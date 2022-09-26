It would be a tad hyperbolic to say that Adrian Martínez pitched a masterpiece against the Angels on Wednesday night: he allowed three earned runs in just under five innings. But the 25-year-old righty told Martin Gallegos at MLB.com that it was a “great experience” facing superstars Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani for the first time.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO