ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
Tide 100.9 FM

Multiple Alabama Sports Seasons Start on Friday

A number of University of Alabama sports are set to begin on Friday. The Alabama women's tennis team is slated to open its season by hosting the Four-In-The-Fall tournament that starts on Friday. It will be a three-day tournament in which the Crimson Tide will compete against Florida State, Illinois, South Alabama and UAB.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Recruiting#American Football#Sports
Tide 100.9 FM

REACTION: Video Of Alabama Cheerleaders Goes Viral

Is that the issue here, because, this is getting stupid. Now, people are coming after our cheerleaders, and trying to "embarrass" them. According to "The Spun", the football world is reacting to Alabama cheerleader videos, and it's not the first time. Remember the Pete Golding twin?. Yeah, whatever, now the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Soccer Travels To Georgia As Top 5 Team

Thursday, the Alabama women's soccer team will face Georgia in Athens with a No. 5 beside its name. The Crimson Tide received its highest ranking in program history on Tuesday after a pair of conference wins at Tennessee and vs. Texas A&M over the past week. Now, coach Wes Hart's...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

History of Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa Before Thursday Matchup

The first two quarterbacks drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft square off during Thursday Night Football for the first time since college. The game dubbed the "Game of the Century" showcased No. 2 ranked LSU face No. 3 ranked Alabama in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Nov. 9, 2019. However, this was not the first time Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow would clash.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Student To Drive In Talladega Race

On Saturday, a former Alabama student will compete in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. Lawless Alan, a business major at Alabama, has been competing with Niece Motorsports full-time in the No. 45 truck during the 2022 season. A California native, Alan started attending the University...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
701K+
Views
ABOUT

Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy