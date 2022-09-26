Read full article on original website
Saugerties police arrest man after ATV crash
Saugerties police responded to a 911 call reporting an ATV crash on 15 Terra Road on September 16 around 6:40 p.m. The crash involved an adult and a child, 17.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Driver trapped in rollover accident leads to DWI arrest in Saugerties
When Saugerties Police arrived in the area of Blue Mountain Road and Mary’s Ave. at 6:49pm on Tuesday, Sep. 27, they found a startling scene: A badly damaged vehicle had rolled over, and the driver was trapped inside. By the end of the night, the driver was safe, but...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Plattekill police chief being investigated for crashing police vehicle in New Jersey
PLATTEKILL – Police Chief Joe Ryan, a member of the department since 1996 and chief since 2007 is being investigated by the Plattekill Town Board following an accident with his official vehicle while on personal family business in New Jersey. Chief Ryan was in his police department vehicle while...
1 dead, 5-year-old airlifted after Newburgh shooting
A Newburgh man was killed, and a five-year-old child was airlifted to the hospital after gunshots rang out on Washington Street in Newburgh Thursday evening.
Woman Hit By Car In White Plains Critically Injured, Police Say
A 60-year-old woman was critically injured after being hit by a car in Westchester. The crash took place in White Plains around 5 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28 near the intersection of Bloomingdale Road and Maple Avenue. According to White Plains Police Commissioner David Chong, the woman was transported to Westchester...
Saugerties police arrest woman for trespassing
Police responded to a trespass complaint on September 3 at Shorty's Auto Body Shop. After an investigation, police arrested Amber Coumbes on September 29 for trespass.
Driver Who Flashed High Beams At Patrol Cruiser In Darien Charged With DWI, Police Say
This story has been updated. A Fairfield County man was nabbed for alleged DUI after flashing his bright lights at a passing police cruiser. The incident took place in Darien around 2:15 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, on Ledge Road. According to Sgt. Dan Skoumbros, of the Darien Police, a Darien...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Middletown man arrested after striking State Police car on Palisades
STONY POINT – A Middletown man, whose car rammed into a State Police car on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Stony Point, has been charged with aggravated DWI Leandra’s Law and endangering the welfare of a child. Police said Donald Bolling, 44, had a three-year-old in his 2001...
2-car crash in Putnam Valley leaves 1 dead, 3 hospitalized
The Putnam County Sheriff's Office says it happened just before 9 p.m. on Wood Street near Meadow Crest Drive.
A Hudson Valley father was killed just days from his birthday. Three teens are injured, two seriously. On Wednesday the Putnam County Sheriff's Office confirmed an investigation into a fatal motor vehicle accident in the Town of Putnam Valley, New York. Fatal Accident in Putnam Valley, New York. On Tuesday,...
Person Killed After Stepping In Front Of Train In Rye
A person was killed in Westchester County after stepping in front of a train. The incident took place at the Rye Train Station around 5:15 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28. According to Metropolitan Transportation Authority, officials, the person was killed when struck by the train. Additional information has not yet been...
SO: Man Wanted For New York Shooting Arrested After Wild Chase in Hudson Valley
A man wanted for a shooting in New York City was arrested after a very dangerous chase on one of the most dangerous roads in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday the Putnam County Sheriff's Office reported on a wild chase from New York City to Putnam County. Wanted New York...
NYSP: Columbia County man found with heroin during traffic stop
A Columbia County has been arrested after allegedly being found with heroin during a traffic stop. New York State Police said Paul Kozlowski, 33, of Livingston, was arrested on September 26.
Bear breaks into car in Hurley, causes serious damage
A car in the Town of Hurley was badly damaged after a bear broke into it this past Friday, September 23.
New York State Police Arrest Over 110 In Hudson Valley
It was a busy week for New York State Police in the Hudson Valley. New York State Police from the Hudson Valley recently changed things up and began reporting a "week in review." This weekly press release highlights arrests, investigations, and more that police stationed in the Hudson Valley completed in the past week.
Accident in Sidney splits car in two
Yesterday, Delaware County Sheriff's Deputies responded to two-car motor vehicle accident on Covered Bridge Road in the Town of Sidney.
19-Year-Old Killed After Car Crashes Off Gardiner Roadway Into Pond, Police Say
A 19-year-old woman died after the car she was driving went off a Hudson Valley roadway and into a pond. The crash happened in the Ulster County town of Gardiner at about 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, New York State Police said. Investigators found that Hailee Witherel was driving...
wpdh.com
Orange County Man Arrested for Alleged DWI After Hitting Troopers Who Just Arrested Another Drunk
When you work in law enforcement you often face the unexpected. New Yrok state police had just arrested one person, who was suspected to have been driving under the influence early Sunday morning. But that's not the story. As troopers waited in their vehicle, another suspected drunk driver was coming up the same road right behind them.
