Tuscaloosa, AL

105.1 The Block

Homewood Couple Expanding Bagel Shop to Tuscaloosa Next Month

A Homewood, Alabama couple is bringing their scratch-made bagel shop to Tuscaloosa and aiming to open the new brick-and-mortar eatery on 15th Street next month. Ginny and Joe Leavens own and operate Homewood Bagel Company, a labor of love the husband and wife team launched in 2019 after a few years of baking to bring something fresh to their lives as practicing attorneys.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
105.1 The Block

Northport Family Praises Good Samaritan for Returning Beloved Golf Clubs

A Northport family is thankful after a stranger returned a beloved golf club set that was found along Highway 43 last week. Jessica Hall knows all too well of her father Jim Hall's love for golf. She said Jim visits Ol' Colony Golf Complex weekly to play with friends, but due to a local golf tournament, Jim decided to travel to Birmingham on September 23 to play when the unexpected happened.
NORTHPORT, AL
105.1 The Block

It’s Completely Shocking This Happened Again in Hay Court

Over the last couple of months, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Shelton State Community College, and Tuscaloosa Paras have been teaming up to bring fun activities to the Hayes court community on the west side of Tuscaloosa, AL. On Saturday, September 24th Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Legal Services of Alabama, and other community...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
105.1 The Block

BobaMania to Celebrate Second Location Opening in Midtown Village

BobaMania will soon have a second home in Tuscaloosa with the opening of their Midtown Village location this weekend. The Tuscaloosa boba tea shop opened its first shop on University Boulevard in Downtown Tuscaloosa in 2021, but with the growing demand for boba tea, the business decided they had several reasons for needing a new location and Midtown Village was where they set their sights.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
105.1 The Block

Mayor Maddox Announces Opening of River District Park Friday

River District Park, a new amenity funded by the Elevate Tuscaloosa tax plan, is open to the public in downtown Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox announced Friday evening. In a Facebook post, Maddox shared photos of showing off the park, which is located directly below the Hugh R. Thomas Bridge that leads from Downtown Tuscaloosa into Northport.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
105.1 The Block

All Homicides in Tuscaloosa County So Far in 2022

With three months left in the year, police in Tuscaloosa County have investigated 15 homicides in 12 separate incidents so far in 2022. All homicides in the area are investigated by the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, which handled almost two dozen homicides in 2021 -- one of the area's deadliest years in decades.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
105.1 The Block

Guns and Baseball Bats Come Out At Gas Station Fight in Tuscaloosa Friday

Guns were drawn but not fired during a baseball bat fight at a Tuscaloosa gas station Friday afternoon, police told the Thread. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said dispatchers were called just after 12 p.m. on reports that a group of people was fighting with baseball bats at a gas station near the intersection of Highway 69 South and Bear Creek Road.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
105.1 The Block

Alabama POWs Reunited with Families After 104 Days in Russian Captivity

Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh are back in Alabama with their families after spending more than 100 days in the captivity of Russian-backed forces fighting in Ukraine. Drueke, a Tuscaloosa man, and Huynh who lives in Hartselle, legally traveled to eastern Europe earlier this year to serve alongside Ukrainian forces fighting against invading Russians and their regional allies.
ALABAMA STATE
105.1 The Block

105.1 The Block

Tuscaloosa, AL
ABOUT

105.1 The Block is the number one Spot for non-Stop Hip Hop and R&B along with the latest local news for Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

 https://1051theblock.com/

