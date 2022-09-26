Read full article on original website
NFL Mock Draft Has Former Bama Player Firmly in the First Round
Former Alabama linebacker Drew Sanders has been getting a ton of attention and accolades recently. His great first month has gotten the attention of ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. who is known for his NFL mock drafts. Kiper has brought Sanders into his latest 2023 draft rankings (subscription required) and rocketed...
Multiple Alabama Sports Seasons Start on Friday
A number of University of Alabama sports are set to begin on Friday. The Alabama women's tennis team is slated to open its season by hosting the Four-In-The-Fall tournament that starts on Friday. It will be a three-day tournament in which the Crimson Tide will compete against Florida State, Illinois, South Alabama and UAB.
Nick Saban Updates Jordan Battle, Byron Young and JoJo Earle Status
The Alabama Crimson Tide prepares to play its first SEC road game of the season this Saturday against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The No. 20 Razorbacks are set to "Red Out" Reynolds Razorback Stadium and the No. 2 Crimson Tide need to be prepared for a difficult test. The Crimson Tide...
Nick Saban on Prepping the Offensive Line for Road Crowd Noise
The No. 2 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide prepares to travel to Fayetteville, AR to battle it out with the No. 20 ranked Arkansas Razorbacks in the Tide's first road match up of the season. The offensive line has been considered one of the strong parts of Nick Saban's teams, but...
REACTION: Video Of Alabama Cheerleaders Goes Viral
Is that the issue here, because, this is getting stupid. Now, people are coming after our cheerleaders, and trying to "embarrass" them. According to "The Spun", the football world is reacting to Alabama cheerleader videos, and it's not the first time. Remember the Pete Golding twin?. Yeah, whatever, now the...
Paul W. Bryant High School Versus Hueytown Football Preview
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." Paul W. Bryant High School welcomes in Hueytown for their third straight home game Friday night. Hueytown has won 10 out of the 11 matchups between these two teams, including the...
Tua Tagovailoa Exits Thursday Night Football with Scary Injury
Former Alabama Crimson Tide and current Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been stretchered off the field after suffering head and neck injuries in Thursday’s matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Due to the severity of the injury, the play will not be shown. The injury resulted from a sack...
Alabama Soccer Travels To Georgia As Top 5 Team
Thursday, the Alabama women's soccer team will face Georgia in Athens with a No. 5 beside its name. The Crimson Tide received its highest ranking in program history on Tuesday after a pair of conference wins at Tennessee and vs. Texas A&M over the past week. Now, coach Wes Hart's...
History of Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa Before Thursday Matchup
The first two quarterbacks drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft square off during Thursday Night Football for the first time since college. The game dubbed the "Game of the Century" showcased No. 2 ranked LSU face No. 3 ranked Alabama in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Nov. 9, 2019. However, this was not the first time Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow would clash.
Former Alabama Student To Drive In Talladega Race
On Saturday, a former Alabama student will compete in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. Lawless Alan, a business major at Alabama, has been competing with Niece Motorsports full-time in the No. 45 truck during the 2022 season. A California native, Alan started attending the University...
Most Important Competition of the Year with Auburn Kicks Off
The annual "Beat Auburn Beat Hunger" food drive will kick off on Sep. 30. The event will kickoff at the state capitol building in Montgomery for the first time since 2019, and donations will be collected for seven weeks leading up to the Iron Bowl. The winner of the competition...
Photos: New Must-Try Restaurants and Shores To Visit in Tuscaloosa on Gameday
Guests from near and far will flood Tuscaloosa this weekend as the Alabama Crimson Tide takes on the Vanderbilt Commodores Saturday evening in Bryant-Denny Stadium, but no trip to Tuscaloosa is complete without visiting local eateries and businesses in the Druid City. Whether you are looking for a great bite...
