Portland, OR

earnthenecklace.com

Who Is NBA Basketballer Rodney Hood’s Wife, Richa Jackson?

NBA trade rumors have recently been circulating about Rodney Hood. The newest Los Angeles Clippers signee’s personal life is also drawing attention. Richa Jackson, better known as Rodney Hood’s wife, is also the subject of NBA fans’ attention. Since the couple is low-key on social media, little is known about Jackson and their relationship. However, Rodney Hood’s wife, Richa Jackson, boasts an athletic background and knows a thing or two about her husband’s demanding career. So we delve into her background in this Richa Jackson wiki.
NBA
Yardbarker

Chris Paul on Kevin Durant, Jae Crowder

The Phoenix Suns are in day three of training camp, and Chris Paul was available to the media to answer some questions on the offseason. When asked on his thoughts around Kevin Durant and Jae Crowder, Paul offered up a steadfast opinion. “I think you learn in this league you...
PHOENIX, AZ
Sporting News

Projecting Warriors' starting, closing lineup for 2022-23 season: Who will join Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green?

The Warriors will look slightly different after winning their fourth championship in eight seasons. While Golden State's core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins remains the same, the franchise underwent a few changes this summer. The Warriors were able to re-sign starting center Kevon Looney in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

J.B. Bickerstaff Has An Interesting Plan For Donovan Mitchell

On paper, the Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the most exciting teams in the NBA heading into the 2022-23 season. They were one of the peskier teams in the Eastern Conference last season, and now that Donovan Mitchell is in the mix, the Cavs have the potential to do some damage in the upcoming campaign.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

The reason Jae Crowder wants a trade from Suns

Jae Crowder and the Phoenix Suns have agreed to part ways. But what is the reason for Crowder wanting to leave Phoenix? NBA insider Marc Stein revealed that Crowder was looking for a contract extension, while the Suns had concerns about his playing time. According to Stein, league sources said...
PHOENIX, AZ
KXL

NBA Returning Briefly To Seattle Monday With Blazers In Town

EATTLE (AP) – The NBA makes its latest brief return to Seattle on Monday night when the Los Angeles Clippers face the Portland Trail Blazers. The matchup will be the first NBA contest in Seattle since 2018, when the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings played a preseason game that was the last sporting event inside KeyArena before it was gutted and rebuilt into Climate Pledge Arena.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

NBA Notes: Pistons, Bojan Bogdanovic, Suns, Warriors

Newcomer Bojan Bogdanovic is seeking a contract extension after arriving in a trade with the Jazz, per Marc Stein of The Stein Line. Given that Bogdanovic is entering the final year of his deal, some teams were hesitant to pursue him fully in a trade, Stein indicated. Bogdanovic is due to earn $19.3 million this season.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

West Notes: Jazz, Kelly Olynyk, Timberwolves, Grizzlies

The trade that sent forward/center Kelly Olynyk from the Pistons to the Jazz caught him by surprise, he says, but he’s excited about his new spot. The deal reunites Olynyk with Jazz CEO Danny Ainge, as the two were together with the Celtics. “It’s crazy because when I got...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Blazers coach Terry Stotts could land on staff of top contender?

Terry Stotts took a gap year in 2021-22, but it may be time for him to return. Veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein said this week in a post to Substack that the Boston Celtics have shown interest in the former Portland Trail Blazers coach Stotts to be the top assistant under new interim coach Joe Mazzulla. Stein does note though that the Celtics are ultimately “pessimistic” about their chances of landing Stotts.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Thunder send Derrick Favors, Moe Harkless, others to Rockets in eight-player deal, per report

Some trades only include two players. Others include eight, like the one executed between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets on Thursday night. The Thunder traded Derrick Favors, Ty Jerome, Theo Maledon and Moe Harkless to the Rockets in exchange for David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski The Thunder, who will additionally acquire two draft exceptions, are also sending Houston a 2025 second-round pick in the deal.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Cavaliers Nation

Report: Cavs interested in trading for Jae Crowder

Thanks to their trade for star guard Donovan Mitchell, the Cleveland Cavaliers now boast one of the best starting lineups in all of basketball. Darius Garland and Mitchell are set to run the show in Cleveland’s backcourt. Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, meanwhile, are set to return for the Cavs in the frontcourt.
CLEVELAND, OH

