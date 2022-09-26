NBA trade rumors have recently been circulating about Rodney Hood. The newest Los Angeles Clippers signee’s personal life is also drawing attention. Richa Jackson, better known as Rodney Hood’s wife, is also the subject of NBA fans’ attention. Since the couple is low-key on social media, little is known about Jackson and their relationship. However, Rodney Hood’s wife, Richa Jackson, boasts an athletic background and knows a thing or two about her husband’s demanding career. So we delve into her background in this Richa Jackson wiki.

