Read full article on original website
Related
You Can Now Get Fried Cookie Dough Bites à la Mode at Sonic
Hold the phone, you can now get a new amazing dessert at Sonic. We all know and love cookie dough, right? Well, how does Fried Cookie Dough Bites à la Mode sound? Sounds pretty amazing to me. And now we can get it. One of our favorite fast food...
102.3 The Bull
Wichita Falls, TX
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
630K+
Views
ABOUT
102.3 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1023thebullfm.com/
Comments / 0