Read full article on original website
Related
Battle On The Border And More Fantastic Stuff To Do In Texarkana
The Battle On The Border is the United Ways' big fundraiser for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and highlights the 5 cool things to do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. Battle on The Border This great live music fundraiser event is back and will be on Saturday at On the Border in Texarkana. The Moss Brothers and Escape a Journey cover band.
ktoy1047.com
Red Cross seeking volunteers in Texarkana area
A critical volunteer shortage across the country is hampering efforts by the charity organization to assist with disasters like Hurricane Ian in Florida. The North Texas Region contains 121 counties, and Senior Disaster Program Manager Jeff Cottingham said that 90% of the Red Cross’s work is done through volunteers. Those wishing to sign up can visit the Red Cross’s website here.
‘Singo For A Cause’ October 17 In Texarkana
Chambers Home Health and Hospice presents 'Singo For A Cause' on October 17 at 6:30 in Texarkana. This is the first Singo event put on by Chambers Home Health and Hospice, it promises to be a good time, and has some fantastic prizes you can win. If you are curious...
Stunning Hot Air Balloon Glow & Food Truck Festival in Texarkana This October
Well, who doesn't love a Hot Air Balloon Glow and food trucks? Mark your calendars for Saturday, October 14 for a fun day of food and a glowing night of hot air balloon beauty. If you have never been to a hot air balloon glow then you are in for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ktoy1047.com
McCurtain County battles third blaze this week
The blaze burned along a stretch of U.S. 98 near Wright City. While much of the fire was along the side of the highway, several homes were threatened, and single-engine air tankers flew in to dump water on the blaze. A house fire this morning in Redwater destroyed the home...
Texarkana Man Snags Monster Alligator Near Fouke, Arkansas
Fouke, Arkansas is famous for the legendary Fouke Monster now it will be known for another monster, a monster alligator that was caught near there in the Sulpher River Management Area in Southwest Arkansas. Jagger East from Texarkana and a buddy Carson Bumgardner along with his cousin Gil Elam were...
swarkansasnews.com
Obituary: Billy Jim May of Texarkana
Billy Jim May passed away peacefully in Texarkana, Texas, on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at the age of 77. Proud to be an Arkansas native, Billy Jim was born in Highland, Ark., on Jan. 18, 1946, to Fred and Velma May. He was the seventh child of a loving family of nine children, all raised in Highland, Ark.
Hands On Texarkana ‘Wine And Tapas’ October 7
Hands-On Texarkana's annual Tapas and Wine Event takes place from 6:00 until 9 P.M. October 7, on the beautiful grounds of the Collins Home located at 1915 Olive Street, in Texarkana, Texas. This is the 14th annual event and it will feature great food by Verona and chef Hector Jiminez,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texarkana Community Outdoor Garage Sale And Recycling October 22
The City of Texarkana, Texas Parks, and Recreation Department will host the Community-Wide Yard Sale Saturday, October 22, at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana. The yard sale is scheduled to begin at 8:00 AM and will end at 3 PM. You can reserve your booth now for the sale. Booths may be secured at the Southwest Center located at 3222 7th Street in Texarkana now until they are sold out. Booths for the sale are 20 x 20 and cost $15.00. Reservations can be made in person or by calling (903) 798-3978 and choosing Option #1.
Are These Juju Road Haunting Stories Just Campfire Stories?
However, if you were to ask several Shreveport-Bossier residents they would say the place is an evil scary place that shouldn't be messed with. If You Travel Far Enough Down Swan Lake Road in Bossier You Eventually Come across JuJu Road. I have spoken to several Bossier residents who all...
KSLA
Texarkana airport holds ‘Topping Out’ ceremony for new terminal
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Regional Airport continues to grow, with the final touches being made to a new terminal building. The groundbreaking ceremony for the terminal took place in June 2021. On Thursday, Sept. 29, the airport held a “Topping Out” ceremony. Crews hoisted the last construction beam to signify completion of the first phase of construction for the $36 million project.
KLTV
Lone Star woman’s house floods with city sewage for 7th time
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas woman is desperately seeking help to clean up and restore her home, after it’s been flooded with raw sewage, she says for the seventh time. Since May the Lone Star area homeowner has had to deal with the foul smelling problem, saying...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Wave is Coming to Texarkana! With Free Car Washes on Oct. 3
Get ready Texarkana a wave is coming! And no we're not talking about Hurricane Fiona, we're talking about Cave Wave Car Wash at 2705 Richmond Road. Texarkana's newest car wash is opening next Monday, October 3. The Cave Wave Tunnel. The state-of-the-art car wash will be giving away FREE car...
KTBS
Texarkana water rate increase goes into effect next month
TEXARKANA, Texas - Residents on both sides of Texarkana will soon have to start paying more on their water and sewer bills. A rate hike -- recently approved by Arkansas and Texas city leaders -- goes into effect on Oct. 1. Texarkana Water Utilities' monthly charges will increase in annual...
ktoy1047.com
Cass County woman still missing one week later
64-year-old Kathleen Spanel, whose name was not originally released by law enforcement, wandered away from her home in Atlanta on September 18. Spanel was described as very weak and frail and suffers from hallucinations. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a purple shirt, and tennis shoes. Both the prosecution...
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Jail Bookings
Twenty-eight-year-old Alvis Aldana of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Terroristic Threat Against A Public Servant, Unlawful Possession Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He’s being held in the Titus County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond. Twenty-three-year-old DeAnthony Tyrone Williams of Atlanta, Texas was arrested...
Texarkana College Presents ‘Fresh Pasta Perfection’ October 13
Texarkana College Presents a course on 'Fresh Pasta Perfection' on October 13TH in Texarkana. This is what Texarkana College had to say about the upcoming event:. Join Chef Tyler Standridge as he teaches you to make fresh handmade pasta, as well as learning the basics of a great sauce plus a gourmet recipe with some fun culinary techniques (can we say flambe?). No experience is required. All supplies are provided, just bring your appetite.
KSLA
Gruesome murder trial in New Boston continues with evidence presented from Texas ranger who interviewed defendant
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The murder trial of Taylor Parker continues in a Bowie County courtroom. Parker is accused of killing Reagan Hancock of New Boston, Texas and removing Hancock’s unborn child from her body. Texas Ranger Joshua Mason spent most of the day Wednesday, Sept. 28 in...
A Haunted Ghost Walk And More To Do This Weekend In Texarkana
Get the kids in some free Taekwondo or you can go on a Haunted Ghost Walk in Texarkana. If you are looking for something cool to do this weekend in Texarkana we have 5 things you can check out. 1. Free Taekwondo and self-defense. The Texarkana Recreation Center on the...
swarkansasnews.com
New Mineral Springs School Resource Officer
Britany Rosenbaum was recently named the new School Resource Officer for the Mineral Springs School District. She is a 2011 graduate of Mineral Springs High School and has worked in law enforcement since she was 16, beginning as a jailer and dispatcher. Rosenbaum graduated from the Arkansas Law Enforcement Academy in 2019 and has worked as SRO in Texarkana and Genoa Central.
Kicker 102.5
Texarkana, AR
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0