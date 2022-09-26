Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fox47News
Another big game for DeWitt in CAAC-Blue showdown
DEWITT, Mich. — Week after week DeWitt is playing in a big game. It was a tough stretch, but the Panthers bounced back last week. Now, they take on Grand Ledge this week. Their mindset never changes as they look to clean up mistakes and get better with each opponent.
Fox47News
Grand Ledge is jockeying for position in a CAAC-Blue showdown
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Our FOX 47 Neighborhood Game of the Week takes us to Grand Ledge as the Comets host DeWitt in a CAAC-Blue showdown. Grand Ledge lost its opening game in the conference before winning the last two. "Anytime you have a big game, especially at the...
Things to Do: Check out some mid-Michigan cider mills this fall season
ST. JOHNS, Mich. — Fall is in full swing! There are plenty of things you can do right here in mid-Michigan to get your fall on, like checking out cider mills. From apple picking to finding your way through a corn maze, there are two spots in the area you should check out.
Fox47News
State of Fitness - 9/30/22
LANSING, Mich. — Justin Grinnell, Owner and Trainer at State of Fitness talks about what people should be doing for their fitness and how they can improve their health and performance most optimally. For more information please visit mystateoffitness.com or call (517) 708-8828. Want to check out other Morning...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox47News
Consumers Energy - 9/28/22
LANSING, Mich. — Brian Wheeler, Spokesperson for Consumers Energy talks about National Drive Electric Week this week and how they are active in leading Michigan's electric vehicle transformation, including providing over 2,000 rebates for EV charging. For more information please visit ConsumersEnergy.com or call (800) 477-5050. Want to check...
Comments / 0