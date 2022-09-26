Read full article on original website
SD Crime Stoppers offer $10K reward in unsolved murder
The family of shooting victim Miguel Castro, 17, team up with Crime Stoppers and Escondido Police Department to offer a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
50-plus SDPD officers quit since July: police union
The San Diego Police Union is reporting a severe loss of officers in recent months and is calling on the mayor to do more to help recruit and retain more cops.
News 8 KFMB
Husband of missing Chula Vista mother Maya Millete back in court
Earlier this week, Larry Millete was found mentally competent to stand trial for her murder. That means criminal proceedings will now continue.
Police: Probationer rams officers' cruiser with car in El Cajon
A probationer was arrested on suspicion of assault Wednesday after allegedly ramming a police car with his vehicle during a traffic stop in El Cajon, authorities said.
Rifle Shots Ring Out from an Escondido Plant Nursery
Residents of a quiet Escondido suburb have been complaining to the county and elected leaders since 2016 of constant gunshots coming from a nearby property near San Pasqual Valley. The shots usually start early in the morning – residents say they hear thousands of rounds discharged from high-powered weapons a...
onscene.tv
Pursuit Termination Ends in Arrest | San Diego
09.28.2022 | 9:50 AM | SAN DIEGO – Officers responded to a possible burglary call on Adrian St in the Pt. Loma area. Officers found a car being towed and a BMW parked next to it. Officers ran the plates and both vehicles had stolen tags on the rear...
SD Drug Dealer Convicted of Selling Pills That Caused Marine’s Overdose Death
A San Diego man is set to be sentenced early next year for selling fentanyl-laced pills that caused the overdose death of an active-duty U.S. Marine. A federal jury found 22-year-old Nameer Mohammad Atta guilty on Tuesday of distributing fentanyl resulting in death for selling pills that killed the victim identified by the U.S. Attorney’s Office as C.M.R., a 26-year-old active-duty lance corporal.
NBC San Diego
Search Underway for Teens Who Attacked Chula Vista Convenience Store Employee
While authorities continue their search for a group of teenagers who attacked a convenience store clerk in broad daylight, the employee is speaking out about the assault that left her injured on the job. “I feel so embarrassed seeing customers with my black eye and people asking me what happened,”...
Man Pleads Guilty to 2 Gang Murders and Shooting of His 19-Year-Old Girlfriend
A young man pleaded guilty this week to committing a trio of San Diego killings that took place within a year, including two gang-related murders and the shooting death of his girlfriend. Jorge Manuel Sanchez, 20, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges related to the three shooting deaths and the injury...
Coast News
Man sentenced to nine years in prison for Solana Beach cyclist’s death
SOLANA BEACH — A man who fatally struck a 75-year-old bicyclist in Solana Beach last year while driving drunk, then fled the scene, was sentenced today to nine years in state prison. Lucas Beau Morgans, 22, pleaded guilty earlier this year to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and other...
Mom remembers toddler killed in City Heights hit-and-run crash
A memorial is growing at the scene of a deadly hit-and-run in City Heights that killed a one-year-old toddler.
Panga washes ashore at North County beach
A panga boat washed ashore in Del Mar, where Customs and Border Protection on Thursday morning found six life jackets on board.
15-year-old girl missing from Spring Valley home
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is seeking public assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.
Driver, 45, Jailed in Alleged DUI Crash That Killed Toddler in City Heights
A man who allegedly drove under the influence of alcohol and fled after the SUV he was driving fatally struck a toddler in City Heights was behind bars Monday on suspicion of a slate of charges, including murder. Margarito Vargas Angeles, 45, was arrested on Saturday evening, almost three hours...
NBC San Diego
Ex-San Diego County Deputy Who Assaulted 16 Women Heads Back to Prison
A former San Diego County sheriff's deputy who pleaded guilty to assaulting 16 women while on duty is headed back to prison. An appellate court has ruled Richard Fischer must return to prison to finish the remainder of his sentence — two-and-half years. In December of last year, the San Diego District Attorney's Office discovered Fisher had been given credit for time he never served. He was released from prison in April of this year for a second time, pending an appeal over the decision of the DA's office.
foxla.com
Anaheim animal abuse suspect posts bond, released from custody
ANAHEIM, Calif. - A man accused of animal cruelty in Anaheim posted bond and has been released from custody, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said Monday. Albert Frank Abad Jr., 33, of Anaheim, posted $25,000 bond and was released Friday, officials said. Abad surrendered to police in Anaheim a...
Family of man killed by drunk driver on Interstate 15, struggle to make ends meet
SAN DIEGO — A family is reeling and about to lose their house after a father of 4 is hit and killed when he broke down on Interstate 15. It was 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 18 when Delfino Gonzalez called his wife to tell her he ran out of gas on the side of Interstate 15, heading to Escondido from San Diego.
Non-Custodial Mother Allegedly Abducts Daughter, 7, in Linda Vista
A mother without custodial rights to her 7-year-old daughter allegedly took the girl from her father’s Linda Vista home and kept the child with her for several hours before the pair were located Monday. The San Diego Police Department received a report about 4 a.m. about the alleged parental...
Two sentenced to prison for 19-year-old's stabbing death in Lincoln Park
Two men were sentenced to state prison terms Tuesday for their roles in the stabbing death of a 19-year-old man during a fight in the Lincoln Park neighborhood more than three years ago.
Man Held on Suspicion of Murder Following Barrio Logan Standoff ID’d as Ramiro Cervantes
Police have publicly identified a man arrested on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of a family member that preceded a standoff outside a Barrio Logan apartment. The suspect was identified as Ramiro Cervantes, 45, who also was found to have an outstanding felony warrant. The shooting happened Friday...
