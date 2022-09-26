ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

ktoy1047.com

House fire in Redwater destroys Clark home

The house was being renovated and Hastings was staying in an RV on the property. The home was uninsured, and Hastings also lost vehicles during the blaze. Redwater Fire Department worked the scene. Texarkana police have arrested a man in connection with a vehicle theft. Both the prosecution and defense...
REDWATER, TX
ktoy1047.com

Red Cross seeking volunteers in Texarkana area

A critical volunteer shortage across the country is hampering efforts by the charity organization to assist with disasters like Hurricane Ian in Florida. The North Texas Region contains 121 counties, and Senior Disaster Program Manager Jeff Cottingham said that 90% of the Red Cross’s work is done through volunteers. Those wishing to sign up can visit the Red Cross’s website here.
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

Battle On The Border And More Fantastic Stuff To Do In Texarkana

The Battle On The Border is the United Ways' big fundraiser for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and highlights the 5 cool things to do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. Battle on The Border This great live music fundraiser event is back and will be on Saturday at On the Border in Texarkana. The Moss Brothers and Escape a Journey cover band.
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

Texarkana airport holds ‘Topping Out’ ceremony for new terminal

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Regional Airport continues to grow, with the final touches being made to a new terminal building. The groundbreaking ceremony for the terminal took place in June 2021. On Thursday, Sept. 29, the airport held a “Topping Out” ceremony. Crews hoisted the last construction beam to signify completion of the first phase of construction for the $36 million project.
TEXARKANA, AR
ktoy1047.com

McCurtain County battles third blaze this week

The blaze burned along a stretch of U.S. 98 near Wright City. While much of the fire was along the side of the highway, several homes were threatened, and single-engine air tankers flew in to dump water on the blaze. A house fire this morning in Redwater destroyed the home...
TEXARKANA, AR
swarkansasnews.com

Obituary: Billy Jim May of Texarkana

Billy Jim May passed away peacefully in Texarkana, Texas, on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at the age of 77. Proud to be an Arkansas native, Billy Jim was born in Highland, Ark., on Jan. 18, 1946, to Fred and Velma May. He was the seventh child of a loving family of nine children, all raised in Highland, Ark.
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

Texarkana Community Outdoor Garage Sale And Recycling October 22

The City of Texarkana, Texas Parks, and Recreation Department will host the Community-Wide Yard Sale Saturday, October 22, at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana. The yard sale is scheduled to begin at 8:00 AM and will end at 3 PM. You can reserve your booth now for the sale. Booths may be secured at the Southwest Center located at 3222 7th Street in Texarkana now until they are sold out. Booths for the sale are 20 x 20 and cost $15.00. Reservations can be made in person or by calling (903) 798-3978 and choosing Option #1.
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

Hands On Texarkana ‘Wine And Tapas’ October 7

Hands-On Texarkana's annual Tapas and Wine Event takes place from 6:00 until 9 P.M. October 7, on the beautiful grounds of the Collins Home located at 1915 Olive Street, in Texarkana, Texas. This is the 14th annual event and it will feature great food by Verona and chef Hector Jiminez,...
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Texarkana water rate increase goes into effect next month

TEXARKANA, Texas - Residents on both sides of Texarkana will soon have to start paying more on their water and sewer bills. A rate hike -- recently approved by Arkansas and Texas city leaders -- goes into effect on Oct. 1. Texarkana Water Utilities' monthly charges will increase in annual...
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

Texarkana Man Snags Monster Alligator Near Fouke, Arkansas

Fouke, Arkansas is famous for the legendary Fouke Monster now it will be known for another monster, a monster alligator that was caught near there in the Sulpher River Management Area in Southwest Arkansas. Jagger East from Texarkana and a buddy Carson Bumgardner along with his cousin Gil Elam were...
FOUKE, AR
ktoy1047.com

Cass County woman still missing one week later

64-year-old Kathleen Spanel, whose name was not originally released by law enforcement, wandered away from her home in Atlanta on September 18. Spanel was described as very weak and frail and suffers from hallucinations. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a purple shirt, and tennis shoes. A house fire...
CASS COUNTY, TX
birchrestaurant.com

Best Restaurants In Texarkana, TX

Texarkana, Texas is a mid-sized city in eastern Texas. With its small town feel, it offers the best combination of city living and a quaint southern hamlet. Though it might not be the first place that comes to mind when planning a trip, Texarkana does have a host of cultural, natural, and historical points of interest. While there, you can take in a show at the Perot theater, stroll around the Four States Auto Museum, take part in a ghost walk, or browse the large farmers market.
TEXARKANA, TX
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Vehicle Accident Kills 77 Year Old Man

On September 20, 2022, at 2:40 p.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to LA 511(70th St) and E Kings Hwy on reports of a crash involving four vehicles. Officers arrived and located a 2020 Toyota RAV4, 2020 Ford Mustang, 2013 Chevrolet Equinox, and 2020 Toyota RAV4. The Shreveport Fire Department...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Eagle 106.3

Eagle 106.3

Texarkana, AR
ABOUT

Eagle 106.3 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

