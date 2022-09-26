ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Lamar Jackson's bet on himself is MVP-caliber so far

By Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CDeTv_0iB1JKqT00

A player betting on themselves with generational wealth on the line is always a bit scary, but Lamar Jackson has to be feeling good about the bet he's made with his contract set to expire after this NFL season.

Jackson isn't just the face of this franchise, he is the reason why the Baltimore Ravens have been able to be one of the most explosive offenses through the first three weeks. Offensive line injuries, an inexperienced receiver room, a rotating door at running back as J.K. Dobbins gets healthy — none of it has stopped Jackson from playing like an MVP quarterback and putting the Ravens on his back.

Not only is Jackson overcoming issues on offense, he's not getting much help from his defense, either. The Ravens are currently allowing 6.5 yards per play on defense, good for 31st in the league. Still, the Ravens are 2-1 and would be undefeated if they didn't blow a three-touchdown lead against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2. This team lives and dies by their quarterback — and he's proving that he's a damn good one.

Jackson is so far removed from proving his pre-draft doubters wrong about his ability to play quarterback. Not only has he proven he can be an effective NFL starter, to say the least — Jackson already has an NFL MVP under his belt from 2019 — he's certified himself as one of the most dangerous offensive players in football. His accuracy has been outstanding this season, creating opportunities for a growing group of Ravens wide receivers. He's been one of the best quarterbacks in the league against the blitz, and is second overall in expected points added per dropback (0.382) according to Ben Baldwin of The Athletic. Jackson also ranks seventh in dropback success rate (52.5%), which is the rate at which Jackson produces positive expected points on his plays.

Jackson hasn’t just proven his detractors wrong, he’s starting to master aspects of his game that were previously harped on as negatives. He’s become a quarterback that’s scary to face from the pocket with his accuracy and how well he’s seeing the field.

And of course, Jackson's trademark ability to pick up yards with his legs has been on full display. Jackson is currently third in the NFL in rushing yards and has back-to-back 100-yard games. His presence is making Dobbins' return to football easier while being arguably the most electric ball carrier in the entire league. This is unquestionably MVP-level play, and his team needs it in order to have a legitimate shot at winning.

Where does that leave the Ravens as an organization? It's obvious that they need to pay Jackson, because he is the reason they'll be able to flirt with playoff status as the rest of the team attempts to play up to their talent level and get back from injury. The Ravens can technically play the franchise tag game with Jackson after the season, but as things stand right now, he has all the leverage in the world to get a long-term deal done that's closer to the guaranteed money he's looking for.

The Ravens need No. 8 under center, that becomes painfully obvious as each play, drive and game goes by. He’s the engine of the entire offense, it’s built around him and it’s working because he is simply an elite quarterback. An elite quarterback that forces the defense to play a complicated game based on his one-of-one skill set. Jackson’s contract is coming and it’s been absolutely incredible to watch the bet he made on himself and his own abilities pay off to this point.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tagovailoa stretchered off field with head, neck injuries

CINCINNATI — (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained neck and head injuries after being slammed to the ground in Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was stretchered from the field. The Dolphins said Tagovailoa was conscious, had movement in all his extremities and was taken...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
KIRO 7 Seattle

Commanders, who have given up most sacks per game in NFL, now face a Micah Parsons motivated by teammates' taunts

FRISCO, Texas — For the better part of their interviews, which took place four days and 1,300 miles apart, each man was tempered. On Sunday, Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera adopted a broad lens through which to diagnose his 1-2 team's performance. The nine sacks allowed in a 24-8 loss to the Eagles resulted from "probably a combination" of factors, Rivera explained. Protection and coverage adjustments could help, as might a quicker ball release and separation-inducing routes. "There are 10 other guys on the field," Rivera reminded.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tagovailoa in concussion protocol, no timeline for return

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa underwent additional testing Friday and remained in the concussion protocol a day after hitting his head against the turf. Tagovailoa had a headache Thursday night and Friday morning, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. The team was waiting...
NFL
KIRO 7 Seattle

Browns' Garrett: Crash a 'wake-up' call, grateful to survive

BEREA, Ohio — (AP) — Myles Garrett knows he's lucky. His life could be very different or even over. Speaking to reporters for the first time since losing control and flipping his Porsche after practice on Monday, the Browns' star defensive end promised to change his behavior after surviving a crash he caused by driving too fast.
CLEVELAND, OH
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
108K+
Followers
133K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy