Everything You Need to Know to Survive Evansville’s West Side Nut Club Fall Festival
The Annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is fast approaching. Beginning October 3rd Evansville's west side will be buzzing with activity as thousands of people from all over the Tristate descend onto Franklin Street to eat deep-fried everything and support area non-profits while they do it. We've put together a survival guide to help you navigate the ins and outs of the annual event.
What Kind of Weather Can We Expect at This Year’s Fall Festival?
There are a few things that you can almost guarantee are going to happen at the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival each year. First, you are going to eat some delicious food (probably way too much), which will probably result in some heartburn. Secondly, you will most likely see some people (old friends) that you haven't seen since the previous year's Fall Festival, and you probably won't see them again until the next Fall Festival.
Oops! Some Items Didn’t Make It Into The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Munchie Map – Find Them Here
When you are planning the the biggest week-long food street festival on Earth, sometimes an oops can happen. I actually use the word oops on the daily, because stuff happens. Well, imagine trying to put together the holy grail of menus...THE WEST SIDE NUT CLUB FALL FESTVAL Munchie Map. There are over 130 nonprofit booths to list, and share what they are serving up. It's basically the West Side bible for the first full week in October.
Indiana Winery & Distillery Hosting Free Harvest Party With Food, Tours, and Live Music
Fall is officially here, and there is no better way to spend a cool fall day, than at the winery. Located in St. Meinrad, Indiana sits a winery and distillery with a gorgeous view. If you've never been to Monkey Hollow, I highly recommend it! It's one of those places that is perfect to go and spend a day. Just this summer a couple of friends and I went to Monkey Hollow to celebrate my birthday. They have snacks up there to purchase, but you can bring your own food as well. I ended up making a "snacklebox" to take with us, which is a tackle box filled with meat, cheese, crackers, and other things that would go on a charcuterie board. We sipped on wine, soaked in the views, and enjoyed some quality time just enjoying the atmosphere there.
Pumpkin & Pickle Festival Coming To Kentucky & We’ve Got All The Yummy Details
This weekend promises to be super fun with the Pumpkin & Pickle Festival rolling into town. It's out with the sunflowers and in with pumpkins and we have all the fun details. Just a few miles from Owensboro at 6869 KY-56 you'll find the sweetest little black and white farm stand full of delicious goodies and delightful faces waiting to take your order.
Popular Pizza Restaurant Closing Soon in Owensboro, Kentucky
For nearly four years, Y NOT Pizza and Wings has been a staple for delicious pizza in Owensboro. In a sign of the times, the restaurant announced it'll be serving its last pies and wings on Friday. Y NOT Pizza and Wings opened with much fanfare in 2018. On February...
Local pizza place closing on Owensboro’s east side
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A pizza place that has served Owensboro for nearly four years will be closing its doors before the month ends. Y-Not Pizza and Wings made the announcement over the weekend. “This is unfortunate to post, but at 8pm on Friday 9/30, Y-Not will be closing its doors permanently,” said business owners […]
