Gwyneth Paltrow Compared Dropping Her Daughter Apple Off At College To "Giving Birth"

Kate Hudson Admits She Sometimes 'Starts Crying' When Thinking About Son Ryder, 18, at College
"I’m so excited for his future. When you see your kids thriving and feeling good in their skin that’s all I can ask for," Kate Hudson says of her 18-year-old son Ryder Kate Hudson is missing her oldest child as he's away for his first year of college. The actress, 43, recently spoke with Access Hollywood about how she's been feeling since her son Ryder, 18, left for school. "It's hard to even talk about," she admitted. "I'll have a moment where I'll just start crying because something will...
Drew Barrymore Interviewed Jennette McCurdy And They Shared A Lot About Their Complicated Relationships With Their Moms
Jennette opened up about her relationship with her mother in her new book I'm Glad My Mom Died.
Hilary Duff Reveals Which of Her Kids Will "Definitely" Follow in Her Footsteps
Watch: Hilary Duff Talks Stripping Down for Women's Health Cover. Hilary Duff has one talented toddler. The How I Met You Father star's 3-year-old daughter Banks Bair not only shares her looks but also her love of performing. Chatting about her kids—including son Luca Comrie, 10, and 17-month-old daughter Mae Bair—exclusively on E! News' Daily Pop, the actress revealed why she thinks Banks will "definitely" join the entertainment industry in the future.
Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship
Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
Tiffany Haddish Says She “Lost Everything” Due To Molestation Allegations Against Her And Aries Spears
So, the allegations that comedians Aries Spears and Tiffany Haddish groomed and molested a brother and sister while featuring them in videos when they were 14 and 7 years old have been dropped by their accuser, the now 22-year-old sister. But Haddish says the retraction hasn’t changed how the allegations affected her career and how […]
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Honeymoon Is Officially Over
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have returned home to Los Angeles after celebrating their second wedding in Georgia and honeymooning in Italy. After arriving at LAX in a private jet, the newlyweds hopped into a waiting SUV to head home. Shortly after the plane landed, Radar reported that Affleck was...
Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Photo of Ben Affleck and His Mom from Their Georgia Wedding Celebration
Ben Affleck shared a sweet moment with his mother during his wedding party with Jennifer Lopez last month. Christopher Anne Boldt was in attendance on Aug. 20 alongside over 100 friends and family at Ben's 87-acre compound in Georgia to celebrate her son and new daughter-in-law. In a photo shared...
King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes
According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
Teenager, 19, plans to marry and have children with her 48-year-old 'soulmate' who gets mistaken for her DAD 'all the time'
An Australian teenager has opened up about her relationship with a man 29 years her senior and the cruel comments the couple have received. Jorja McMahon, who is just 19 years old, and 48-year-old Graham got into a relationship three months ago when she was 'in a hard living situation and in a bad headspace'.
Ashton Kutcher says he and Mila Kunis both starred in ‘basically the same movie’
Ashton Kutcher recently teased that he and his wife Mila Kunis both starred in ‘basically the same movie’ in 2011. The coincidence didn’t stop there, with one of his costars pointing out another parallel.
Coolio 'Real' Cause of Death: Paramedics Tried To Revive Rapper For 45 Minutes
Coolio was declared dead at the age of 59. According to his manager Juarez, who talked to TMZ, the famed rapper, whose actual name is Aris Leon Ivey Jr., was at a friend's house and went to the restroom. When Coolio did not come out of the restroom, his companion...
Ben Affleck Is Spotted Out With Son Samuel, 10, After Italy Honeymoon With Jennifer Lopez: Photos
Ben Affleck, 50, bonded with his son, Samuel Garner Affleck, 10, on a stroll in Santa Monica! The father-son duo were spotted after Ben returned from his Italian honeymoon with his new wife, Jennifer Lopez, 53. Both Ben and Samuel looked very happy to have some one-on-one time together as they enjoyed the sunny day on Thursday, Sept. 1. The Gone Girl actor held onto his son’s hand lovingly while they were out and about for the summer stroll.
Dancing With The Stars Pro Lindsay Arnold Shares That She Had A False Positive Pregnancy Test
The Season 31 premiere of Dancing With the Stars is right around the corner. We know that fan favorite pro Mark Ballas is back in the ballroom after a five-year absence. Louis van Amstel is also back after a lengthy hiatus. But popular DWTS pros Sharna Burgess and Lindsay Arnold are not competing this season. “I […] The post Dancing With The Stars Pro Lindsay Arnold Shares That She Had A False Positive Pregnancy Test appeared first on Reality Tea.
Coolio’s Suspected Cause of Death: Everything We Know About How the Late Rapper Died
Gone too soon. Coolio – who was born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. – died at the age of 59 on September 28. Keep reading to find out his suspected cause of death, his career accomplishments and more. What Was Coolio’s Cause of Death?. While Coolio’s official cause...
Hollywood Power Duo! Jennifer Aniston & Jon Hamm Turn Heads In NYC While Filming 'The Morning Show': Photos
Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm seemed to be the perfect pair while filming The Morning Show in New York City. On Monday, September 26, the Friends actress and the Mad Man star were spotted on the streets of the Big Apple surrounded by eager fans as cameras rolled for the Apple+ series.
Dancing with the Stars 2022 LIVE – Jessie James Decker shares heartbreaking confession ahead of premiere tonight
DANCING with the Stars is set to air tonight at 8pm ET on Disney+, and one contestant shared a heartbreaking confession. Country singer Jessie James Decker revealed to her followers in June that she is struggling with her mental health. The star admitted in an Instagram post that her anxiety,...
Netflix's "Dahmer" Is Getting Criticized By People, Including The Family Of One Of His Victims, And Here's Why
The family of one of Jeffrey Dahmer's victims is calling out the new Ryan Murphy–produced Netflix series for "making money off of this tragedy."
91 Painfully Corny Jokes That Are So Bad They're Actually Good
They're so bad, but also so, so good.
Blake Lively shares pregnancy pics on Instagram to avoid paparazzi
Blake Lively, who is pregnant with her fourth child, shared several photos of her baby bump on Instagram this weekend.
