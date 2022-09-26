Read full article on original website
Town of Natick Holding Flu Clinics in October
NATICK – The Town of Natick is holding two flu clinics in October for residents only. The flu shot is for ages 6 months and older. There is a high-dose available for those age 65 and older. One clinic will be drive-thru on October 15 at Natick DPW headquarters...
Newton-Wellesley Hospital Nurses Vote New Contract
NEWTON – The registered nurses of Newton-Wellesley Hospital, represented by the Massachusetts Nurses Association, voted overwhelmingly on September 30 to ratify a new contract with the hospital that makes critical investments in nurses and their ability to provide safe, high-quality patient care. “I am so proud of our nurses...
Natick Lifts Water Ban
NATICK – The Department of Public Works recommended the Town Administrator on behalf of the Select Board acting as Water Commissioners lift the mandatory water use restriction on nonessential outdoor use, effective September 29. Natick DPW Director Jeremy Marsette made the recommendation on Monday, September 26. The water ban...
Thursday is Framingham Final Farmers’ Market of the Season
FRAMINGHAM – Thursday is the final Framingham Farmers’ Market of the season. Trolley Dogs and Thee Taco Dude are confirmed, along with Kona Ice, Velma’s Kettle Corn and Uncle Joey’s Cannoli; still awaiting word from the folks at Slow Dough Pizza food truck, said manager Bill Sell.
MutualOne Bank’s $5,000 Charitable Foundation Grant Supports 2022 MetroWest Conference for Women
FRAMINGHAM — Mark Haranas, MutualOne Bank CEO and MutualOne Charitable Foundation chair, announced a $5,000 grant to the MetroWest Conference for Women to support the 2022 conference, which was held earlier this month. “The theme of this year’s conference is LIMITLESS because we believe we can provide limitless opportunities...
Framingham Flyers Swim & Dive Meet Moving To Newton
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls swim & dive team – without a home pool this season due to the closure of Keefe Tech’s pool, had planned to have a home swim meet at Wayland community pool on Saturday at 3:15 p.m. But the bubble has yet...
Wednesday at 9 a.m. Deadline To Register For Framingham Police Officer Exam This Weekend
FRAMINGHAM – Wednesday, September 28 at 9 a.m. is the deadline to register to take the Framingham Police Officer exam. The exam is scheduled for Saturday, October 1 at Keefe Technical High School at 750 Winter Street in Framingham. Framingham removed itself from Civil Service examinations and now conducts...
Vehicle Strikes Deer; Tips To Avoid Collisions
FRAMINGHAM – A vehicle struck a deer early Monday morning, September 26. The crash happened at 1:32 a.m. at 39 Loring Drive in Framingham. Police said there were no human injuries. No citations were issued. There are now more than 95,000 white-tailed deer in Massachusetts. Densities range from about...
Framingham High Hosting Q&A With 4 College Admission Members on Thursday
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High School will host its annual senior night on Thursday, September 29. The School Counseling Department will discuss what this year will look like for seniors and their families. The event is from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the high school auditorium. Four college admissions officers...
The Sudbury Foundation Awards More Than $150,000 in Racial Equity & Inclusion Grants
SUDBURY – The Sudbury Foundation this week announced it has awarded $152,220 to 25 local nonprofits. In addition to awarding 23 Racial Equity & Inclusion Grants totaling $112,220, the Foundation also awarded two Sudbury Program grants totaling $40,000. “Over the past three years, the Sudbury Foundation has granted $300,000...
Framingham Resident DePalo Named New Executive Director of Open Table
CONCORD – Open Table, the Concord and Maynard charity dedicated to fighting hunger and building healthy communities, today, September 26, announced Alexandra DePalo will take over the role of executive director leading the 33-year-old non-profit organization whose mission is to end hunger in the local community by providing healthy food in ways that respect the dignity and diversity of those served.
MutualOne Bank Names Serafin Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
FRAMINGHAM – Mark R. Haranas, chief executive officer of MutualOne Bank has announced that Daniel J. Serafin, Sr. has joined the Bank as senior vice president and chief technology officer. Serafin will be responsible for the planning and implementation of strategic and technological initiatives, as well as focusing on...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Wednesday, September 28, 2022
1 Today is the International Right To Know Day. International Right to Know Day began on Sept. 28, 2002, when freedom of information organizations from around the world came together in Bulgaria, and created the FOI Advocates Network, a global coalition working together to promote the right of access to information for all people and the benefits of open, transparent, and accountable governments.
Mary Ann Brundage, 93
FRAMINGHAM – Mary Ann Brundage died peacefully on September 20, 2022 at the age of 93 in Newark, Delaware. She was the loving wife of the late Eugene J. Brundage. She is survived by her five children (spouses); John (Laurie), James, Catherine (Owen), Patricia (Robert) and Joseph; eleven grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. In addition, her relatives in Canada, especially her cousin MaryAnne Wasylyshyn of Alberta.
Developers Wants Zoning Change in Framingham as Part of New Housing Choice Legislation
FRAMINGHAM – Imagine an area of Framingham with multiple types of housing. Some ownership properties and some rental properties. A mix of townhouses, duplexes, cottages, a couple of apartment buildings, and an assisted living facility. Included in the development is a neighborhood restaurant, a coffee shop, perhaps a small market or retail store, and even green space that connects to an existing neighborhood park and trails.
UPDATED: Eversource Restores Electricity to 2,800 Customer in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – About 2,800 customers customers in the City of Framingham were without electricity, this morning, September 26 for a couple of hours. The outage was located on the western end of Framingham, including portions of Pheasant Hill neighborhood. Power was restored around 1:15 p.m. Eversource said “the outage...
Wayland Police Recognize Officer Fitzpatrick For Life-Saving Efforts
WAYLAND – Town of Wayland Acting Police Chief Ed Burman presented Officer Colin Fitzpatrick today, September 27, with a letter of commendation after he helped save a life. Officer Fitzpatrick responded to a “call for an unresponsive person. He quickly realized the person was suffering from an Opiate overdose and administered emergency first aid to include the use of Narcan therefore saving the persons life,” posted the Wayland Police on social media.
Terry Susan Dinsky
FRAMINGHAM – Terry Susan Dinsky passed away on August 25, 2022 exactly 10 years and one day after the passing of her husband, Phil Dinsky. Terry was born in Brooklyn, New York to parents Claire and Solomon Rosenson. In the late 1960’s. She moved to Massachusetts to attend...
Framingham Police: Pedestrian Injured, After Struck in Crosswalk
FRAMINGHAM – A pedestrian, in the crosswalk, was struck by a vehicle last night, September 28. Police responded to the incident at Concord Street and Gorman Road at 5:37 p.m. The driver struck an adult male, who was in the crosswalk, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The...
Middlesex Sheriff’s Office Announces Weekly Entrance Exams for Correction Officer Candidates
BILLERICA – The Middlesex Sheriff’s Office announced today, September 26, it is offering free, weekly written exams for those interested in beginning their careers as correction officers. Individuals wishing to take the exam may indicate their interest by visiting middlesexsheriff.org/recruitment and submitting their name, telephone number and contact...
