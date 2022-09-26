ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan County, IA

KCRG.com

Man wanted on 12 outstanding warrants arrested in Anamosa

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - U.S. Marshals with the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force said they arrested a man wanted on one federal warrant and 11 local warrants on Wednesday in Anamosa. Officials said 29-year-old Gabriel De Trace Taylor was wanted by the FBI for possession of a firearm by a...
104.5 KDAT

Fugitive Wanted By The FBI Arrested In Anamosa

A fugitive wanted on 12 warrants has been arrested hiding out in Anamosa. KWWL reports that U.S. Marshals and the Northern Iowa Task Force apprehended the man on Wednesday afternoon. 29-year-old Gabriel De Trace Taylor was wanted on 12 warrants and was wanted by both the Linn County Sheriff's Office...
KCRG.com

Man arrested after alleged Dubuque Dunkin’ Donuts armed robbery

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was arrested in Maquoketa after police alled that he robbed a Dubuque Dunkin’ Donuts while displaying a gun on Thursday morning. At around 5:14 a.m., Dubuque Police said that they were sent to a report of an armed robbery at the Dunkin’ location at 2660 Dodge Street. The person allegedly involved was described as a white male that entered the store, showed a handgun, and then demanded money. He then fled the store in a red Chrysler 200 with an undisclosed sum, according to police.
Crime & Safety
cbs2iowa.com

LOCATED: Inmate found after escaping custody while in medical treatment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — UPDATE: Brashear was found in Clinton County and is back at the Linn County Correctional Center. On September 24th, 2022 inmate Michelle Allene Brashear was transported to the Genesis Medical Center – East in Davenport, IA by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for medical treatment.
cbs2iowa.com

Multiple crashes on I-380 Friday afternoon

Multiple crashes happened Friday afternoon along Interstate 380 between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. The crashes impacted northbound traffic near the Wilson Avenue exit in Cedar Rapids and near the Swisher exit in Johnson County. According to Iowa 511, both shoulders are blocked near Swisher heading north due to a...
KCJJ

Iowa City man accused of using brother’s name when arrested for OWI

An Iowa City man under driving suspension reportedly used his brother’s name when arrested for OWI earlier this month. Police stopped 24-year-old Daniel Echa of Whispering Meadow Drive at 11:50 pm on September 1st because his vehicle had plates that expired in July. He also reportedly was unable to provide his insurance information to the officer.
KBUR

Iowa City Man sentenced to 20 years for conspiracy, distribution of meth resulting in death

Davenport, IA- An Iowa City man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy and methamphetamine charges. 50-year-old Eric Johnathan Hojka of Iowa City was sentenced Monday, September 26th, to 240 months in prison. Hojka pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine and Distribution of a Mixture or Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine Resulting in Death.
ourquadcities.com

IA man sentenced for meth, resulting in death

An Iowa City man will be serving 20 years in prison for distributing meth, resulting in death. Eric Johnathan Hojka, 50, was sentenced Monday, September 26 to 240 months in prison following his plea to charges of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and distribution of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine resulting in death. According to court documents, first responders went to Hojka’s apartment in reference to an unconscious man. Paramedics were unable to revive the man, and he was pronounced dead. An investigation showed the man had ingested methamphetamine received from Hojka and had died from methamphetamine intoxication. Hojka had been distributing methamphetamine for several months.
KCRG.com

Two injured in Tama County crash after vehicle catches fire

TAMA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were injured after a crash occurred on Highway 30 Monday morning. At approximately 8:04 am, the Iowa State Patrol received a report of a crash on Highway 30 westbound near mile marker 204. Investigators say a 2013 Ford F450 was disabled and parked in the right lane of the highway when a 2020 Volvo Tractor Semi-truck struck it from behind.
KCRG.com

Two hurt in house fire in southwest Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were hurt in a fire that took place on Thursday afternoon, according to officials. At around 12:27 p.m, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire at 2120 Ninth Street SW. Firefighters observed smoke and flames upon arrival to the location and took steps to extinguish the flames. Other crews helped tend to an adult male who was inside the structure at the time.
KCJJ

Convicted felon, domestic abuser accused of posting photos with firearms to social media

A convicted Iowa City felon and domestic abuser faces charges that he posted photos of him possessing firearms to social media. Iowa City Police say 31-year-old Demarcus Covington of Bartelt Road has posted photos of himself in possession of firearms dating back to March of 2021. A Taurus 9mm handgun was recovered from Covington’s residence in the Pheasant Ridge Apartments after a search warrant was executed on September 12th. The purchaser of the firearm was contacted, and told investigators they had provided Covington with the gun in Chicago and asked him to take it back to Iowa.
ktvo.com

Former Iowa trooper pleads guilty in use-of-force against biker

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- Prosecutors say a former Iowa State Patrol trooper who was captured on dash camera video hitting and knocking over a biker during a traffic stop in September 2017 has pleaded guilty to a federal count of violating the biker's rights. Federal prosecutors said in a...
KCJJ

Cedar Rapids woman arrested after perjuring herself during trial

A Cedar Rapids woman who allegedly perjured herself when getting selected as a juror for a trial of a known associate has been arrested. On August 23rd of this year, Sixth Judicial District Judge Kevin McKeever declared a mistrial in a case involving a man charged with possessing a firearm as a felon after Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks notified him that one of the jurors, 23-year-old Nakia Long, was an associate of the man on trial.
KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

