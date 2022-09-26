Read full article on original website
Who Is NBA Basketballer Rodney Hood’s Wife, Richa Jackson?
NBA trade rumors have recently been circulating about Rodney Hood. The newest Los Angeles Clippers signee’s personal life is also drawing attention. Richa Jackson, better known as Rodney Hood’s wife, is also the subject of NBA fans’ attention. Since the couple is low-key on social media, little is known about Jackson and their relationship. However, Rodney Hood’s wife, Richa Jackson, boasts an athletic background and knows a thing or two about her husband’s demanding career. So we delve into her background in this Richa Jackson wiki.
Chris Paul on Kevin Durant, Jae Crowder
The Phoenix Suns are in day three of training camp, and Chris Paul was available to the media to answer some questions on the offseason. When asked on his thoughts around Kevin Durant and Jae Crowder, Paul offered up a steadfast opinion. “I think you learn in this league you...
Projecting Warriors' starting, closing lineup for 2022-23 season: Who will join Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green?
The Warriors will look slightly different after winning their fourth championship in eight seasons. While Golden State's core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins remains the same, the franchise underwent a few changes this summer. The Warriors were able to re-sign starting center Kevon Looney in...
J.B. Bickerstaff Has An Interesting Plan For Donovan Mitchell
On paper, the Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the most exciting teams in the NBA heading into the 2022-23 season. They were one of the peskier teams in the Eastern Conference last season, and now that Donovan Mitchell is in the mix, the Cavs have the potential to do some damage in the upcoming campaign.
The reason Jae Crowder wants a trade from Suns
Jae Crowder and the Phoenix Suns have agreed to part ways. But what is the reason for Crowder wanting to leave Phoenix? NBA insider Marc Stein revealed that Crowder was looking for a contract extension, while the Suns had concerns about his playing time. According to Stein, league sources said...
NBA Returning Briefly To Seattle Monday With Blazers In Town
EATTLE (AP) – The NBA makes its latest brief return to Seattle on Monday night when the Los Angeles Clippers face the Portland Trail Blazers. The matchup will be the first NBA contest in Seattle since 2018, when the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings played a preseason game that was the last sporting event inside KeyArena before it was gutted and rebuilt into Climate Pledge Arena.
Damian Lillard reveals Clyde Drexler’s advice as he nears breaking all-time scoring record
Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard has been one of the best scorers in the NBA for a long time now. So much so that he is likely to surpass Naismith Hall of Fame player Clyde Drexler for the most points in franchise history this season. Entering the 2022-2023 season, Lillard is just 531 points shy of Drexler’s record of 18,040 points.
Celtics' potential candidates for HC includes Frank Vogel, Terry Stotts
Having failed to lure Clippers assistant Jay Larranaga back to Boston, the Celtics remain on the lookout for a veteran assistant who could help guide newly promoted Joe Mazzulla through his first season as an NBA head coach, as we relayed on Thursday. According to Marc Stein at Substack, two...
Portland Trail Blazers Cut Jersey Patch Partner Deal With Staking Firm StormX
Amidst CeFi chaos, it’s been a relatively quiet year for Seattle-based staking platform, StormX. Despite signing a multi-year deal jersey patch sponsorship with the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers last year, that deal has come to a close according to the team on Friday. StormX is yet to comment on the matter.
NBA Notes: Pistons, Bojan Bogdanovic, Suns, Warriors
Newcomer Bojan Bogdanovic is seeking a contract extension after arriving in a trade with the Jazz, per Marc Stein of The Stein Line. Given that Bogdanovic is entering the final year of his deal, some teams were hesitant to pursue him fully in a trade, Stein indicated. Bogdanovic is due to earn $19.3 million this season.
West Notes: Jazz, Kelly Olynyk, Timberwolves, Grizzlies
The trade that sent forward/center Kelly Olynyk from the Pistons to the Jazz caught him by surprise, he says, but he’s excited about his new spot. The deal reunites Olynyk with Jazz CEO Danny Ainge, as the two were together with the Celtics. “It’s crazy because when I got...
Ex-Blazers coach Terry Stotts could land on staff of top contender?
Terry Stotts took a gap year in 2021-22, but it may be time for him to return. Veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein said this week in a post to Substack that the Boston Celtics have shown interest in the former Portland Trail Blazers coach Stotts to be the top assistant under new interim coach Joe Mazzulla. Stein does note though that the Celtics are ultimately “pessimistic” about their chances of landing Stotts.
Who are Maccabi Ra'anana? Israeli club set to face Clippers, Trail Blazers and Thunder during NBA preseason
When the preseason for the 2022-23 NBA season gets underway, the first game played in the United States will be an exhibition between the LA Clippers and Israeli club Maccabi Ra'anana on Friday, Sept. 30 at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena. After the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the previous two NBA seasons,...
Thunder send Derrick Favors, Moe Harkless, others to Rockets in eight-player deal, per report
Some trades only include two players. Others include eight, like the one executed between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets on Thursday night. The Thunder traded Derrick Favors, Ty Jerome, Theo Maledon and Moe Harkless to the Rockets in exchange for David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski The Thunder, who will additionally acquire two draft exceptions, are also sending Houston a 2025 second-round pick in the deal.
Report: Cavs interested in trading for Jae Crowder
Thanks to their trade for star guard Donovan Mitchell, the Cleveland Cavaliers now boast one of the best starting lineups in all of basketball. Darius Garland and Mitchell are set to run the show in Cleveland’s backcourt. Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, meanwhile, are set to return for the Cavs in the frontcourt.
Oregon Ducks could address biggest recruiting need this weekend
Under the leadership of Mario Cristobal, the Oregon Ducks offensive line recruiting haul thrived and set a new standard for the program, led by NFL first-round pick Penei Sewell. This spring, it appeared Dan Lanning, offensive line coach Adrian Klemm and crew bridged that gap with the ...
