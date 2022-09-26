ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Catfish 100.1

Homewood Couple Expanding Bagel Shop to Tuscaloosa Next Month

A Homewood, Alabama couple is bringing their scratch-made bagel shop to Tuscaloosa and aiming to open the new brick-and-mortar eatery on 15th Street next month. Ginny and Joe Leavens own and operate Homewood Bagel Company, a labor of love the husband and wife team launched in 2019 after a few years of baking to bring something fresh to their lives as practicing attorneys.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Hurricane Ian evacuees staying at hotels in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Some Hurricane Ian evacuees have traveled to west Alabama, seeking shelter at Tuscaloosa hotels. Four evacuees from the Tampa area have rooms at the Sure Stay Hotel, including Khristina Smith. “This hotel in general was wonderful with us and other folks who evacuated the state,” Smith said. “They took great care of […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Local
Alabama Society
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Society
Catfish 100.1

Northport Family Praises Good Samaritan for Returning Beloved Golf Clubs

A Northport family is thankful after a stranger returned a beloved golf club set that was found along Highway 43 last week. Jessica Hall knows all too well of her father Jim Hall's love for golf. She said Jim visits Ol' Colony Golf Complex weekly to play with friends, but due to a local golf tournament, Jim decided to travel to Birmingham on September 23 to play when the unexpected happened.
NORTHPORT, AL
speakinoutweeklynews.net

Alabama suspends license of doctor for Tuscaloosa abortion clinic

The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners has denied the application to practice medicine for the medical director of a Tuscaloosa abortion clinic. Dr. Leah N. Torres, who has been serving as medical director of the West Alabama Women’s Center under a temporary license, made fraudulent statements in her application, the board said.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
105.1 The Block

It’s Completely Shocking This Happened Again in Hay Court

Over the last couple of months, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Shelton State Community College, and Tuscaloosa Paras have been teaming up to bring fun activities to the Hayes court community on the west side of Tuscaloosa, AL. On Saturday, September 24th Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Legal Services of Alabama, and other community...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
birminghamtimes.com

‘He Took Charge…it was the Difference Between Dating a Man and a Boy’

“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The West Alabama Watchman

Labor and Delivery dedicated to Dr. Fitz-Gerald

Dozens of friends and family members of the late Dr. Maurice Fitz-Gerald crowded into the hallway outside of the labor and delivery suite in Whitfield Regional Hospital Thursday. They were there to honor the long-time Demopolis physician with the unveiling of a plaque designating the unit as the Dr. M.J....
DEMOPOLIS, AL
utv44.com

Police investigating "death notebook" found at Alabama middle school

CALERA, Ala. (WBMA) — Police are investigating after the discovery of a "Death Notebook" with a list of student names at Calera Middle School Wednesday. In a letter to parents, the school said the notebook discovered is similar to a notebook in a Netflix series that, "has supernatural powers such that a person listed in the notebook could die based on whatever methods are determined by the writer."
CALERA, AL
High School Football PRO

Tuscaloosa, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Central High School - Tuscaloosa football team will have a game with Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School on September 30, 2022, 16:30:00.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

2 injured in overnight Birmingham shooting

According to police, officers responded to Ascend 5 Points South, Off Campus Housing around 1:18 a.m. on reports of a shooting. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, unidentified, was transported to UAB Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Governor Kay Ivey updates Alabama’s response to Hurricane Ian

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey’s Office released a statement Wednesday morning concerning Alabama’s response to Hurricane Ian and assistance for the state of Florida. Read her full statement below:. For the last several days, Governor Ivey and Alabama’s emergency management officials closely monitored Ian’s projected path...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Catfish 100.1

Catfish 100.1

Tuscaloosa, AL
Catfish Tuscaloosa plays the best classic country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

