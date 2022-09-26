ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entries Now Accepted For This Texas Statewide Art Contest

Do you have a young artist at home? Do they love nature and maybe a day at the lake or river fishing? Then make sure they enter their artwork in this Texas State contest. The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center (TFFC) is now accepting entries for the 2023 Texas division of Wildlife Forever’s Fish Art Contest. You have until February 28 to enter. This contest is an educational program that encourages our youths' interest in fisheries and fishing.
