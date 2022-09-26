Read full article on original website
How to Make Instant Mashed Potatoes Taste Better
Instant mashed potatoes are so easy and convenient. You don't need any special tools, and there's no peeling potatoes! Even better, they don't have to taste like they came from a box if you follow these methods for how to make instant mashed potatoes better. 1 / 10. Use Good...
Food Beast
The Cheesecake Factory Loads Up Their Massive Menu With New Special Items
The Cheesecake Factory menu is legendary for its encyclopedic offerings and is a place where cravings of all kinds go to be satisfied. It’s been giving ‘something for everyone’ vibes since forever, so when we heard that they have a new special menu, there was little room for doubt that we’d be experiencing that same energy.
How to Make a 5-Ingredient Cinnamon Roll Dump Cake
You have to love a dump cake recipe—even if the name “dump cake” doesn’t do a great job of selling the concept. The complete opposite of baking that requires precision measurement and mixing, the ingredient just get dumped in the pan and baked as they are.
thesouthernladycooks.com
EASY BAKED APPLE FRITTERS
These easy baked apple fritters are delicious! They require just a few simple ingredients and take minimal effort to prepare. I’ve served these wonderful little treats when entertaining, and they always receive lovely comments. We love recipes like this because these apple fritters are fancy enough for guests but simple enough for an easy week morning breakfast. Win! Win!
ohmymag.co.uk
McDonald’s is axing these 4 popular items from September 7 and returning some old favourites
As reported by The Sun, starting tomorrow, September 7, McDonald’sfans would not be able to have its Cyprus and Spanish menu items, which the company had introduced earlier this summer. But fans have something really exciting to look forward to as McDonald’s Spicy Chicken McNuggets would return for a limited time only.
Aldi’s Latest Must-Have Bakery Treat Is a Fall-Favorite That’s Full of Flavor
When it comes to fall flavors, pumpkin spice tends to reign supreme. But we think an unsung hero of the season is apple cider. Its sweet apple taste combined with fall spices and a healthy dose of cinnamon gives it a fresh and fruity taste that pairs perfectly with cooler weather, pumpkin patches, and curling up under a blanket beside the fireplace. Now, you can get all that delicious flavor in pastry form with Aldi’s latest fall favorite treat: new Apple Cider Donuts.
Thrillist
Wendy's Has Free Cheeseburgers for an Entire Week to Celebrate Cheeseburger Day
National Cheeseburger Day doesn't arrive until September 18, but the big fast food chains have already been jockeying for your attention. While tons of local restaurants and fast casual chains serve up beefy, holiday-specific deals, the fast food giants like McDonald's and Burger King are offering burgers for next to nothing to bring you through their doors.
Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Freaking Out Over Its New Dessert
Summer may be coming to an end, but that doesn't mean the end of celebrations. In fact, millions of people are currently celebrating the return of all things pumpkin spice, and many others are anticipating the return of the holiday season. We are already one week into September and although it seems hard to believe, Thanksgiving is not that far off.
McDonald’s is bringing back this ’80s menu item
This new menu has a flaky crust and a sweet cream cheese filling. What are the new menu items at McDonald’s? How do fast-food restaurants use nostalgia? What is mcDona’d’s Cheese Danish?
Dairy Queen Releases Fall Blizzard Menu Featuring 3 New Flavors
One of the seasonal flavors is inspired by a popular breakfast treat Dairy Queen is ready for the fall! The ice cream chain launched its official fall blizzard menu on Monday, and it includes three exciting new treats that capture the flavors of the season. The first new flavor is the Cinnamon Roll Centers blizzard, which is a frozen twist on the sweet breakfast item. It's made up of creamy soft serve blended with chewy cinnamon roll pieces and topped with a brown butter cinnamon topping. For a candy-packed treat,...
This Fall Sweater Is 'So Flattering,' Shoppers Are Buying It in Every Color — and It's on Sale
“It’s so comfortable that I could have slept in it!” It's that time of year again: We're switching from swimsuits and cooling tower fans to pumpkin spice lattes and cozy cardigans. And if you've noticed that your sweater weather situation is looking a little paltry, it's time to go ahead and do a little shopping. Start by snagging the Prettygarden Women's Crew Neck Sweater, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The pullover sweater is made from 100 percent polyester, crafting a material that's super soft, comfortable, and...
The Aldi Pie That's Making Shoppers Rush To The Store
With fall just around the corner, that means it's almost pie season. From pumpkin pie to praline pie, the versatile baked good is a benchmark of cooler weather and tradition during the holiday season. But just like most baked foods, you can trade the sugar and cream for salt and protein to make a savory pie designed for year-round indulgence. And as it turns out, there's no better place to look for an affordable, umami-rich pie than Aldi.
Allrecipes.com
Chick-fil-A Just Dropped Their First New Milkshake Flavor in Four Years
I'm the biggest sucker for a Chick-fil-A milkshake, so when I heard the news that a new flavor was hitting the menu, I couldn't wait to give it a try. On September 12th, the fast-food restaurant released a new flavor for the first time in four years: the Autumn Spice Milkshake.
ComicBook
McDonald's Halloween Happy Meal Buckets Returning for Halloween 2022
McDonald's is putting "Happy Halloween" back in the Happy Meal. The fast food chain is reportedly bringing back a nostalgic treat for Halloween 2022: the Halloween Happy Meal pumpkin pails. The buckets — first offered as the classic trio of jack-o-lanterns McPunk'n, McBoo, and McGoblin nationwide in 1986 — are returning for the first time since 2016, according to NightmareNostalgia. The McDonald's Halloween Pails Happy Meal begins October 18 and is available for a limited time through October 31, retro site Nightmare Nostalgia reports, based on information from sources with knowledge of the McDonald's calendar.
Wendy's Brings Back a Classic, Unique Sandwich
Fast food, at least among the major burger and chicken chains, has become a battle of copycats. If one brand scores a hit with a unique take on a hamburger or a chicken sandwich, you can expect every player in the space to release a variation on that product. That's...
Is Subway Getting Rid Of A Fan-Favorite Bread?
Whether it's a Big Mac with fries from McDonald's, a classic crunchy taco with hot sauce from Taco Bell, or an iconic chicken sandwich with waffle fries from Chick-fil-A, every fast food place has those menu items that they are most known for, and a majority of us love to order. However, due to inflation and supply chain issues, it's only a matter of time before restaurants begin to discontinue some customers' favorite items.
Wendy’s Is Debuting A Brand New Frosty Flavor For Fall—And It’s Not Pumpkin Spice!
Wendy’s fans and autumn lovers assemble! The fast food chain just announced a brand new flavor for their beloved Frosty menu item (and no, it’s not pumpkin spice). Customers in Canada are sharing their anticipation for the latest iteration of the shake, as a Caramel Apple Frosty is making its debut there.
Costco's Fanciest Fall Dessert Is Here & It Comes In Reusable Glass Pots
It might still be 100 degrees or more in some parts of the country (after all, it is still technically summer), but you’d never guess it when you walk into Costco. Not only is the industrial strength air-conditioning enough to make you want to pick up an affordable Kirkland sweatshirt to wear on the spot, but they’re also already loading up their shelves with some fun and delicious picks for fall. While the Disney Halloween decor at Costco is hard to pass up, nothing compares to the temptation of the bakery section. This year, Costco has already brought back its...
There's A Hidden Disney Food Item A Cast Member Turned Me Onto That You Need To Try
If you’re somebody who goes to the same theme park often, like I do, then you probably have those little rituals that you engage in nearly every time you visit. Maybe it’s a particular snack you like to eat or a favorite ride you always go on first. The problem with these rituals is that if you do the same thing every time, you end up missing out on all the other things you could be doing. You'll find yourself not even aware of what the other options are.
