September 26. The crash happened at 1:32 a.m. at 39 Loring Drive in Framingham. Police said there were no human injuries. No citations were issued. There are now more than 95,000 white-tailed deer in Massachusetts. Densities range from about...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Resident DePalo Named New Executive Director of Open Table

CONCORD – Open Table, the Concord and Maynard charity dedicated to fighting hunger and building healthy communities, today, September 26, announced Alexandra DePalo will take over the role of executive director leading the 33-year-old non-profit organization whose mission is to end hunger in the local community by providing healthy food in ways that respect the dignity and diversity of those served.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Wednesday, September 28, 2022

1 Today is the International Right To Know Day. International Right to Know Day began on Sept. 28, 2002, when freedom of information organizations from around the world came together in Bulgaria, and created the FOI Advocates Network, a global coalition working together to promote the right of access to information for all people and the benefits of open, transparent, and accountable governments.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Mary Ann Brundage, 93

FRAMINGHAM – Mary Ann Brundage died peacefully on September 20, 2022 at the age of 93 in Newark, Delaware. She was the loving wife of the late Eugene J. Brundage. She is survived by her five children (spouses); John (Laurie), James, Catherine (Owen), Patricia (Robert) and Joseph; eleven grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. In addition, her relatives in Canada, especially her cousin MaryAnne Wasylyshyn of Alberta.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Developers Wants Zoning Change in Framingham as Part of New Housing Choice Legislation

FRAMINGHAM – Imagine an area of Framingham with multiple types of housing. Some ownership properties and some rental properties. A mix of townhouses, duplexes, cottages, a couple of apartment buildings, and an assisted living facility. Included in the development is a neighborhood restaurant, a coffee shop, perhaps a small market or retail store, and even green space that connects to an existing neighborhood park and trails.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Wayland Police Recognize Officer Fitzpatrick For Life-Saving Efforts

WAYLAND – Town of Wayland Acting Police Chief Ed Burman presented Officer Colin Fitzpatrick today, September 27, with a letter of commendation after he helped save a life. Officer Fitzpatrick responded to a “call for an unresponsive person. He quickly realized the person was suffering from an Opiate overdose and administered emergency first aid to include the use of Narcan therefore saving the persons life,” posted the Wayland Police on social media.
WAYLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Terry Susan Dinsky

FRAMINGHAM – Terry Susan Dinsky passed away on August 25, 2022 exactly 10 years and one day after the passing of her husband, Phil Dinsky. Terry was born in Brooklyn, New York to parents Claire and Solomon Rosenson. In the late 1960’s. She moved to Massachusetts to attend...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Middlesex Sheriff’s Office Announces Weekly Entrance Exams for Correction Officer Candidates

BILLERICA – The Middlesex Sheriff’s Office announced today, September 26, it is offering free, weekly written exams for those interested in beginning their careers as correction officers. Individuals wishing to take the exam may indicate their interest by visiting middlesexsheriff.org/recruitment and submitting their name, telephone number and contact...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, MA
