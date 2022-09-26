Read full article on original website
Madras man dies in crash on Highway 97
Micah Borden, 23, dies after head-on collision near Cinder Butte north of Redmond At approximately 7:39 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29 a gray Honda Accord operated by Micah Borden, 23, of Madras crossed into the northbound lane of Highway 97 and collided head-on with a red Ford F150 operated by Jon Moore, 37, of Redmond. Oregon State Police responded to the crash site just north of Pershall Way in Redmond near Cinder Butte at milepost 117. Borden sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Moore was transported to an area hospital with injuries. Oregon State Police was assisted by Redmond Fire and Rescue, Deschutes County Sheriff's and the Oregon Department of Transportation. {loadposition sub-article-01}
