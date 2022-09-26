ABC13 Game of the Week recap: Cy-Fair beats Stratford in High School Football Week 5

As part of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, both Stratford and Cy-Fair wore gold for Friday's high school football game - a contest paused after the first quarter to celebrate kids battling and beating cancer.

We start with the 'Game of the Week' - the undefeated Stratford hosted one-loss Cy-Fair. Bobcats were down 14-0 after the first quarter, then scored 31 in the second quarter. Trey Owens threw for 333 yards and five touchdowns. Cy-Fair will play undefeated Jersey Village on Friday night.

North Shore, the No. 1 team in the Houston area, rolled past Beaumont United, with Rashaad Johnson scoring three touchdowns on the ground. The Mustangs host a very good, 3-1 C.E. King High School team Thursday night.

How about the crowd at the Washington-Kashmere game? Kelvin Chatham had his Booker T. squad off to a 4-0 start on the season. Andre Walker II caught a couple of Kamryn Jackson touchdown passes for scores. Next up, the Eagles face Wheatley on Thursday at Barnett Sports Complex.

Klein Cain stays unbeaten with a win over Tomball Memorial. Canes play Klein next, then a stretch against Klein Forest, Oak, and then Collins, which should go a long way determining the winner of 15-6A.

Now to the rivalry portion of the program - Klein Collins hands Klein Oak its first loss of the season and improves to 4-0. Tucker Parks accounted for five touchdowns and credits the Tigers defense for slowing down Oaks' offense. The final was 42-7.

Westfield wins big over rivals Spring. The Mustangs' PJ Hatter threw for 504 yards and had eight total touchdowns on the day. Dekaney is up next for Westfield.

In Lamar's rivalry win over the Heights, 163 of Texans quarterback Kenny Rosenthal's 232 yards went to Tristen Brown. Three of his four touchdowns also went to Brown, including one with two defenders draped on him.

Fort Bend Marshall improves to 3-1 after a 35-14 win over Port Neches-Groves. Quarterback Jordon Davis threw for a couple scores and ran for a couple more. Buffs visit 3-1 Santa Fe on Friday night.

Episcopal's Karson Gordon threw three touchdowns, including two to Jackson Chavis. Knights are at undefeated Dallas Episcopal, then host one-loss St. Johns.