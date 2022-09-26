Read full article on original website
Bitcoin 'great detox' could trigger a BTC price drop to $12K: Research
Bitcoin (BTC) is in a “dire condition” when it comes to adoption — but a silver lining is already visible, new research says. In the latest edition of its weekly newsletter, the Week On-Chain, crypto analytics firm Glassnode said that Bitcoin was going through a “great detox.”
Price analysis 9/30: SPX, DXY, BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, SOL, DOGE, DOT
The United States equities markets have been under a firm bear grip for a large part of the year. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite have declined for three quarters in a row, a first since 2009. There was no respite in selling in September and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is on track to record its worst September since 2002. These figures outline the kind of carnage that exists in the equities market.
DEX dev Uniswap Labs looks for new funding at unicorn valuation: Report
Major decentralized exchange (DEX) Uniswap (UNI) is in the early stages of raising significant funds to further expand its decentralized finance (DeFi) offerings, according to a new report. Uniswap Labs, a DeFi startup contributing to the Uniswap Protocol, is engaging with a number of investors to raise an equity round...
Why this UK territory is adopting the Bitcoin Lightning Network
Cointelegraph reporter Joe Hall visited Gibraltar to explore Bitcoin (BTC) adoption on “The Rock,” as the peninsula is known locally, and how the adoption of Bitcoin for shopping in the territory is impacting business. The visit was also an opportunity to visit Xapo Bank, the world's first private...
Crypto Biz: The Voyager Digital auction is over — What now?
Voyager Digital filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July after its exposure to the toxic Three Arrows Capital led to its ultimate downfall. This week, rumblings of a Voyager Digital auction surfaced, with Cointelegraph breaking the story on the afternoon of Sept. 26 after a reputable source confirmed the parties involved. A few hours later, a winner was announced: crypto exchange FTX US. But, not everyone is convinced that Voyager’s depositors will be taken care of.
So what if Bitcoin price keeps falling! Here is why it’s time to start paying attention
For bulls, Bitcoin’s (BTC) daily price action leaves a lot to be desired, and at the moment, there are few signs of an imminent turnaround. Following the trend of the past six or more months, the current factors continue to place pressure on BTC price:. Persistent concerns of potential...
Bitcoin price charges higher, but whales line up to sell BTC at $20K
Bitcoin (BTC) staged a welcome comeback after the Sept. 28 Wall Street open as bulls faced off with whale-sized sellers. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD gaining over $1,000 on the day to see highs of $19,656 on Bitstamp. The move characteristically copied an uptick for United...
Bitcoin sees first difficulty drop in 2 months as miners sell 8K BTC
Bitcoin (BTC) miners remain under stress at current price levels as data shows large outflows from miner wallets returning. According to on-chain analytics firm Glassnode, monthly miner sales totaled up to around 8,000 BTC in September. Bitcoin miners see heavy sales. In contrast to the June lows, when BTC/USD hit...
Market manipulation claims will be hardest ‘nut to crack’ in Bitcoin ETF approval — WisdomTree
Will Peck, the head of digital assets at exchange-traded fund (ETF) provider WisdomTree, said regulators in the United States will “ultimately get there” on approving a Bitcoin spot investment vehicle, but dealing with claims of market manipulation could be a challenge. Speaking to Cointelegraph at the Converge22 conference...
Bitcoin surges above $20K after 6% BTC rally gains steam ahead of the monthly close
Bitcoin (BTC) swiftly climbed above $20,000 after the Sept. 30 Wall Street open as end-of-month volatility began. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD gaining 3% in a single hourly candle to hit local highs of $20,171 on Bitstamp. The move followed predictions from traders, who were looking...
Nifty News: Enter the afterlife in style, Solana NFT game demo hits Epic store and more
The company behind the Spartan Race has released a nonfungible token (NFT) collection which will immortalize the names of the initial holders in stone, with plans to build a 35-foot (10.5 meters) statue in Ancient Sparta encircled with 15,000 name-engraved stones. Spartan founder and CEO Joe De Sena plans to...
Christie’s moves on-chain with NFT auction platform on Ethereum
After a series of successful high-priced nonfungible token (NFT) sales, Christie’s has launched its own dedicated NFT “on-chain auction platform,” allowing auctions to be carried out fully on-chain on the Ethereum network. The 256-year-old British auction giant, which is also the second-largest auction house in the world...
Pro traders don’t expect Bitcoin to break and hold $20,000 anytime soon
One hundred and eleven days have passed since Bitcoin (BTC) posted a close above $25,000 and this led some investors to feel less sure that the asset had found a confirmed bottom. At the moment, global financial markets remain uneasy due to the increased tension in Ukraine after this week’s Nord Stream gas pipeline incident.
Blockchain gamers surge as users attempt ‘stacking crypto’ — DappRadar
User activity on blockchain gaming decentralized applications (DApps) surged in September, with a host of games posting significant increases in the number of active users. According to data from DappRadar, seven out of the top 10 games in terms of the number of “unique wallet addresses interacting with dapp’s smart contracts” increased over the past 30 days, with all of the top five games being in the green during that time frame.
Bitcoin holds $19K, but volatility expected as Friday's $2.2B BTC options expiry approaches
This week, the $20,000 resistance is proving to be stronger than expected and even after Bitcoin (BTC) price rejected this level on Sept. 27, BTC bulls still have reasons not to give up. According to the four-month-long descending triangle, as long as the $18,500 support holds, Bitcoin price has until...
Spain’s largest telecom brand dives deep into Web3
With crypto adoption moving forward in various parts of the world, Spain continues to encounter major developments in its local blockchain space as its largest telecom services provider dives deeper into Web3 technologies. Telefónica, the multinational telecom company based in Madrid, Spain, has enabled payments with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC),...
Walmart dives into the Metaverse: Nifty Newsletter, Sept 21-27
In this week’s newsletter, read about how UNICEF is using nonfungible tokens (NFTs) to help connect schools to the internet and how post offices are able to revive the philately sector through NFTs. Check out how an NFT gaming project lets many aspects of its game be customizable and sold as NFT packs. In other news, Animoca Brands co-founder Yat Siu spoke with Cointelegraph and shared his thoughts about Asia’s perception of NFTs. And, don’t forget this week’s Nifty News featuring Walmart’s entry to the Metaverse.
Pantera plans to raise $1.25B for second blockchain fund: Report
Dan Morehead, founder and CEO of Pantera Capital, reportedly said the hedge fund was planning to raise $1.25 billion for a second blockchain fund. According to a Sept. 28 Bloomberg report, Morehead said Pantera aimed to close the blockchain fund by May. The fund will reportedly invest in digital tokens and equity in an effort to appeal to institutional investors.
SWIFT partners with Chainlink for cross-chain crypto transfer project
Interbank messaging system SWIFT has partnered with price oracle provider Chainlink to work on a proof-of-concept (PoC) project which would allow traditional finance firms the ability to transact across blockchain networks. Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov announced the project at its SmartCon 2022 Conference in New York on Sept. 28 alongside...
KyberSwap CEO predicts DeFi will overtake TradFi in 10 years
Singapore, Sept. 29 — At Token2049 today, with over 7,000 industry professionals, institutional investors and regulators attending, KyberSwap CEO Victor Tran predicted onstage that decentralized finance (DeFi) will overtake TradFi in 10 years. On top of that, KyberSwap will also be the most used decentralized exchange (DEX) because of its innate ability to provide the best rates in all of DeFi.
