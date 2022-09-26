If you have been out to Wright Patman Lake recently you may have noticed several facilities including the spillway area have been closed. According to the Fort Worth District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers maintenance has been needed in many areas including its stilling basins that have to be properly maintained every 10 years. Routine maintenance began on September, 2, and the work that is being done, if all goes well, should be completed by the end of the month. Water has to be drawn down and dewatered in order to do what is needed to complete the work.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO