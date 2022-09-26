Read full article on original website
Series preview: A’s look to continue Mariners playoff drought
Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners, September 30 - October 2, 2022. The A’s head to Seattle to meet up with their AL West rival Mariners for a three-game set. Here’s a look at what we can expect during this weekend’s series:. Projected Starters. Friday, 6:40 p.m. PST.
Elephant Rumblings: Adrian Martínez on facing Trout, Ohtani
It would be a tad hyperbolic to say that Adrian Martínez pitched a masterpiece against the Angels on Wednesday night: he allowed three earned runs in just under five innings. But the 25-year-old righty told Martin Gallegos at MLB.com that it was a “great experience” facing superstars Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani for the first time.
Elephant Rumblings: Kevin Smith raking in Vegas
Kevin Smith has been rehabilitating his hitting approach in AAA, and his hard work seems to be coming to fruition. Matt Kawahara at the San Francisco Chronicle caught up with the 26-year-old infielder who came over from Toronto in the Matt Chapman trade. Smith was the A’s third baseman on...
Elephant Rumblings: Giambi, Lansford, Tenace, Johnson, and Steele join A’s Hall of Fame in 2023
Over the weekend the A’s announced their 2023 inductees to the Athletics Hall of Fame. A few major names in A’s history join the team’s hall as Jason Giambi, Carney Lansford, Gene Tenace, Bob Johnson, and Roy Steele were all named as inductees. Across Lansford and Tenace,...
