UNC football program to honor 1997 team on Saturday
When the UNC football program hosts Virginia Tech on Saturday, it will be a rainy but special day in Chapel Hill. The program will honor the 25th anniversary of the 1997 team, hosting a reunion for that team throughout the weekend in Chapel Hill. The team will have dinner functions on Friday and a block of tickets for the game on Saturday. That 1997 team was a special one with its “bad to the bone” moniker led by a defense that featured Greg Ellis, Dre Bly, Vonnie Holliday and Brian Simmons among others. That team went 11-1 including 7-1 in ACC play...
Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman
Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
Rutgers basketball extends offer to Darrion Sutton
Class of 2024 small forward Darrion Sutton received an offer this week from Rutgers basketball. This is his first offer from a Power Five school. The Scarlet Knights are the first program from the Big Ten to offer the high school junior. The 6-foot-7, 170-pound forward also received an offer from St. John’s from the Big East this week. 247Sports has Sutton as a strong three-star recruit, and the No. 3 recruit out of Missouri in his class. He comes in at No. 28 for small forwards in the class of 2024. Sutton currently plays prep ball for Gateway City Elite and...
Rutgers basketball the latest to offer Darius Adams
Class of 2025 combo guard Darius Adams received an offer this week from Rutgers basketball. This latest offer is the second offer from a Power Five conference for Adams. The Scarlet Knights are the first Big Ten program to offer Adams. The 6-foor-3, 150-pound guard from Manasquan high school (Manasquan, NJ) also holds offers from Syracuse, St. Johns, Seton Hall, and Fordham. A four-star recruit according to 247Sports and the No. 1 prospect in New Jersey according to On3 Consensus, Adams averaged 14.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists this past season in high school. He projects as a strong three-point shooter and he continues to work on beating players off the dribble and handling the ball through pressure. RelatedRutgers women's basketball lands class of 2023 commit Rutgers University has now offered ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Darius Adams’25 @dariusadamss of @PSACardinals & @SquanBoysBBall #RHoops pic.twitter.com/nsELG9JmRh — 𝒜𝓃𝒹𝓇ℯ𝓌 𝒮𝓁𝒶𝓉ℯ𝓇 (@Andrew__Slater) September 29, 2022 Rutgers has shown steady improvement from their guards under the tutelage of head coach Steve Pikiell and by the time Adams is ready for college, there will be a need on the Scarlet Knights at guard. The New Jersey native would be a perfect fit for Rutgers.
Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida's death toll climbs
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian pounded coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and flooding streets after the ferocious storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, trapping thousands in their homes and leaving at least 17 people dead. The powerful storm, estimated to be one of the costliest hurricanes ever to hit the U.S., has terrorized people for much of the week — pummeling western Cuba and raking across Florida before gathering strength in the warm waters of the Atlantic Ocean to curve back and strike South Carolina. While Ian’s center came ashore near Georgetown, South Carolina, on Friday with much weaker winds than when it crossed Florida’s Gulf Coast earlier in the week, the storm left many areas of Charleston’s downtown peninsula under water. It also washed way parts of four piers along the coast, including two at Myrtle Beach. Online cameras showed seawater filling neighborhoods in Garden City to calf level. As Ian moved across South Carolina on its way to North Carolina Friday evening, it dropped from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone.
