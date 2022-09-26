ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Fox47News

Another big game for DeWitt in CAAC-Blue showdown

DEWITT, Mich. — Week after week DeWitt is playing in a big game. It was a tough stretch, but the Panthers bounced back last week. Now, they take on Grand Ledge this week. Their mindset never changes as they look to clean up mistakes and get better with each opponent.
DEWITT, MI
Fox47News

Grand Ledge is jockeying for position in a CAAC-Blue showdown

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Our FOX 47 Neighborhood Game of the Week takes us to Grand Ledge as the Comets host DeWitt in a CAAC-Blue showdown. Grand Ledge lost its opening game in the conference before winning the last two. "Anytime you have a big game, especially at the...
GRAND LEDGE, MI
Fox47News

State of Fitness - 9/30/22

LANSING, Mich. — Justin Grinnell, Owner and Trainer at State of Fitness talks about what people should be doing for their fitness and how they can improve their health and performance most optimally. For more information please visit mystateoffitness.com or call (517) 708-8828. Want to check out other Morning...
LANSING, MI
Fox47News

Consumers Energy - 9/28/22

LANSING, Mich. — Brian Wheeler, Spokesperson for Consumers Energy talks about National Drive Electric Week this week and how they are active in leading Michigan's electric vehicle transformation, including providing over 2,000 rebates for EV charging. For more information please visit ConsumersEnergy.com or call (800) 477-5050. Want to check...
LANSING, MI

