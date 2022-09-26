ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

High Schoolers Launch D.C. Civil Rights Tour App

By WI Web Staff
The Washington Informer
The Washington Informer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40tQgZ_0iB1Ru2J00

Two Washington, D.C.-area high school students have created an interactive app that highlights the history of civil rights in the District.

Lily and Eliza Dorton, co-founders of the DC Civil Rights Tour app, have an instrument providing an easy way for residents and tourists to learn more about the civil rights movement in the city.

The Dorton sisters, who attend the Holton-Arms School in Bethesda., Md., wanted to focus on places where African Americans challenged segregation and broke down barriers in the face of oppression.

“Washington, D.C. and our country have been shaped by the dedication and hope of Black Americans,” the sisters said in a statement. “Black Americans were leading the fight for equal rights. As kids living in the D.C. area, we wanted to create a tour reflecting the truth about civil rights in Washington, D.C. so that everyone, including young people, can learn more about this important history.”

The app showcases an interactive map that aids users navigate their way through 17 locations with visuals, audio recordings, and synopses telling the stories of each landmark and the people connected to them.

The app, available to download through both Apple App Store and Google Play, includes stories about the Mary McLeod Bethune Council House, the U Street neighborhood in Northwest, the Frederick Douglass House, the U.S. Capitol and Black Lives Matter Plaza.

For more information, go to their website, https://www.civilrightshistorydc.com, or follow their social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#D C#African Americans#Civil Rights Movement#Smart Phone#Ios#The Dc Civil Rights Tour#Holton Arms School#Black Americans#Apple App Store And#Https Www Civilrightshi
The Washington Informer

As Stratford University Announces Closure, Questions Left Unanswered

Over the past several days, students at the three local campuses of Stratford University have demanded answers while scrambling for last-minute credit transfers in the aftermath of an announcement that their school would be shutting down at the end of the fall semester. The post As Stratford University Announces Closure, Questions Left Unanswered appeared first on The Washington Informer.
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Washington Informer

Chrisette Michele Punctuates ‘Black Excellence’ at NNPA Leadership Awards

Grammy-winning singer Chrisette Michele sent the packed house home buzzing Thursday night following her dazzling performance to conclude the National Newspaper Publishers Association's Annual Leadership Reception at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, D.C. The post Chrisette Michele Punctuates ‘Black Excellence’ at NNPA Leadership Awards appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Washington Informer

The Washington Informer

Washington, DC
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
197K+
Views
ABOUT

The mission of The Washington Informer was established by its Publiser Dr. Calvin W. Rolark in 1964. We will inform, inspire, educate and empower the Black community by providing news and information about issues that matter to them most and broaden the perspective of others about the positive contributions of Black Americans to society as a whole.

 https://www.washingtoninformer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy