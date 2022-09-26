Read full article on original website
Related
Texas Snap Benefits Extended for October 2022 To Help Millions in Need
Over the past few months, many recipients of SNAP benefits have experienced delays due to increased applications and staff shortages at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission office. However, there is some good news if you've been waiting to find out if your emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)...
Entries Now Accepted For This Texas Statewide Art Contest
Do you have a young artist at home? Do they love nature and maybe a day at the lake or river fishing? Then make sure they enter their artwork in this Texas State contest. The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center (TFFC) is now accepting entries for the 2023 Texas division of Wildlife Forever’s Fish Art Contest. You have until February 28 to enter. This contest is an educational program that encourages our youths' interest in fisheries and fishing.
‘We’re All Gonna Die!’ American Airlines Diverts Flight to Texas
Earlier this week, American Airlines had to divert a Los Angeles to Miami flight to El Paso. Unlike previous American Airlines flights that had disruptions, this flight had nothing to do with creepy moans and groans. Instead, the disturbance on Tuesday was from a woman who kept screaming, according to the Houston Chronicle.
5 Texas Cities Top List of Most Polite Cities in the Country
Did you know that the Lone Star state has its very own motto? That's right, the motto of "Friendship" was adopted as the Texas state motto in February 1930. And boy, is Texas really showing that friendship really is a way of living out here. Over at Preply, which is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Let’s Argue: These Are The Best Taco Cities In Texas
A recent study on the best taco cities in America found that Texas has a lot of love for them but California still has us beat. If you haven't noticed, we're currently engaged in a silent "CIVIL WAR" between Texas and California. The two states (and its residents) are fighting back and forth about which is better in various "cultural" and "political" ways. This one particular battle front has to do with food and one of our most beloved treasures: Tacos.
Texoma High School Battle Three (Oklahoma Edition)
I am bored and that means I put my imagination to work in another Texoma High School battle!. In case you have not read my previous battles, I will put them below our most recent ones. Before, I have always focused on the Texas counties, even though I call it a Texoma battle. I think it's time we show Oklahoma some love. I focus on three counties in my latest post. Tillman, Cotton, and Jefferson county.
Check Out Terry Bradshaw’s Massive Oklahoma Ranch That Just Hit the Market
NFL Legend Terry Bradshaw is ready to move on from his massive Oklahoma estate and it can be yours. I am sure I have some kids reading this story that I only know of Terry Bradshaw as the guy who talks on Fox before the games kickoff. The NFL Hall of Famer has definitely made a name for himself as a commentator since racking up four Super Bowl wins in the 70's. Looks like Terry took some of his Fox money and bought a nice piece of real estate in Thackerville, Oklahoma.
‘Yellowstone’ Drops Epic Trailer for Upcoming Season 5: ‘We’re Already at War’ [Watch]
Yellowstone has shared the stunning trailer for its upcoming fifth season, and the show is already giving fans some major revelations about what the new episodes hold. The trailer begins with John Dutton (Kevin Costner) being sworn in as Governor of Montana, vowing to protect the state from "all enemies, foreign and domestic" — a vow he may find challenging, since his family tends to operate outside the confines of the law so frequently. Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) is back in the family fold this season, and it looks as if he and Beth (Kelly Reilly) are actually working together despite their incredibly rocky history, with her in place as her father's new chief of staff. Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) also continues to serve as his father's reluctant enforcer while trying to balance his life with his own family.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Noah Hicks Demonstrates Ingenious Songwriting on New EP ‘Tripping Over My Boots’ [Exclusive Premiere]
Noah Hicks couldn’t wrap his head around making music a career, until he did. In 2020, the singer moved from his home in Georgia to take a stab at music in Nashville — with his guitar and songs to prove he had something special in hand. “I never...
102.3 The Bull
Wichita Falls, TX
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
630K+
Views
ABOUT
102.3 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1023thebullfm.com/
Comments / 0