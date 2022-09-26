Read full article on original website
Tuscaloosa’s Schoolyard Roots Hosting Second ‘Moveable Feast’ Fundraiser
Tuscaloosa's Schoolyard Roots nonprofit will host its second annual fundraiser, A Moveable Feast, and partner with local restaurants and breweries to support garden education at local schools. The organization partners with 11 elementary schools in the Tuscaloosa City and County school systems, and benefits more than 4,300 students. The nonprofit...
Most Important Competition of the Year with Auburn Kicks Off
The annual "Beat Auburn Beat Hunger" food drive will kick off on Sep. 30. The event will kickoff at the state capitol building in Montgomery for the first time since 2019, and donations will be collected for seven weeks leading up to the Iron Bowl. The winner of the competition...
‘This Is Not a Prank Worth Doing': Superintendent Condemns Threats at Tuscaloosa Schools
Any threat made towards a Tuscaloosa City School, its students or staff will be treated seriously and could result in expulsion and even arrest, Superintendent Mike Daria said Friday morning. In an interview to condemn the spate of meritless threats called into area schools recently, Daria said students who call...
Northport Mayor Calls for Disaster Relief Donations for Hurricane Ian Victims
Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon has announced plans to collect disaster relief supplies for victims of Hurricane Ian. The storm made landfall in Florida Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane that is shaping up to be one of the strongest and deadliest in the state's history. According to a post from...
Nonprofit Offers Chance to Directly Help Tuscaloosa-Area Children in Need
A Tuscaloosa-area program is giving people the opportunity to directly, anonymously help primary school students meet specific needs in their lives, and donations are always needed. With around 11,000 students in city schools and another 18,000 in the county school system, it's inevitable that some of those children are going...
BobaMania to Celebrate Second Location Opening in Midtown Village
BobaMania will soon have a second home in Tuscaloosa with the opening of their Midtown Village location this weekend. The Tuscaloosa boba tea shop opened its first shop on University Boulevard in Downtown Tuscaloosa in 2021, but with the growing demand for boba tea, the business decided they had several reasons for needing a new location and Midtown Village was where they set their sights.
Legendary Alabama Burger Joint Now Offers The Bear Food Challenge
One of Tuscaloosa's favorite local restaurant's Oasis bar-and-grill has come back strong After temporarily shutting down due to the death of the owner Jr Hall. We received this note from Jr's wife Lindy Hall after Jr Halls passing. "I would like to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers & outpouring...
Why Is Alabama On The List Of Top 10 Most Dangerous Places In America?
I have lived in Tuscaloosa/Northport since 1988 (the first time around), moving away for a bit and moved back in 2021. Personally, I've almost hit, at least half-a-dozen people on the streets of Tuscaloosa and Northport, Alabama. OF COURSE, most of these near-misses happened on Skyland Boulevard and McFarland Boulevard.
Police Investigating Wednesday Threat at Tuscaloosa Magnet Schools
A threat was made at Tuscaloosa Magnet Schools Wednesday afternoon, marking the fourth threat made to a Tuscaloosa City School in the last three weeks. The TMS campus houses both an elementary school and a middle school. According to a TCS spokeswoman, the threat was made by a student during...
Tuscaloosa City Council OKs 6-Story Extended Stay Hotel Off Jack Warner Parkway
The Tuscaloosa City Council greenlit the development of a new six-story extended stay hotel on Jack Warner Parkway at their weekly meeting Tuesday night. The hotel concept will be new to the Tuscaloosa market -- an 94-room, six-story Element by Westin. The hotel will be built near the intersection of...
Several People Shot Leaving Uniontown ‘Footwash’ Festival Wednesday
Several people were injured in a shooting near the annual Footwash festival outside Uniontown Wednesday night, local officials have confirmed to the Thread. Michael Jackson, the district attorney in several West Alabama counties including Perry County, said four or five people were shot in what police believe was a disagreement between out-of-towners.
Tuscaloosa Police Identify Man Killed at River Road Apartments Saturday
Police in Tuscaloosa have identified the man who was fatally shot at an area apartment complex Saturday night. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said the victim was 36-year-old Joseph Baskins, a Tuscaloosa man. Officers were called to River Road Apartments off Jack Warner...
All Homicides in Tuscaloosa County So Far in 2022
With three months left in the year, police in Tuscaloosa County have investigated 15 homicides in 12 separate incidents so far in 2022. All homicides in the area are investigated by the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, which handled almost two dozen homicides in 2021 -- one of the area's deadliest years in decades.
Tuscaloosa City School Employees’ Raises to Go Into Effect in October
The Tuscaloosa City School Board unanimously approved raises for TCS employees at Tuesday night's school board meeting that will go into effect on October 1. According to TCS Core Notes newsletter, TCS employees can expect raises between 4 percent and 20.81 percent, based off of raise approved by the state. The release stated educators who have worked the longest will receive the highest percent raise.
Guns and Baseball Bats Come Out At Gas Station Fight in Tuscaloosa Friday
Guns were drawn but not fired during a baseball bat fight at a Tuscaloosa gas station Friday afternoon, police told the Thread. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said dispatchers were called just after 12 p.m. on reports that a group of people was fighting with baseball bats at a gas station near the intersection of Highway 69 South and Bear Creek Road.
Alabama Student Charged with Felony Assault for Head Stomp in Fight Between Fraternities
A University of Alabama student has been charged with felony assault after he allegedly stomped on another student's head during a fight between fraternities earlier this month. In court documents filed Friday, investigators with the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit said officers were called to the Lambda Chi Alpha house...
More Than Cookies: Girl Scout Troops are Forming Throughout Alabama this Fall
We know the Girl Scouts sell those delicious cookies but they are so much more than that. “Girls are exposed to so many opportunities in science or outdoors, animal medicine, robotics, or they can find their next favorite thing,” said the press release. The Girl Scouts of North-Central...
Alabama: 12 Items You Should Only Buy At Dollar General Stores
We all love a bargain. That’s why we all love Dollar General!. The DG as is affectionately called by friends. Did you know there are more Dollar General stores than Alexander Shunnarah billboards?. No, really. DollarGeneral.com says there are more than 17,000 Dollar General stores in 46 states around...
Northridge High School’s Rising Star Student of the Month Recipient: John Walker
Tuscaloosa City Schools, along with Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, will highlight and recognize Rising Star Character Students of the Month from each school in the district during the 2022-2023 school year. Each month, two to three students will be highlighted in this series. The first recipient of the inaugural Tuscaloosa City...
Tuscaloosa Toddler, Woman Killed in Monday Afternoon Interstate Wreck
A toddler and a 33-year-old woman were killed in a wreck on Interstate 20/59 that snarled traffic near Tuscaloosa for hours on end Monday afternoon. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Troopers, said the collision took place around 4:15 p.m. near Exit 68 in Tuscaloosa County.
