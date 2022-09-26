ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Kicker 102.5

Battle On The Border And More Fantastic Stuff To Do In Texarkana

The Battle On The Border is the United Ways' big fundraiser for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and highlights the 5 cool things to do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. Battle on The Border This great live music fundraiser event is back and will be on Saturday at On the Border in Texarkana. The Moss Brothers and Escape a Journey cover band.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Red Cross seeking volunteers in Texarkana area

A critical volunteer shortage across the country is hampering efforts by the charity organization to assist with disasters like Hurricane Ian in Florida. The North Texas Region contains 121 counties, and Senior Disaster Program Manager Jeff Cottingham said that 90% of the Red Cross’s work is done through volunteers. Those wishing to sign up can visit the Red Cross’s website here.
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

‘Singo For A Cause’ October 17 In Texarkana

Chambers Home Health and Hospice presents 'Singo For A Cause' on October 17 at 6:30 in Texarkana. This is the first Singo event put on by Chambers Home Health and Hospice, it promises to be a good time, and has some fantastic prizes you can win. If you are curious...
TEXARKANA, TX
Texarkana, TX
Entertainment
City
Texarkana, TX
City
Texarkana, AR
Texarkana, AR
Entertainment
Local
Arkansas Entertainment
City
Spring, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Arkansas State
City
Salem, AR
ktoy1047.com

McCurtain County battles third blaze this week

The blaze burned along a stretch of U.S. 98 near Wright City. While much of the fire was along the side of the highway, several homes were threatened, and single-engine air tankers flew in to dump water on the blaze. A house fire this morning in Redwater destroyed the home...
TEXARKANA, AR
Kicker 102.5

Texarkana Man Snags Monster Alligator Near Fouke, Arkansas

Fouke, Arkansas is famous for the legendary Fouke Monster now it will be known for another monster, a monster alligator that was caught near there in the Sulpher River Management Area in Southwest Arkansas. Jagger East from Texarkana and a buddy Carson Bumgardner along with his cousin Gil Elam were...
FOUKE, AR
swarkansasnews.com

Obituary: Billy Jim May of Texarkana

Billy Jim May passed away peacefully in Texarkana, Texas, on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at the age of 77. Proud to be an Arkansas native, Billy Jim was born in Highland, Ark., on Jan. 18, 1946, to Fred and Velma May. He was the seventh child of a loving family of nine children, all raised in Highland, Ark.
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

Hands On Texarkana ‘Wine And Tapas’ October 7

Hands-On Texarkana's annual Tapas and Wine Event takes place from 6:00 until 9 P.M. October 7, on the beautiful grounds of the Collins Home located at 1915 Olive Street, in Texarkana, Texas. This is the 14th annual event and it will feature great food by Verona and chef Hector Jiminez,...
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

Texarkana Community Outdoor Garage Sale And Recycling October 22

The City of Texarkana, Texas Parks, and Recreation Department will host the Community-Wide Yard Sale Saturday, October 22, at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana. The yard sale is scheduled to begin at 8:00 AM and will end at 3 PM. You can reserve your booth now for the sale. Booths may be secured at the Southwest Center located at 3222 7th Street in Texarkana now until they are sold out. Booths for the sale are 20 x 20 and cost $15.00. Reservations can be made in person or by calling (903) 798-3978 and choosing Option #1.
TEXARKANA, TX
K945

Are These Juju Road Haunting Stories Just Campfire Stories?

However, if you were to ask several Shreveport-Bossier residents they would say the place is an evil scary place that shouldn't be messed with. If You Travel Far Enough Down Swan Lake Road in Bossier You Eventually Come across JuJu Road. I have spoken to several Bossier residents who all...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Texarkana airport holds ‘Topping Out’ ceremony for new terminal

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Regional Airport continues to grow, with the final touches being made to a new terminal building. The groundbreaking ceremony for the terminal took place in June 2021. On Thursday, Sept. 29, the airport held a “Topping Out” ceremony. Crews hoisted the last construction beam to signify completion of the first phase of construction for the $36 million project.
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

Texarkana water rate increase goes into effect next month

TEXARKANA, Texas - Residents on both sides of Texarkana will soon have to start paying more on their water and sewer bills. A rate hike -- recently approved by Arkansas and Texas city leaders -- goes into effect on Oct. 1. Texarkana Water Utilities' monthly charges will increase in annual...
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Cass County woman still missing one week later

64-year-old Kathleen Spanel, whose name was not originally released by law enforcement, wandered away from her home in Atlanta on September 18. Spanel was described as very weak and frail and suffers from hallucinations. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a purple shirt, and tennis shoes. Both the prosecution...
CASS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Titus County Jail Bookings

Twenty-eight-year-old Alvis Aldana of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Terroristic Threat Against A Public Servant, Unlawful Possession Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He’s being held in the Titus County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond. Twenty-three-year-old DeAnthony Tyrone Williams of Atlanta, Texas was arrested...
TITUS COUNTY, TX
Kicker 102.5

Texarkana College Presents ‘Fresh Pasta Perfection’ October 13

Texarkana College Presents a course on 'Fresh Pasta Perfection' on October 13TH in Texarkana. This is what Texarkana College had to say about the upcoming event:. Join Chef Tyler Standridge as he teaches you to make fresh handmade pasta, as well as learning the basics of a great sauce plus a gourmet recipe with some fun culinary techniques (can we say flambe?). No experience is required. All supplies are provided, just bring your appetite.
TEXARKANA, TX
swarkansasnews.com

New Mineral Springs School Resource Officer

Britany Rosenbaum was recently named the new School Resource Officer for the Mineral Springs School District. She is a 2011 graduate of Mineral Springs High School and has worked in law enforcement since she was 16, beginning as a jailer and dispatcher. Rosenbaum graduated from the Arkansas Law Enforcement Academy in 2019 and has worked as SRO in Texarkana and Genoa Central.
MINERAL SPRINGS, AR
Kicker 102.5

Kicker 102.5

Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas.

