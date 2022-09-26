ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carlsbad, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Carlsbad, CA
Voice of San Diego

Rifle Shots Ring Out from an Escondido Plant Nursery

Residents of a quiet Escondido suburb have been complaining to the county and elected leaders since 2016 of constant gunshots coming from a nearby property near San Pasqual Valley. The shots usually start early in the morning – residents say they hear thousands of rounds discharged from high-powered weapons a...
ESCONDIDO, CA
onscene.tv

Pursuit Termination Ends in Arrest | San Diego

09.28.2022 | 9:50 AM | SAN DIEGO – Officers responded to a possible burglary call on Adrian St in the Pt. Loma area. Officers found a car being towed and a BMW parked next to it. Officers ran the plates and both vehicles had stolen tags on the rear...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

SD Drug Dealer Convicted of Selling Pills That Caused Marine’s Overdose Death

A San Diego man is set to be sentenced early next year for selling fentanyl-laced pills that caused the overdose death of an active-duty U.S. Marine. A federal jury found 22-year-old Nameer Mohammad Atta guilty on Tuesday of distributing fentanyl resulting in death for selling pills that killed the victim identified by the U.S. Attorney’s Office as C.M.R., a 26-year-old active-duty lance corporal.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Search Underway for Teens Who Attacked Chula Vista Convenience Store Employee

While authorities continue their search for a group of teenagers who attacked a convenience store clerk in broad daylight, the employee is speaking out about the assault that left her injured on the job. “I feel so embarrassed seeing customers with my black eye and people asking me what happened,”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Training#Kpbs News#Kia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NBC San Diego

Ex-San Diego County Deputy Who Assaulted 16 Women Heads Back to Prison

A former San Diego County sheriff's deputy who pleaded guilty to assaulting 16 women while on duty is headed back to prison. An appellate court has ruled Richard Fischer must return to prison to finish the remainder of his sentence — two-and-half years. In December of last year, the San Diego District Attorney's Office discovered Fisher had been given credit for time he never served. He was released from prison in April of this year for a second time, pending an appeal over the decision of the DA's office.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Anaheim animal abuse suspect posts bond, released from custody

ANAHEIM, Calif. - A man accused of animal cruelty in Anaheim posted bond and has been released from custody, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said Monday. Albert Frank Abad Jr., 33, of Anaheim, posted $25,000 bond and was released Friday, officials said. Abad surrendered to police in Anaheim a...
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy