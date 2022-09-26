ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress, TX

ABC13 Game of the Week recap: Cy-Fair beats Stratford in High School Football Week 5

By Joseph Gleason via
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pL3gC_0iB1bNdc00

As part of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, both Stratford and Cy-Fair wore gold for Friday's high school football game - a contest paused after the first quarter to celebrate kids battling and beating cancer.

We start with the 'Game of the Week' - the undefeated Stratford hosted one-loss Cy-Fair. Bobcats were down 14-0 after the first quarter, then scored 31 in the second quarter. Trey Owens threw for 333 yards and five touchdowns. Cy-Fair will play undefeated Jersey Village on Friday night.

North Shore, the No. 1 team in the Houston area, rolled past Beaumont United, with Rashaad Johnson scoring three touchdowns on the ground. The Mustangs host a very good, 3-1 C.E. King High School team Thursday night.

How about the crowd at the Washington-Kashmere game? Kelvin Chatham had his Booker T. squad off to a 4-0 start on the season. Andre Walker II caught a couple of Kamryn Jackson touchdown passes for scores. Next up, the Eagles face Wheatley on Thursday at Barnett Sports Complex.

Klein Cain stays unbeaten with a win over Tomball Memorial. Canes play Klein next, then a stretch against Klein Forest, Oak, and then Collins, which should go a long way determining the winner of 15-6A.

Now to the rivalry portion of the program - Klein Collins hands Klein Oak its first loss of the season and improves to 4-0. Tucker Parks accounted for five touchdowns and credits the Tigers defense for slowing down Oaks' offense. The final was 42-7.

Westfield wins big over rivals Spring. The Mustangs' PJ Hatter threw for 504 yards and had eight total touchdowns on the day. Dekaney is up next for Westfield.

In Lamar's rivalry win over the Heights, 163 of Texans quarterback Kenny Rosenthal's 232 yards went to Tristen Brown. Three of his four touchdowns also went to Brown, including one with two defenders draped on him.

Fort Bend Marshall improves to 3-1 after a 35-14 win over Port Neches-Groves. Quarterback Jordon Davis threw for a couple scores and ran for a couple more. Buffs visit 3-1 Santa Fe on Friday night.

Episcopal's Karson Gordon threw three touchdowns, including two to Jackson Chavis. Knights are at undefeated Dallas Episcopal, then host one-loss St. Johns.

Comments / 0

Related
theleadernews.com

Booker T. Washington stays unbeaten

Before the season, the players at Booker T. Washington said they wanted to bring back a winning culture. So far this season, they’ve been able to bring it back and then some. The Eagles blew out Kashmere 48-0 last Friday in the team’s District 11-4A opener to improve to 4-0, their best start in almost two decades.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Education
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Cypress, TX
Football
Cypress, TX
Sports
City
Stratford, TX
City
Cypress, TX
Cypress, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
Houston, TX
Sports
101.5 KNUE

An East Texas Favorite Will Kick Off the Houston Rodeo in 2023

Hard to believe that in about 3 months time, we'll be flipping the calendars to the year two thousand and twenty three. That also means that our calendars for next year will start filling up with events. One of those early year events for 2023 is the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The 91st year of the rodeo will be jam packed with events, concerts and some of the best rodeo action in the state. This year's rodeo will kick off with a banger of a concert, too, featuring...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Linus K12#Linus High School#Texans#Andre Walker#American Football#Highschoolsports#Cy Fair#Booker T#Barnett Sports Complex#Tigers#Oaks#Westfield
louisianaradionetwork.com

A missing sixth grade teacher from Houston vehicle found in New Orleans

The vehicle of a sixth grade teacher reported missing in the Houston-area has been found in New Orleans. The husband of 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds reported his wife missing last Thursday. Sergeant Danny Lares, with the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office in Texas says they do not know what Reynolds was doing...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Woodlands Online& LLC

Kirby Ice House Opens in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Kirby Ice House, a favorite Houston spot for gathering with co workers, neighbors and friends is opening in The Woodlands on Tuesday, September 27 in partnership with The Howard Hughes Corporation. The much anticipated third outpost following the Upper Kirby flagship and Memorial City location is ideally situated at 1700 Lake Robbins Drive, just northeast of Six Pines Drive in the heart of the Waterway District and steps from area attractions including The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, Market Street and The Woodlands Mall. Encompassing 10,000 square feet of indoor and 18,000 square feet of dog-friendly backyard space, Kirby Ice House – The Woodlands will welcome the longest bar in Texas – spanning 141 feet and taking the title from Memorial City. Patrons and sports enthusiasts alike will have expansive audio visual options on which to view a wide variety of sports: including a 300-inch jumbo screen, 61 oversized HDTVs, 51 rotating beer taps, plus a signature blend of welcoming, efficient staff and lively, open-air atmosphere with games and food trucks.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Community Impact Houston

New Nacho Birria location open on Sawdust Road

Nacho Birria offers a selection of Mexican food items including nachos, taquitos, tacos, burritos and quesadillas. (Courtesy Nacho Birria) A second Nacho Birria food truck opened Sept. 2 at 1102 Sawdust Road in Spring, joining the original truck in Willis. Previously, the second truck would appear at different locations throughout The Woodlands area, but it will now permanently be open on Sawdust. Nacho Birria offers a selection of Mexican food items including nachos, taquitos, tacos, burritos and quesadillas. 832-963-9734. www.nachobirria.com.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
152K+
Followers
16K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy