Class of 2025 combo guard Darius Adams received an offer this week from Rutgers basketball. This latest offer is the second offer from a Power Five conference for Adams. The Scarlet Knights are the first Big Ten program to offer Adams. The 6-foor-3, 150-pound guard from Manasquan high school (Manasquan, NJ) also holds offers from Syracuse, St. Johns, Seton Hall, and Fordham. A four-star recruit according to 247Sports and the No. 1 prospect in New Jersey according to On3 Consensus, Adams averaged 14.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists this past season in high school. He projects as a strong three-point shooter and he continues to work on beating players off the dribble and handling the ball through pressure. RelatedRutgers women's basketball lands class of 2023 commit Rutgers University has now offered ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Darius Adams’25 @dariusadamss of @PSACardinals & @SquanBoysBBall #RHoops pic.twitter.com/nsELG9JmRh — 𝒜𝓃𝒹𝓇ℯ𝓌 𝒮𝓁𝒶𝓉ℯ𝓇 (@Andrew__Slater) September 29, 2022 Rutgers has shown steady improvement from their guards under the tutelage of head coach Steve Pikiell and by the time Adams is ready for college, there will be a need on the Scarlet Knights at guard. The New Jersey native would be a perfect fit for Rutgers.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 24 MINUTES AGO