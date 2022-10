Lois Marilyn Smith, age 92, of Owatonna, formerly of Morristown, died on Sunday, September 25, 2022, in Rochester, Minnesota. Memorial services will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church, Owatonna. Interment will be at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service on Friday at church.

