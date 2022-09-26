Read full article on original website
krcgtv.com
Higbee man arrested after firing empty gun at nephew
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Higbee man was taken to the Randolph County Jail after an early-morning dispute Friday resulted in the suspect drawing a gun on his nephew and pulling the trigger, according to court documents. James Nathan Gibson, 43, was charged with First-Degree Domestic Assault and Armed Criminal...
kmmo.com
PETTIS COUNTY SHERIFF SEARCHING FOR SUSPECT RELATED TO ASSAULT
An area law enforcement agency is asking for help from the public in locating a suspect related to an assault. According to Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders, an assault occurred in the 700 block of Main Street, Hughesville. During this time, the victim, a 71 year-old male, was seriously injured and remains hospitalized. A full-scale investigation ensued and as a result, a suspect has been identified as 40-year-old Jason S. James, of Houstonia. James is described as 5’11 and 183 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Pettis County Sherriff’s Reports For September 30, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Early Wednesday morning, Pettis County Deputies observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed through an alleyway in the area of 16th and Lamine. The Pettis County K9 Unit attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver took off at a high rate of speed. Deputies were able to locate the vehicle in the area of 25th Street and Massachusetts. A short time later, Deputies located the three occupants of the vehicle walking south on Ohio Avenue. Pettis County Deputies arrested Teghan Ella Watkins, 23, of Sedalia. Watkins was arrested for Careless and Imprudent Driving, Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign, and Resisting Arrest. Watkins was transported to the Pettis County Jail.
Sedalia Police Reports For September 30, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday afternoon, Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 900 block of South Sneed Avenue for a domestic disturbance. Investigation revealed a fight had occurred, but a primary physical aggressor could not be determined. Sedalia Police were dispatched to...
mykdkd.com
Clinton Police Arrest Report (9/29)
Christopher J Powell Jr of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on 9/23/2022 for an arrest warrant in Clinton. Julian Elijah Blue Marlin of Clinton, MO was arrested on 9/26/2022 for sexual misconduct in the 1st degree. Trisha M Turner of Clinton, MO was arrested on 9/26/2022 for an arrest...
northwestmoinfo.com
Bethany Man Arrested in Ray County on Drug Charges
RAY COUNTY, MO – A Bethany man was arrested on drug charges this (Thursday) morning in Ray County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 21-year old Tyler C. Daugherty was arrested on allegations of felony possession of a controlled substance (THC); possession of drug paraphernalia; and speeding at 9:30 am. Daugherty was released with charges pending.
kwos.com
Deputies get busy with drug busts
A Cole County man is arrested with methamphetamine. Deputies pulled Sean Hoehn over this week at the Highway 50 / 179 intersection. He was taken to the Cole County Jail. Three others were arrested in a bust that turned up meth and a stolen gun. Officers raided the Lake Side Motel in Apache Flats. Ashley Allen, Mindy Hees and Edgar Walters were all taken into custody.
krcgtv.com
Two charged after search finds drugs, stolen gun at Cole County hotel
Cole County law enforcement officials found drugs and a stolen gun during a search at a Cole County hotel. On Monday, the Cole County Sheriff’s SWAT team and the MUSTANG Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the Lake Side Motel, in the 5000 block of Business 50.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT ASKING FOR HELP FROM THE PUBLIC IN LOCATING WOMAN WITH AN ACTIVE WARRANT
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a woman with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 31-year-old Sheila Swope is wanted for probation violations for delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, as well as parole absconder. Swope is five-foot-two and 114 pounds.
School bus involved in Miller County crash
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash on Friday morning that involved a school bus in Miller County left one person hurt. The Missouri State Highway Patrol shared on Twitter around 8:50 a.m. about the crash on Burkle Lane. Troopers said the only person hurt in the crash was the driver of a car. Troopers or The post School bus involved in Miller County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
mykdkd.com
Henry Country Sheriff’s Report (9/29)
September 28, 2022 0600 a.m. – September 29, 2022. Public service in regards to sexual assault/ Report taken; Careless driving complaint in the 300 block of W 6th/ Report taken; Public service in regards to prior report/ Information taken; Check the well being in the 600 block of NE 1100/ HBO; Public serivce in regards to paper service/ Information give.
Columbia man charged with tampering with evidence
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was charged Tuesday with tampering with evidence in relation to an investigation involving the sale of alcohol to a minor. A warrant was issued Jan. 10 for Jay Patel, 35, to provide video from Dash Convenience and Liquor Store on Ninth Street in Columbia. Patel claimed the video system The post Columbia man charged with tampering with evidence appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sedalia Man Arrested For DWI After Fleeing From Police
Sedalia Police observed a silver sedan traveling east on Broadway with no headlights and failing to maintain its lane early Sunday morning just after midnight. The officer activated his emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop at Broadway and Lamine, but the driver failed to stop and a pursuit began.
Columbia woman charged with threatening house with children inside
A Columbia woman was charged Friday with unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action for allegedly pointing a gun at a building with children inside. The post Columbia woman charged with threatening house with children inside appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sedalia Woman Charged With Trespassing After Entering Stranger’s Home After Midnight
Sedalia Police responded to a trespassing call in the 700 block of South State Fair Boulevard at 12:55 a.m. Monday. According to a report, the caller said a stranger entered his home while he was sleeping. The caller then yelled at the suspect until they ran away from the residence.
abc17news.com
Columbia woman accused of financial exploitation
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia woman was charged Thursday with financial exploitation of an elderly person after allegedly stealing from a 78-year-old man who received in-home care. The man's daughter received a power of attorney over him in October. She found unusual activity in his bank accounts, according to a...
Pettis County Circuit Court Cases Resolved Through September 19
Below is a sampling of cases that were resolved in the Circuit Court of Pettis County from Sept. 7 to Sept. 19. Travis D. Martin: age 32, Sedalia, MO was sentenced to 10, 10, 10, 7, 7, 7 and 4 year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections on seven separate matters (3 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance-Clonazepam, 1 count of Possession of a Controlled Substance-Alprazolam, 1 count Unlawful Possession of a Concealable Firearm and 2 counts of Resisting Arrest).
kmmo.com
HOLDEN JUVENILES INJURED IN CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY
Four juveniles were injured in an accident involving a farm tractor in Johnson County on Wednesday, September 28. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when the vehicle they were riding in crossed the center line and struck a trailer being pulled by a tractor driven by 73-year-old Christopher Gudde. The vehicle then traveled off the roadway, struck two fences and overturned.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN INJURED IN MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Sedalia man was moderately injured in a motorcycle accident on Tuesday, September 27. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, 46-year-old Phillip Fry traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned. Fry was ejected from the motorcycle. Fry was transported to University Hospital with moderate injuries.
Jefferson City man injured in Cole County hit-and-run
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man suffered minor injuries following a Wednesday crash in Cole County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at the corner of Big Meadows Spur and Big Meadows Road near U.S. 63. A 2019 Ford Fusion was heading eastbound and failed to yield to a 1994 The post Jefferson City man injured in Cole County hit-and-run appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
