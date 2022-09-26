ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Kicker 102.5

‘Singo For A Cause’ October 17 In Texarkana

Chambers Home Health and Hospice presents 'Singo For A Cause' on October 17 at 6:30 in Texarkana. This is the first Singo event put on by Chambers Home Health and Hospice, it promises to be a good time, and has some fantastic prizes you can win. If you are curious...
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

Battle On The Border And More Fantastic Stuff To Do In Texarkana

The Battle On The Border is the United Ways' big fundraiser for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and highlights the 5 cool things to do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. Battle on The Border This great live music fundraiser event is back and will be on Saturday at On the Border in Texarkana. The Moss Brothers and Escape a Journey cover band.
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

Texarkana Community Outdoor Garage Sale And Recycling October 22

The City of Texarkana, Texas Parks, and Recreation Department will host the Community-Wide Yard Sale Saturday, October 22, at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana. The yard sale is scheduled to begin at 8:00 AM and will end at 3 PM. You can reserve your booth now for the sale. Booths may be secured at the Southwest Center located at 3222 7th Street in Texarkana now until they are sold out. Booths for the sale are 20 x 20 and cost $15.00. Reservations can be made in person or by calling (903) 798-3978 and choosing Option #1.
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

Hands On Texarkana ‘Wine And Tapas’ October 7

Hands-On Texarkana's annual Tapas and Wine Event takes place from 6:00 until 9 P.M. October 7, on the beautiful grounds of the Collins Home located at 1915 Olive Street, in Texarkana, Texas. This is the 14th annual event and it will feature great food by Verona and chef Hector Jiminez,...
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

Texarkana Man Snags Monster Alligator Near Fouke, Arkansas

Fouke, Arkansas is famous for the legendary Fouke Monster now it will be known for another monster, a monster alligator that was caught near there in the Sulpher River Management Area in Southwest Arkansas. Jagger East from Texarkana and a buddy Carson Bumgardner along with his cousin Gil Elam were...
FOUKE, AR
Kicker 102.5

Texarkana College Presents ‘Fresh Pasta Perfection’ October 13

Texarkana College Presents a course on 'Fresh Pasta Perfection' on October 13TH in Texarkana. This is what Texarkana College had to say about the upcoming event:. Join Chef Tyler Standridge as he teaches you to make fresh handmade pasta, as well as learning the basics of a great sauce plus a gourmet recipe with some fun culinary techniques (can we say flambe?). No experience is required. All supplies are provided, just bring your appetite.
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

Here Are The 4 Worst Parking Lots In Texarkana

Anyone that lives in Texarkana knows what roads to avoid during the morning and afternoon rush, but what about the worst parking lots to avoid in Texarkana?. You know where I am going with its story, right? There are some parking lots that we need to go through that are terrible. From bad traffic flow, crazy drivers, and of course just backed up beyond belief these parking lots are an accident waiting to happen.
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

Suggestion For Delicious Food in Mt Pleasant, Texas – Worth The Drive

A few weeks ago I went on a Saturday road trip to Mt Pleasant, Texas to visit the Mid America Flight Museum for my "Just Plane Nuts" series and get some pictures of the amazing, still-flying, warbirds they have in their collection. Well after a few hours of climbing in and around, and taking pictures of old airplanes and helicopters, I had worked up a pretty good appetite, it was definitely time for some lunch.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
Kicker 102.5

Nashville Artist Wyatt Putman Coming Home to Arkansas Oct.1

One of country music's rising new Nashville singers and songwriters Wyatt Putman is about to take the stage at Crossties in downtown Texarkana on Saturday, Oct. 1. Wyatt whose hometown is just down the road in Springhill just below Hope, Arkansas is pumped about coming back to his hometown area for an all-new show. A lot has happened since the last time he was here last year, he has been working on a new album with new songs he has written for an upcoming album with plans to release a new single this fall.
TEXARKANA, AR
Kicker 102.5

13 Awesome Bands You Can Check Out This Weekend In Texarkana

From the cool acoustic sounds of 'Alex And Liv' to the rocking sounds of Texarkana favorites 'Crooked Halo', you will find it all in the Texarkana weekend gig guide. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
TEXARKANA, AR
Kicker 102.5

83 Total Arrests in Bowie County Last Week – Sheriff’s Report

Chalk up another busy week for your Bowie County Sheriff's Office. There were 22 people arrested by BCSO last week. Another 66 people arrested by other law enforcement agencies in our area were turned over to Bowie County. With no less than 10 Assaults this week, here is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
Kicker 102.5

Dam Work Continues at Wright Patman Lake Some Areas Closed

If you have been out to Wright Patman Lake recently you may have noticed several facilities including the spillway area have been closed. According to the Fort Worth District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers maintenance has been needed in many areas including its stilling basins that have to be properly maintained every 10 years. Routine maintenance began on September, 2, and the work that is being done, if all goes well, should be completed by the end of the month. Water has to be drawn down and dewatered in order to do what is needed to complete the work.
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

Alzheimer’s Association Texarkana Walk to End Alzheimer’s Oct. 15

Mark your calendars for Saturday, October, 15, for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s, at Spring Lake Park. This is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. The event site opens at 8 a.m. with the opening ceremonies beginning at 9 a.m. and the walk starting at 9 a.m.
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

Kicker 102.5

Texarkana, AR
ABOUT

Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

