Tuscaloosa, AL

Praise 93.3

BobaMania to Celebrate Second Location Opening in Midtown Village

BobaMania will soon have a second home in Tuscaloosa with the opening of their Midtown Village location this weekend. The Tuscaloosa boba tea shop opened its first shop on University Boulevard in Downtown Tuscaloosa in 2021, but with the growing demand for boba tea, the business decided they had several reasons for needing a new location and Midtown Village was where they set their sights.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

All Homicides in Tuscaloosa County So Far in 2022

With three months left in the year, police in Tuscaloosa County have investigated 15 homicides in 12 separate incidents so far in 2022. All homicides in the area are investigated by the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, which handled almost two dozen homicides in 2021 -- one of the area's deadliest years in decades.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Tuscaloosa City School Employees’ Raises to Go Into Effect in October

The Tuscaloosa City School Board unanimously approved raises for TCS employees at Tuesday night's school board meeting that will go into effect on October 1. According to TCS Core Notes newsletter, TCS employees can expect raises between 4 percent and 20.81 percent, based off of raise approved by the state. The release stated educators who have worked the longest will receive the highest percent raise.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Guns and Baseball Bats Come Out At Gas Station Fight in Tuscaloosa Friday

Guns were drawn but not fired during a baseball bat fight at a Tuscaloosa gas station Friday afternoon, police told the Thread. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said dispatchers were called just after 12 p.m. on reports that a group of people was fighting with baseball bats at a gas station near the intersection of Highway 69 South and Bear Creek Road.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3 plays the best Gospel music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

